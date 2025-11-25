Who Is Sophia Di Martino? English actress Sophia Di Martino is known for her grounded, emotionally direct roles. Her expressive range captures complex characters across various mediums. She rose to prominence as Sylvie in Marvel’s Loki series, a role that brought her nuanced performance to a devoted global fanbase.

Full Name Sophia Di Martino Gender Female Height 5 feet 6.5 inches (169 cm) Relationship Status Married Nationality British Ethnicity Italian English Education Chilwell Comprehensive School, University of Salford Father Dominico Di Martino Mother Elaine Di Martino Kids Two children

Early Life and Education Born in Nottingham, England, Sophia Di Martino developed an early interest in performing arts. Her Italian-English heritage shaped a diverse upbringing in the suburb of Attenborough. She attended Chilwell Comprehensive School, completing an A Level in performing arts before graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in media and performance from the University of Salford.

Notable Relationships Sophia Di Martino has been in a long-term relationship with actor and writer Will Sharpe since 2009. They frequently collaborate on creative projects, blending personal and professional lives. The couple shares two children, born in 2019 and 2021. Di Martino and Sharpe maintain a private family life while continuing their respective careers.

Career Highlights Sophia Di Martino’s career breakthrough arrived portraying Sylvie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe series Loki, which premiered in 2021. Her complex performance of the Loki variant resonated with audiences globally. Beyond her acclaimed Marvel role, Di Martino earned recognition for her starring part as Amy Flowers in the Channel 4 series Flowers. She also won two MTV Movie & TV Awards for her work on Loki.