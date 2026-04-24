ADVERTISEMENT

Family members take care of each other, and sometimes they sacrifice their own lives to take care of those who can’t take care of themselves. In the U.S., almost one in five family members provides care to an adult or a child who has a medical condition or a disability.

This 19-year-old spent his life caring for his three siblings and was denied his childhood. When he was finally 18, he put his foot down and moved out. Still, his parents expected him to come back and take care of his siblings later in life. Instead, he asked them to figure it out for themselves, but wondered whether he was being a jerk for refusing to sacrifice his life.

RELATED:

A teen put his foot down and refused to sacrifice his life taking care of his disabled siblings

Image credits: africaimages (not the actual photo)

He felt that his parents had to figure out for themselves who would take care of the siblings in the future

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Queenmoonlite35 (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Remarkable-Wave-4067

In the comments, the teen revealed he wants to live his own life and maybe even become a father one day

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The commenters sided with the teen, saying “They are not your children, they are not your problem”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT