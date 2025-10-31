ADVERTISEMENT

The United States is a vast country, and with its size comes an incredible number of churches. In fact, estimates suggest there are between 380,000 and 420,000 across the nation—ranging from soaring cathedrals to humble house gatherings.

Seeing them all in person would be nearly impossible, but we can still appreciate some of the most stunning ones the country has to offer. Luckily, The Culturist has compiled a list showcasing the most spectacular church in every US state.

Scroll down to admire their breath-taking architecture and diversity, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that speak to you most.