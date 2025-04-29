Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
50M Europeans Face The Consequences Of A Major Blackout, With Nearly All Activities Paralyzed
Group of Europeans resting on the floor at a station during a major blackout, with activities and services paralyzed.
News, World

50M Europeans Face The Consequences Of A Major Blackout, With Nearly All Activities Paralyzed

Yesterday again showed us how fragile our magnificent civilization is and how dependent we still are on the outside world. The massive power outages that began yesterday around midday throughout Spain spread to Portugal and partly to France, affecting over 50 million people in one way or another.

The consequences of this situation have not yet been finally resolved, and thousands of people across the Iberian Peninsula still have to live without electricity—and, therefore, almost without all the achievements of modern civilization. The ‘Long Night’ descended on Spain and Portugal, inevitably bringing mess and chaos with it.

    Spain and Portugal faced massive power outages around midday on April 28, resulting in a complete blackout in both countries

    Two police officers directing traffic at night during a major blackout affecting millions in Europe.

    Image credits: NurPhoto / Getty Images

    Apparently, this was caused by some extreme fluctuations in air temperature, which affected the unified energy system

    Around midday on April 28, massive power outages began across Spain and Portugal, causing the failure of a large number of services. Trains stopped all over the peninsula, and people found themselves blocked in subway cars—after all, the doors opened with electricity. Traffic lights went out at intersections, and mobile communications and the Internet went out almost instantly.

    People waiting and resting near unused kiosks during a major blackout paralyzing activities for millions in Europe

    Image credits: Adri Salido / Getty Images

    According to some experts, the problem occurred due to voltage surges in the network and extreme fluctuations in air temperature. There were so-called ‘induced atmospheric variations,’ which resulted in synchronization failures between the elements of the unified energy system of Spain and Portugal. As a result, there were massive power outages in both countries.

    Police directing traffic in a busy European street during a major blackout affecting millions and paralyzing activities.

    Image credits: Anadolu / Getty Images

    All the Spanish nuclear power plants also lost external power, so the staff had to use diesel generators

    Whether this is true remains to be seen and investigated. The most important thing is to deal with the problems here and now because these problems really look threatening. For example, due to a blackout, the external power supply to all Spanish nuclear power plants ceased, and the power units had to be stopped in emergency mode.

    Person using a phone flashlight in a dark store during a major blackout affecting 50 million Europeans and paralyzing activities

    Image credits: Anadolu / Getty Images

    However, there will definitely not be a major accident – now all power units have switched to backup power from diesel generators, and there is no need to worry about the cooling of the nuclear reactors. After all, similar – and much more serious problems have occurred over the past few years at some Ukrainian nuclear power plants after massive multi-day blackouts, and there, too, everything, fortunately, turned out well.

    Dark underground train station platform with minimal lighting during a major blackout affecting millions in Europe.

    Image credits: Anadolu / Getty Images

    So, European nuclear energy specialists have experience in dealing with such cases. However, the situation is gradually improving across the peninsula, and electricity is returning to homes. Although the photos of empty supermarket shelves, people sleeping in blocked train cars, and empty, dark stands at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament, which is currently taking place in the Spanish capital, are still impressive.

    Crowded airport taxi queue with many people waiting, illustrating the impact of a major blackout paralyzing activities in Europe.

    Image credits: Anadolu / Getty Images

    Many people actually panicked – especially after realizing the scale of power outages

    On the other hand, many people panicked – but not everyone. “It was very unusual, especially when you understand the scale,” says Catherine, a Barcelona resident with whom Bored Panda got in touch for a comment. “At first we thought that the power was only out on our street, then – that it was in the entire area… It only became scary when we found out that there were outages throughout Spain, and even in France too.”

    Dark grocery store interior during major blackout, with customers and staff navigating nearly paralyzed activities.

    Image credits: Sandra Montanez / Getty Images

    “However, now almost the entire city has electricity back. In some areas, they turned it on at night, and in some… for example, I live near the airport, so we got the light before everyone else,” says Catherine. By the way, as of today, all substations in Spain have resumed their work, and in Portugal, according to the local network operator REN, all 89 substations are also already working.

    Man in a dark supermarket aisle during a major blackout affecting millions of Europeans with nearly all activities paralyzed.

    Image credits: Javier Mostacero Carrera / Getty Images

    The Internet traffic also fell critically in both countries, as well as mobile network

    Of course, the blackout severely affected ordinary people’s daily routines. For example, in both countries, Internet traffic fell critically—by 80% in Spain and by as much as 90% in Portugal.

    This also applies to mobile traffic—after all, even if mobile network towers remain with an autonomous power supply, when landline Internet is disconnected, people massively switch to mobile networks, and due to a sharp increase in load, they gradually reduce the speed and quality of coverage.

    Overhead power lines and transformers silhouetted against sky, symbolizing major blackout impacting 50M Europeans and disrupting activities.

    Image credits: rawpixel.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    However, the larger the population of the city, the more chaos actually occurs on the streets. In some small towns, people took the blackout much more calmly. Maria Senopalnikova lives in Torrevieja, a resort town with less than 100K people on the Mediterranean coast. “Everyone was scared at first, of course – but then we realized that nothing truly catastrophic was happening,” Maria tells Bored Panda.

    “So we all went to the bars by the sea to drink beer – while it was still cold! We had electricity back at seven in the evening, and some good mobile networks appeared by this morning. However, in some areas, there is still no power,” Maria tells us. “But we, of course, strongly believe that everything will be fine soon.”

    Hand adjusting circuit breaker with multicolored wires inside electrical panel, illustrating major blackout impact in Europe.

    Image credits: Pixabay / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    By present-day the electricity is gradually coming back everywhere

    Some netizens also say that it was scary in any case – for example, someone’s friend got stuck in the elevator, and someone got stuck in the subway. Even now, as some commenters pointed out, there is still no electricity in some areas of Spain and Portugal. So critical infrastructure enterprises have to operate from diesel generators. It cannot be said that this is very good for the environment, but what else could be done?

    The good news is that many people, despite the problems, don’t lose their sense of humor. Someone joked that now they understood why three friends abruptly left the online battle in League of Legends. Someone was sad that they had to eat without their usual YouTube videos, and someone working remotely was just happy that they got an unscheduled day off. Life goes on, and we live in spite of all our troubles.

    Netizens from both countries said that it was really scary, but many of them still are prone to joking

    Comment about three people disconnecting simultaneously in an online game, illustrating an impact of a major blackout in Europe.

    Reddit post describing the impact of a major blackout in Europe, causing power loss and paralysis of activities.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment joking about timing an elevator ride during a major blackout affecting 50M Europeans.

    Comment on Reddit stating North of Portugal is blackout and questioning what’s going on, highlighting blackout impact in Europe.

    Screenshot of a social media post humorously referencing remote work during a major blackout affecting millions in Europe.

    Crowded Lisbon metro train halted during a major blackout affecting 50M Europeans with nearly all activities paralyzed

    Dark cityscape showing major blackout affecting millions in Europe, with nearly all activities halted in the scene.

    50M Europeans affected by major blackout, showing empty streets and halted city activities in Málaga, Spain.

    Red alert notification on a mobile device about a major blackout affecting 50M Europeans, causing widespread activity paralysis.

    Screenshot of a social media comment highlighting concerns about the 50M Europeans facing a major blackout impact.

    Comment about accidentally connecting washing machine and oven simultaneously, highlighting blackout consequences affecting millions of Europeans.

    Comment text stating Lisbon area is also blacked out, referencing major blackout affecting 50M Europeans.

    User comment about critical facility using gasoil generators for energy during blackout, highlighting impact on European blackout consequences.

    Comment stating no power currently in Portugal amid 50M Europeans facing major blackout consequences and activity paralysis.

    User comment discussing partial electricity restoration in Navarra amid a major blackout affecting millions across Europe.

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    wookiee74 avatar
    Chewie Baron
    Chewie Baron
    Community Member
    Premium     23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Did this get reported on in the US at all? As it was a big story on the BBC, and it would have been reported on in France, as the blackout also affected the French Basque and Catalan regions.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
