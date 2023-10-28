ADVERTISEMENT

If there’s someone who knows about how to stay safe, it’s Tracy Schandler Walder. She met a CIA recruiter at a jobs fair and was signed up by the agency while a USC student and Delta Gamma sorority sister.

Tracy would spend the next five years as a covert operative for CIA’s Counterterrorism Center, assuming aliases, thwarting terrorist attacks, and hiding in the trunks of cars on her way to debrief terrorists at black sites.

After her time at the agency, Tracy became a Special Agent at the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office, specializing in Chinese counterintelligence operations.

Now, she’s a sought-after public speaker, but is also active on social media, and in one of her recent videos, the mother shared 7 things she would never allow her child to do, given her experience.

More info: TracyWalder.com | Instagram | TikTok | X

Meet Tracy Schandler Walder, who served as a covert operative for CIA’s Counterterrorism Center and was later a Special Agent at the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office

Image credits: theunexpectedspy

Recently, the mom turned to social media to explain the things she doesn’t allow her 8-year-old to do

I’m a former CIA officer, an FBI special agent, and I am a mother to an eight-year-old. And here are some things that I would not let her do, given the professions that I’ve had.

The first one – go to sleepaway camp. I’m not comfortable with it and she’s not at an age that I am comfortable having her do that yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages (not the actual photo)

The second – have a gun in my home. It’s just something that I choose not to do.

Image credits: kyddvisuals (not the actual photo)

The third – I will always, always, always lock up all of my prescription medication and my alcohol.

Image credits: skana80 (not the actual photo)

Number four, this one may be unpopular – I will always google all of the teachers that she has, any teacher or coach that’s in her life, as well as the parents of the friends that she hangs out with.

ADVERTISEMENT

The reason I do that, because I know that teachers are background checked, is because I want to understand what their social history is like, and those things don’t come up on a background check.

Image credits: designmesk (not the actual photo)

Next, I would not let her walk to and from school by herself.

Image credits: Polinalebed (not the actual photo)

I also would not let her use the bathroom in a restaurant or any kind of public place by herself. I always go with her.

Image credits: iheartcreative (not the actual photo)

And then finally, currently she’s at an age where I do not let her play unsupervised without an adult present.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: phammi (not the actual photo)

Tracy’s video has since gone viral

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracy Schandler Walder (@theunexpectedspy)

Many people support the mom’s approach

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

But some believe it couldn’t be applied to every child