Nico Froehlich is a London-based photographer known for capturing honest, powerful images of everyday life. His work focuses on the people and places often overlooked, especially within working-class communities. With deep roots in southeast London, Froehlich brings a personal and thoughtful eye to the streets, homes, and public spaces he photographs.

In this article, we’re featuring images from his series South of the River, Bakerloo, and other ongoing projects. Whether it's a quiet moment on the Tube or a lively street scene in Lewisham, Froehlich’s photos show the richness and resilience of London life, finding beauty in the everyday.

More info: Instagram | nicofroehlich.com

#1

Man wearing a hat and light jacket sitting inside a London Tube train in an honest street photography style by Nico Froehlich.

nicofroe Report

    #2

    Two young people with braided hair sitting outside on pavement, captured in honest London street photography.

    nicofroe Report

    #3

    Two schoolchildren in uniform resting on a bench, captured in honest photos of London by Nico Froehlich.

    nicofroe Report

    #4

    Young girl in a red outfit with a pink bike posing on a sunny day on a street in London, capturing honest street photography.

    nicofroe Report

    #5

    Man with a young girl on a bike in a London street, capturing honest photos of everyday life by Nico Froehlich.

    nicofroe Report

    #6

    Two teenagers with afro hairstyles eating fast food indoors in an honest photo of London street life.

    nicofroe Report

    #7

    Three young people on a London street posing near vending machines in an honest photo by Nico Froehlich.

    nicofroe Report

    #8

    Four children socializing outdoors in London, captured in an honest photo showcasing everyday street life and community spirit.

    nicofroe Report

    #9

    Three young men socializing outside a brick London home, capturing authentic London street life in honest photos.

    nicofroe Report

    #10

    Legs with clear high-heeled shoes resting on a London tube train seat, showcasing honest photos of London streets.

    nicofroe Report

    #11

    Group of young people leaning on a weathered balcony railing in a London housing estate street photography by Nico Froehlich.

    nicofroe Report

    #12

    Young man wearing a red headscarf and black jacket holding a drink in an honest photo of London streets.

    nicofroe Report

    #13

    Man with cane wearing sunglasses and blazer sitting on a chair outside a record store in London streets photography.

    nicofroe Report

    #14

    Two boys looking up from a ledge at two shirtless boys playing below on the streets of London.

    nicofroe Report

    #15

    Two children smiling and looking out an open window of a textured building in London street photography by Nico Froehlich.

    nicofroe Report

    #16

    Children playing on a sunny London street with a shopping trolley and scooter, captured in honest photos by Nico Froehlich.

    nicofroe Report

    #17

    Young woman reading a book on the London Tube, captured in an honest street photo by Nico Froehlich.

    nicofroe Report

    #18

    Boy sitting on a basketball hoop at sunset in a candid London street photo by Nico Froehlich

    nicofroe Report

    #19

    Men exercising in an urban green space with workout bars and boxing bags, capturing honest photos of London street life.

    nicofroe Report

    #20

    Man with face tattoo and mustache wearing a cap and sleeveless shirt in an honest London street photo by Nico Froehlich.

    nicofroe Report

    #21

    Woman in red coat pushing stroller with child in London street, capturing honest London street life moments by Nico Froehlich.

    nicofroe Report

    #22

    Two girls standing by a fence in a London street, captured in an honest photo showcasing urban life.

    nicofroe Report

    #23

    Group of young people hanging out near graffiti-covered wall in London, capturing honest photos of everyday city life by Nico Froehlich.

    nicofroe Report

    #24

    Child holding a green scooter above head outdoors in London, captured in honest street photography by Nico Froehlich.

    nicofroe Report

    #25

    Two men in casual clothing captured in honest photos of London street life by Nico Froehlich.

    nicofroe Report

