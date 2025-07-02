Wife Fears Husband Is Lost At Sea, Heartless MIL’s First Thought Is Who Pays For The Coffin

ADVERTISEMENT

There should be a warning label on marriage licenses: “May come with a bonus mother-in-law who thinks she’s the main character.” One minute they’re sweet-talking you with homemade cookies, the next they’re grilling you like you’re a suspect on a true crime show.

Some say marriage is about gaining a whole new family, and that’s true. But sometimes, that family includes a mother-in-law with the empathy level of a rock.

Just like one Redditor’s dear mother-in-law, who called to ask who would pay for her son’s funeral, while his wife was worried for his life after learning his ship might be sinking.

Some mothers-in-law bring soup when you’re struggling, others bring spreadsheets and bad vibes

Image credits: DeLuca G / Pexels (not the actual photo)

One woman is worried about her husband after finding out from the news that his ship might be sinking, when her mother-in-law asks who pays for his funeral

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The woman just married her husband, a merchant marine working on an oil tanker, when she hears the devastating news on the TV

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Before knowing if it’s even her son’s ship, the woman’s mother-in-law calls to ask who would pay for the funeral now that they are married

Image credits: HazardousWeather

The woman finds out that her husband is safe, but doesn’t call her mother-in-law and lets her find out the next day from the news

The OP (original poster), a newly-married young teacher, was home alone, minding her business and grading some essays, when breaking news hit the TV: an oil tanker was on fire and could be sinking off the coast. That alone is enough to make your stomach drop to your knees—but it gets worse.

The timing and location perfectly matched her marine husband’s route. The OP, who panicked and worried about her husband’s life, started frantically calling anyone who would be able to provide answers. The company? Tight-lipped. A friend whose husband was also on board? No help.

The OP was spiraling into panic, trying to figure out if she was about to become a widow before she’d even unwrapped all her wedding gifts. And then the phone rang, but it was not the call she’d hoped for. Instead, it was her mother-in-law, the woman who should, in theory, be equally panicked about the potential fate of her son.

But instead of concern or comfort, she dropped a question so cold it would give Antarctica frostbite: “If something happens, who’s going to pay for the funeral now that you’re married?” Yep, it was all about money. No “Are you okay?”, no “Let’s hope he’s safe”—just straight-up funeral financing. Let that sink in.

The OP, stunned and speechless, quietly hung up the phone and later found out that thankfully, her husband was safe, and it wasn’t his ship. But she didn’t rush to tell her insensitive mother-in-law the good news. Nope. She let her stew overnight, while probably still calculating casket costs in her head. And honestly? That little slice of petty revenge was well-earned.

Image credits: Milton Moreira / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Being kind and empathetic, especially in such tough situations, doesn’t cost anyone anything. Empathy is basically your brain’s way of telling you not to be a jerk today. It’s what helps people understand and share someone else’s feelings—a key ingredient in not sounding like a cold-hearted robot during a crisis. But some people just missed that memo entirely.

If someone responds in inappropriate ways, jokes about someone’s emotions or circumstances, or has trouble understanding how their behavior affects others, they may lack empathy. But the trick is not to expect emotional support from someone who’s never shown signs of having it. Protect your peace, set boundaries, lean on people who do care, and maybe keep emotionally tone-deaf relatives on a strict need-to-call basis.

Because setting boundaries with family isn’t mean, it’s basically self-care. Sort of like flossing, but for your sanity. It’s about knowing where you end and someone else’s control begins. When relatives overstep, especially the ones who love giving opinions no one asked for, it’s okay to say, “That’s not up for discussion.”

Boundaries don’t need to come with a speech, just consistency. If someone keeps testing your limits, respond with the same clear message every time. Eventually, they either get it, or learn to talk to a wall. Your mental health is worth more than keeping the peace.

So, what do you think of this story? Drop your thoughts and most bizarre in-law stories in the comments below!

Netizens are shocked by the mother-in-law’s behavior, arguing that keeping her distance from her is the best way to handle the situation

