The United States is a vast country, and with its size comes an incredible number of churches. In fact, estimates suggest there are between 380,000 and 420,000 across the nation—ranging from soaring cathedrals to humble house gatherings.

Seeing them all in person would be nearly impossible, but we can still appreciate some of the most stunning ones the country has to offer. Luckily, The Culturist has compiled a list showcasing the most spectacular church in every US state.

Scroll down to admire their breath-taking architecture and diversity, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that speak to you most.

#1

Mission San Xavier del Bac church exterior and ornately decorated interior altar in Tucson, Arizona, striking churches in the US.

the_culturist_ Report

    #2

    Intricate ceiling artwork and colorful frescoes inside a spectacular church in Indiana, showcasing striking US church architecture.

    the_culturist_ Report

    Whether you’re religious or not, there’s a lot to be said about the architectural beauty of church buildings.

    They’re often some of the oldest and most distinctive structures in any town, and each one tells a story about the community that built it. From small wooden chapels to grand sanctuaries, they reflect how history and culture have evolved over time.
    #3

    Aerial view of Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Maine covered in snow, a striking church from the US.

    the_culturist_ Report

    #4

    Interior view of Sweetest Heart of Mary Roman Catholic Church in Detroit with ornate arches and angel statues, beautiful striking church.

    the_culturist_ Report

    In his 2004 essay A Short History of Church Building, architect Bruce R. Wardell wrote that churches have always been shaped by the people who built them—not just their faith, but their needs, surroundings, and social life.

    In early Christianity, there weren’t even buildings at all. People met in homes, creating simple “House-Churches” that were more about gathering safely than architectural style.
    #5

    Exterior and interior views of St. Mary Basilica in Natchez, showcasing beautiful and striking churches architecture in the US.

    the_culturist_ Report

    #6

    Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark showcasing beautiful, striking church architecture against a colorful sunset sky.

    the_culturist_ Report

    #7

    Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in New York City, a beautiful and striking church with Gothic architecture.

    IconicSettings Report

    As Christianity spread and eventually became recognized by the Roman Empire, these gatherings evolved into purpose-built spaces. That’s when the basilica design appeared, with long, open halls, high ceilings, and natural light.

    Originally used for Roman public buildings, the basilica was adapted for worship to accommodate larger congregations and to emphasize a clear central axis leading toward the altar, symbolizing the spiritual path toward God.
    #8

    White Mormon Temple in Kensington Maryland with tall spires and surrounding trees during dusk in the US.

    designnwine Report

    #9

    Aerial view of St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City, a beautiful and striking church among US architecture.

    the_culturist_ Report

    #10

    Cathedral Basilica interior in Philadelphia with ornate arches and detailed ceiling, striking church architecture in the US.

    the_culturist_ Report

    Over time, new styles began to develop across Europe. After the fall of Rome, Wardell explains, Christianity started moving away from politics and material power toward ideas of eternity and spiritual meaning.

    The monastery became central, not just as a religious place, but as a model for how an entire community could be built around faith. This period gave rise to what became known as the Romanesque era, known for the reappearance of a strong and permanent civic order.
    #11

    Interior view of a beautiful, spectacular, and striking church with colorful arches and detailed murals in Salt Lake City.

    the_culturist_ Report

    #12

    Washington National Cathedral, a striking and beautiful church with Gothic architecture under a clear blue sky in Washington D.C.

    the_culturist_ Report

    #13

    Thorncrown Chapel in Arkansas surrounded by green trees, showcasing beautiful and striking church architecture in the US.

    the_culturist_ Report

    Over the following centuries, this approach developed further into the Gothic style. The idea of God as a constant presence became more apparent, and that belief was expressed through taller, more open spaces.

    Vertical lines, clerestory windows, and vaulted ceilings created a sense of height and lightness, helping people feel closer to something beyond themselves. In Gothic cathedrals, Wardell writes, God felt immediate, and the building itself became a way to communicate that directly.
    #14

    Snow-covered Chapel on the Rock church in Colorado surrounded by trees and mountains, a striking example of beautiful US churches.

    the_culturist_ Report

    #15

    Stone Gothic-style church with tall tower and arched windows, surrounded by greenery in Wilmington, Delaware.

    the_culturist_ Report

    #16

    Memorial Presbyterian Church in Florida with striking architecture and palm trees under a bright, partly cloudy sky.

    the_culturist_ Report

    During the Renaissance, reason and faith began to share space in architecture. Citing Christian Norberg-Schulz, Wardell explains that people no longer saw divine perfection as something separate from the world, but as something present in nature and human order.

    Church design incorporated symmetry, proportion, and geometry, and churches often stood alongside civic buildings, representing both spiritual and communal life.
    #17

    Exterior and interior views of the Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist, a beautiful and striking church in Georgia, USA.

    the_culturist_ Report

    #18

    Interior view of St. John Cantius Church in Chicago, showcasing beautiful and striking church architecture in the US.

    the_culturist_ Report

    #19

    Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption in Kentucky, a beautiful and striking church showcasing intricate architecture under a clear blue sky.

    the_culturist_ Report

    Fast-forward a few centuries, and the influence of European church architecture started to take root in America. When settlers began arriving from England and other parts of Europe, they brought their architectural traditions with them.

    But America’s early churches looked very different from the grand cathedrals of Europe. According to Wardell, the first meeting houses in New England were plain and practical, due to modest budgets and the Puritan preference for simplicity.

    These early churches doubled as community centers, where townspeople gathered not only for worship but also for discussions, education, and local government meetings. Wardell noted that this flexibility helped define the uniquely American approach to church architecture.
    #20

    Exterior and interior views of a striking historic church with intricate architecture and stained glass in the US.

    the_culturist_ Report

    #21

    Exterior and ornate interior view of the Cathedral of St. Paul showcasing beautiful striking churches in the US.

    the_culturist_ Report

    #22

    Tall Gothic-style Duke University Chapel exterior and interior with vaulted ceilings and stained glass, a striking church in North Carolina.

    the_culturist_ Report

    As settlements grew into towns and cities, church buildings began to take on a more symbolic role. Their design started to reflect the values of the growing nation: democracy, unity, and civic pride. Neo-classical styles became popular, borrowing from Greek and Roman architecture to convey a sense of order and stability.

    In the 18th and 19th centuries, more denominations emerged, and so did new architectural styles. From Gothic Revival spires to Romanesque stone arches, churches became markers of identity for different communities. Immigrant groups brought their own traditions—Scandinavian Lutherans, Italian Catholics, Eastern Orthodox congregations—each leaving an imprint on the American landscape.

    #23

    Stunning historic church in Stamford, Connecticut with Gothic architecture and intricate stone details under clear blue sky.

    the_culturist_ Report

    #24

    Interior views of St. Benedict's Painted Church in Hawaii showcasing beautiful and striking church artwork and architecture.

    the_culturist_ Report

    #25

    Interior view of Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Boise, showcasing beautiful stained glass and architecture in a striking church.

    the_culturist_ Report

    By the time suburbs began expanding in the 20th century, church design started adapting again. Wardell pointed out that new congregations faced a different kind of challenge: how to build churches that felt meaningful in modern settings, surrounded by parking lots and highways instead of village squares. Some turned to contemporary designs with minimalist lines and open layouts, focusing on flexibility and accessibility rather than grandeur.

    Even today, that tradition continues. American churches come in every shape and size, from historic stone buildings and repurposed movie theaters to modern glass structures. But as Wardell observed, one thing hasn’t changed: they still serve as focal points for communities, offering connection and belonging in an ever-changing world.
    #26

    Exterior and interior views of Basilica of St. Francis Xavier, a beautiful and striking church in Iowa from the US collection

    the_culturist_ Report

    #27

    St. Louis Cathedral in New Orleans, a striking church with historic architecture and twin spires in a lush garden setting.

    the_culturist_ Report

    #28

    Aerial and interior views of a spectacular church with detailed mosaics and grand architecture from the US.

    the_culturist_ Report

    #29

    Cathedral of Saint Helena in Montana covered in snow, a striking church with Gothic architecture and tall spires.

    the_culturist_ Report

    #30

    Grace Cathedral illuminated at dusk, a striking example of beautiful churches in the US with Gothic architecture details.

    TheCityMentor Report

    #31

    Cathedral Basilica interior in Ohio featuring grand columns and ornate golden ceiling in a beautiful striking church.

    the_culturist_ Report

    #32

    Art Deco facade of Boston Avenue United Methodist Church in Tulsa featuring golden statues and tall stained glass windows, striking church design.

    the_culturist_ Report

    #33

    Interior view of a spectacular historic church in Charleston featuring intricate ceiling and stained glass windows.

    the_culturist_ Report

    #34

    Holy Hill National Shrine of Mary lit at dusk on a hill surrounded by frosty trees, a spectacular church in Wisconsin.

    the_culturist_ Report

    #35

    Spectacular red brick Cathedral of Saint Paul in Birmingham, Alabama, showcasing striking church architecture in the US.

    the_culturist_ Report

    #36

    Church of the Holy Ascension in Alaska, a striking church surrounded by green hills near a calm shoreline.

    the_culturist_ Report

    #37

    Interior view of Saint Sophia Cathedral in California featuring ornate decorations and stunning church artwork.

    the_culturist_ Report

    #38

    Basilica of St. Fidelis in Kansas with twin towers and detailed interior architecture of a striking church in the US.

    the_culturist_ Report

    #39

    Interior views of Baltimore Basilica in Maryland showcasing stunning architecture and design of beautiful US churches.

    the_culturist_ Report

    #40

    St. Cecilia Cathedral in Omaha, Nebraska, a beautiful and striking church with twin towers under a cloudy sky.

    the_culturist_ Report

    #41

    Exterior and interior views of St. Mary in the Mountains church in Nevada, showcasing striking church architecture and decor.

    the_culturist_ Report

    #42

    St. Mary and Archangel Michael Church in Nashua, New Hampshire, a beautiful and striking historic church with green spires.

    the_culturist_ Report

    #43

    Spiral staircase inside Loretto Chapel, Santa Fe, showcasing striking church architecture and beautiful stained glass windows.

    the_culturist_ Report

    #44

    Exterior and interior views of a beautiful historic church in Boston showcasing stunning architecture and stained glass windows.

    archi_tradition Report

    #45

    Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington DC, a beautiful and striking church with a tiled roof.

    IconicSettings Report

    #46

    Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis interior and exterior showcasing beautiful, spectacular, and striking churches in the US.

    curiositybrief Report

    #47

    Interior of Shrine Church of St. Stanislaus in Cleveland, showcasing beautiful and striking church architecture in the US.

    motherkia Report

    #48

    San Fernando Cathedral in San Antonio illuminated at night, showcasing beautiful and striking church architecture in the US.

    Jeffrey47111267 Report

    #49

    St Theodosius Orthodox Cathedral in Cleveland with unique green domes, a striking church representing beautiful US architecture.

    BraneDamaged Report

    #50

    Exterior and interior views of Grace Cathedral, a stunning and striking church in San Francisco, showcasing beautiful architecture.

    StarfishLBK Report

    #51

    Interior view of a striking church with ornate architecture, statues, and detailed ceiling paintings in the US.

    Graves1390 Report

    #52

    Collage of the Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine showcasing striking churches architecture and spacious interiors in Oklahoma City.

    salt_mine_tech Report

    #53

    Chapels and churches built into red rock formations under a vibrant blue sky in Sedona, Arizona, showcasing striking architecture.

    theagroboybob Report

    #54

    St. Stanislaus Church in North Dakota with tall steeple under blue sky, a beautiful striking church from the US.

    the_culturist_ Report

    #55

    Interior view of a beautiful church with vaulted ceilings and stained glass windows in Oregon, one of the striking churches in the US.

    the_culturist_ Report

    #56

    Interior view of a spectacular historic church with stained glass windows and high vaulted ceilings in Rhode Island.

    the_culturist_ Report

    #57

    Interior view of Cathedral of Saint Joseph in South Dakota showcasing stunning architecture and beautiful church design.

    the_culturist_ Report

    #58

    Interior view of Cathedral of the Incarnation in Tennessee with ornate ceiling and wooden pews, a beautiful striking church in the US.

    the_culturist_ Report

    #59

    Alamo Church in San Antonio, Texas, showcasing historic and striking church architecture from the US.

    the_culturist_ Report

    #60

    White church with tall steeple surrounded by colorful autumn trees and mountains, a striking church in the US landscape.

    the_culturist_ Report

    #61

    Exterior and interior views of St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Roanoke, featuring striking architecture and stained glass windows.

    the_culturist_ Report

    #62

    Interior view of St. James Cathedral in Seattle showcasing beautiful, spectacular, and striking church architecture in the US.

    the_culturist_ Report

    #63

    Interior of Saint Joseph's Cathedral in West Virginia showing colorful murals and architectural details in a beautiful US church.

    the_culturist_ Report

    #64

    Chapel of the Transfiguration, a striking church in Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, set against mountain scenery.

    the_culturist_ Report

