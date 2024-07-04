Unruly Disabled Passenger Holds Up Flight And Harasses Flight Attendant, Sparks Debate On Internet

ADVERTISEMENT

Traveling by flight is supposed to be a relaxing experience. You’re just supposed to board the plane, take your seat, and smoothly reach your destination. Unfortunately, a calm journey isn’t always guaranteed, especially with the rise in bizarre flight incidents.

The most recent viral passenger and air hostess interaction will give you a glimpse into what it feels like to fly by plane these days. Brace yourself to witness a new level of entitlement and feel a lot of secondhand embarrassment.

Demanding passenger is caught on video loudly complaining and ordering flight attendant around while other people look on

The video shows a Southwest flight air hostess trying to deal with a loud and entitled woman

The passenger in question seemed to be demanding a lot from the flight attendant. She also wanted to be buckled in and have her bags stowed away. For some reason, she mentioned that her husband, who has autism, was alright sitting on his own. Meanwhile, the air hostess tried to reason with the woman and find a way to calm her down by stating, “well, we’re not going to have this chaos in the air.”

The passenger explained away her actions, saying that she was hearing-impaired, which is what made her seem “chaotic.” Immediately after that, she interrupted the flight attendant who was trying to talk to her to say, “somebody’s using God’s name in vain behind me.” The air hostess tried her best to maintain her composure throughout the entire interaction.

The passenger didn’t seem to realize how much trouble she was causing until the air hostess told her, “I’m not going to sit here and be berated”

The calm flight attendant buckled the woman in, put her bags in the overhead bin, and managed to stop the passenger from having more tantrums. Unfortunately, this kind of unruly behavior is becoming more common on flights, and some people almost feel it’s their right to make exorbitant demands from the airline staff. This creates problems for the plane’s team and other passengers who are just trying to make it to their destination.

You can watch the bizarre interaction here

One passenger causing trouble on a flight can disrupt the travel experience for everyone on board

This video is just one of many similar chaotic airline incidents. We say that because there were almost 24,500 unruly passenger episodes just in 2023. That’s almost 1 disruption every 480 flights. Some of the most common issues that occur on board include violence against the crew or the passengers, harassment, smoking, or generally inconveniencing others.

People seem to forget that the flight crew has specific roles and responsibilities. They are there to ensure every passenger is safe and comfortable. Flight attendants are trained to handle emergency situations, look after passenger health concerns, and be ambassadors for the airline. Instead of respecting the airline crew, many people tend to disregard what they are saying.

Flight attendants may know how to handle tense incidents, but that doesn’t mean they enjoy dealing with them. In the video, the woman kept making demands from the air hostess, and you can see that the worker still remains professional and avoids confrontation. It is extremely difficult to maintain your cool while de-escalating such situations.

Disruptive passengers aren’t just inconveniences; they also threaten the safety and security of the people around them. When flights are held up, it can lead to large-scale operational disruption. In extreme cases, there might even need to be an unscheduled landing. This may cost the airline anywhere between $10k and $200k.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) says that airlines should devise ways to prevent passengers from becoming unruly on board. They can do this by explaining how the airline will respond to destructive actions, informing passengers about their zero-tolerance policies, and showing them what consequences they may face. Prevention is one of the simplest ways to keep people from getting out of control.

However, situations can escalate even if the crew has laid down the rules and regulations for the folks on board. When matters get too hard to handle, the command pilot assesses the scene and informs the airline’s central control. They may later involve their internal committee, which will address the incident and decide whether legal action must be taken against the passenger(s).

People don’t seem to understand the gravity of their actions, which is why we still hear about so many horrible flight situations. The woman in the video tried to explain that she had a disability, which is why she may seem “chaotic.” She used that as an excuse to create issues for the flight attendant who was just doing her job.

The air hostess may have been able to keep her cool, but people who watched the video were baffled by the passenger’s weird behavior. The viral video got 8.4 million views and sparked a huge conversation about how people treat airline staff. There is definitely a need for flight travelers to be kinder to the crew on board; after all, even though it’s their job, they’re still human beings.

The comments were flooded with support for the flight attendant, people who used to work as airline staff and nurses said that they’ve also had similar horrible experiences

