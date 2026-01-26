Woman Feels Treated Like An Unpaid Nanny After Partner Leaves Child To Go To The Gym

ADVERTISEMENT

Being a stepmom is no easy task. There are over two million stepmothers in the UK, but no one ever teaches you how to be one. Is it okay to parent the kids however you want? Should you treat the child like they were yours? Should you be expected to replace their mom?

All these questions and more plagued one married woman who felt like an unpaid nanny to her husband. She thought her husband was spending too much time on his hobby at the gym and not enough time for his daughter. So, she asked the internet if this was expected of stepmothers or if her husband was asking too much of her.

A woman had to be the nanny of her partner’s daughter so he can go to the gym almost every day

Image credits: StudioVK / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

One day, she finally snapped, asking people online whether this was expected of a stepmother

Man lifting weights at the gym while woman feels treated like unpaid nanny caring for child at home

Image credits: tonodiaz / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Image credits: drazenphoto / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Older woman with child, showing close bond and care, reflecting feelings of being an unpaid nanny after partner leaves.

Image credits: CCISUL / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Man in blue shirt looking concerned while listening to a woman, illustrating feelings of being treated like an unpaid nanny.

Image credits: bnenin / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Text update about woman feeling treated like an unpaid nanny after partner leaves child to go to the gym.

Image credits: Anonymous

The commenters criticized the dad: “He has no interest in his daughter or in you”

Image credits: mariiaplosh / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

The girl’s stepdad was already doing “nothing,” and the dad wanted his wife to pitch in more

Man looking concerned while talking on phone outdoors, illustrating feelings of being treated like an unpaid nanny.

Image credits: alexlucru123 / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Image credits: halfpoint / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Anonymous

Image credits: ORION_production / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

The couple had a serious talk which ended quite dramatically

Text update about setting boundaries and feeling treated like an unpaid nanny after partner prioritizes gym over childcare.

Man looking stressed while sitting with young daughter playing on phone, illustrating unpaid nanny feelings after partner leaves child.

Image credits: nd3000 / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Couple having a serious conversation on a couch, illustrating woman feeling treated like unpaid nanny after partner leaves child.

Image credits: shotprime / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Anonymous

