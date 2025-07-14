ADVERTISEMENT

Nico Froehlich is a London-based photographer known for capturing honest, powerful images of everyday life. His work focuses on the people and places often overlooked, especially within working-class communities. With deep roots in southeast London, Froehlich brings a personal and thoughtful eye to the streets, homes, and public spaces he photographs.

In this article, we’re featuring images from his series South of the River, Bakerloo, and other ongoing projects. Whether it's a quiet moment on the Tube or a lively street scene in Lewisham, Froehlich’s photos show the richness and resilience of London life, finding beauty in the everyday.

More info: Instagram | nicofroehlich.com