Wife Discovers Hubs Secretly Owns His Mom’s House And Rents It To Her Like A Stranger, She’s Puzzled

Moms…they have eyes in the back of their heads, a 6th sense for trouble, and the ability to guilt-trip you with just one raised eyebrow. But every now and then, even the most all-knowing mom can be kept in the dark.

Whether it’s hiding a tattoo, fibbing about leftovers, or secretly switching her real sugar for stevia, some secrets are harmless. But others, not so much.

One Redditor is hiding a little secret from his mom – he owns the roof over her head, and she thinks it belongs to a total stranger.

Some people hide tattoos from their parents, others hide the deed to their mom’s house

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

One man secretly rents out his second home to his irresponsible mom, faces side-eyes from his wife, who thinks keeping the secret is weird

Image credits: Blue Bird / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The man buys a second home and renovates it, but never tells his family about it, as his mom has gambling and alcohol issues

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

When the man’s mom loses her job and gets evicted, the man offers to rent his home under market value, pretending he is a random landlord

Image credits: Safe-Risk7500

The man’s wife doesn’t understand why her husband is hiding the truth from his mom, but he explains that he doesn’t trust her anymore

A few years back, the OP (original poster) snagged himself a nice house. And like a true DIY king with a plan and great timing, he took advantage of the pandemic labor lull to renovate it on the cheap. His goal? Turn it into a rental. But then came the job losses, housing insecurity, and economic chaos.

So, instead of renting it to a stranger, he took his sweet time fixing it up. But after a couple of years, his mom got evicted. Why? Let’s just say she has a few bad habits, like gambling and boozing, which made her unstable and unemployable.

But the thing is, the OP used to help her financially, until it nearly made him broke. So, when she needed a place to stay, he didn’t offer her money; he offered her a story. The OP told his mom he “knows a guy” who owns a house in another state.

With nothing left to lose, his mom landed a job and moved in, fully convinced she’s just renting from some company. In reality? She’s living in her son’s house and paying rent directly to him. But our guy never told her it’s his house, because he’s convinced that the second she finds out he owns it, all bets are off.

But when the OP’s wife found out about this real estate hustle, she was a little shocked. She thought it was shady not to tell his mom, but the OP insists this secret is the only thing keeping the situation from crashing. So, was it a smart move, or a sneaky disaster waiting to happen?

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Well, keeping a secret might feel like the “easy way out,” but mentally it’s like carrying around a bowling ball in your backpack—heavy, awkward, and exhausting. Psychologists say secrets can lead to anxiety, stress, and even physical health problems. Your brain keeps circling back to that one hidden truth, and the longer it’s kept, the more it eats at you.

There are many reasons people keep secrets, whether it’s to protect themselves or others, or maybe it’s about power, but one thing is clear – when you’re constantly filtering conversations or watching what you say, it’s not exactly a recipe for emotional peace. Basically, secrets might protect others for a while, but they rarely protect you from yourself.

Let’s be honest: we all have our secrets, but is it ever okay to lie about them? Well, little white lies, like saying your mom’s casserole was “delicious” or that you “totally loved” that birthday sweater, are kind of a social lubricant. But lying about big things? That’s where it gets murky.

The pros say context matters because not all lies are created equal. The big lies we tell, not the social kind, are usually selfish. So, while it might seem like a harmless workaround, the cost of deception tends to grow over time, especially when the lie affects someone’s home, money, or autonomy.

Now the real question is… if the OP’s mom ever finds out the truth, will she pay rent in passive-aggressive casserole dishes instead?

What do you think of this story? Is the poster a jerk for keeping this secret from his mom? Let us know in the comments below!

Netizens side with the man, saying he is not a jerk for hiding the truth from his mom

