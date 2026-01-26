Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Feels Treated Like An Unpaid Nanny After Partner Leaves Child To Go To The Gym
Woman comforting sleeping child in bed, feeling treated like an unpaid nanny after partner leaves for the gym
Couples, Relationships

Woman Feels Treated Like An Unpaid Nanny After Partner Leaves Child To Go To The Gym

kornelija.v Kornelija Viečaitė BoredPanda staff
2

29

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Being a stepmom is no easy task. There are over two million stepmothers in the UK, but no one ever teaches you how to be one. Is it okay to parent the kids however you want? Should you treat the child like they were yours? Should you be expected to replace their mom?

All these questions and more plagued one married woman who felt like an unpaid nanny to her husband. She thought her husband was spending too much time on his hobby at the gym and not enough time for his daughter. So, she asked the internet if this was expected of stepmothers or if her husband was asking too much of her.

RELATED:

    A woman had to be the nanny of her partner’s daughter so he can go to the gym almost every day

    Woman feels treated like unpaid nanny, tenderly comforting sleeping child while lying on a bed at home.

    Image credits: StudioVK / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

    One day, she finally snapped, asking people online whether this was expected of a stepmother

    Woman feels treated like unpaid nanny after partner leaves child alone to go to gym, expressing frustration and effort with stepdaughter.

    Woman feels treated like unpaid nanny after partner leaves child alone to go to gym, expressing frustration and effort with stepdaughter.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman feeling treated like an unpaid nanny as partner leaves child alone to go to the gym, showing frustration at the situation.

    Woman feeling treated like an unpaid nanny as partner leaves child alone to go to the gym, showing frustration at the situation.

    Text expressing a woman feeling treated like an unpaid nanny while her partner leaves their child to go to the gym.

    Text expressing a woman feeling treated like an unpaid nanny while her partner leaves their child to go to the gym.

    Woman feels treated like an unpaid nanny as partner spends evenings at the gym, leaving her with the child alone.

    Woman feels treated like an unpaid nanny as partner spends evenings at the gym, leaving her with the child alone.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt about step-daughter bedtime routines and feeling like an unpaid nanny after partner leaves.

    Text excerpt about step-daughter bedtime routines and feeling like an unpaid nanny after partner leaves.

    Text describing woman feeling treated like unpaid nanny as partner leaves child to go to the gym.

    Text describing woman feeling treated like unpaid nanny as partner leaves child to go to the gym.

    Man lifting weights at the gym while woman feels treated like unpaid nanny caring for child at home

    Image credits: tonodiaz / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text about woman feeling treated like unpaid nanny, responsible for step-daughter over weekends with limited personal plans.

    Text about woman feeling treated like unpaid nanny, responsible for step-daughter over weekends with limited personal plans.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman feels treated like unpaid nanny as partner prioritizes gym over childcare responsibilities at home.

    Woman feels treated like unpaid nanny as partner prioritizes gym over childcare responsibilities at home.

    Woman expressing frustration about being treated like an unpaid nanny after partner leaves child to go to the gym

    Woman expressing frustration about being treated like an unpaid nanny after partner leaves child to go to the gym

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman feels treated like an unpaid nanny, talking seriously to partner who looks away during a home conversation.

    Image credits: drazenphoto / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt discussing a woman feeling treated like an unpaid nanny after partner leaves child to go to the gym.

    Text excerpt discussing a woman feeling treated like an unpaid nanny after partner leaves child to go to the gym.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman feels treated like unpaid nanny after partner leaves child to go to gym, expressing frustration in text message.

    Woman feels treated like unpaid nanny after partner leaves child to go to gym, expressing frustration in text message.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt about woman feeling treated like unpaid nanny caring for step-daughter while partner goes to gym.

    Text excerpt about woman feeling treated like unpaid nanny caring for step-daughter while partner goes to gym.

    Text excerpt discussing a woman feeling treated like an unpaid nanny after her partner leaves their child to go to the gym.

    Text excerpt discussing a woman feeling treated like an unpaid nanny after her partner leaves their child to go to the gym.

    Older woman with child, showing close bond and care, reflecting feelings of being an unpaid nanny after partner leaves.

    Image credits: CCISUL / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text discussing a woman feeling treated like an unpaid nanny after her partner leaves their child to go to the gym.

    Text discussing a woman feeling treated like an unpaid nanny after her partner leaves their child to go to the gym.

    Text excerpt from woman feeling treated like unpaid nanny after partner leaves child to go to the gym, discussing setting boundaries.

    Text excerpt from woman feeling treated like unpaid nanny after partner leaves child to go to the gym, discussing setting boundaries.

    Text excerpt about childcare arrangement struggles, highlighting feeling treated like an unpaid nanny after partner leaves child.

    Text excerpt about childcare arrangement struggles, highlighting feeling treated like an unpaid nanny after partner leaves child.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text message expressing frustration as woman feels treated like an unpaid nanny after partner leaves child to go to the gym.

    Text message expressing frustration as woman feels treated like an unpaid nanny after partner leaves child to go to the gym.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt showing a woman expressing frustration about feeling treated like an unpaid nanny after partner leaves child to go to the gym.

    Text excerpt showing a woman expressing frustration about feeling treated like an unpaid nanny after partner leaves child to go to the gym.

    Text excerpt showing a woman feeling treated like an unpaid nanny while her partner prioritizes gym and fitness networking.

    Text excerpt showing a woman feeling treated like an unpaid nanny while her partner prioritizes gym and fitness networking.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man in blue shirt looking concerned while listening to a woman, illustrating feelings of being treated like an unpaid nanny.

    Image credits: bnenin / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

    Text showing a woman feeling treated like an unpaid nanny as her partner leaves their child to go to the gym.

    Text showing a woman feeling treated like an unpaid nanny as her partner leaves their child to go to the gym.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text update about woman feeling treated like an unpaid nanny after partner leaves child to go to the gym.

    Text update about woman feeling treated like an unpaid nanny after partner leaves child to go to the gym.

    Image credits: Anonymous

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The commenters criticized the dad: “He has no interest in his daughter or in you”

    Online forum text showing a woman sharing feelings of being treated like an unpaid nanny by her partner.

    Online forum text showing a woman sharing feelings of being treated like an unpaid nanny by her partner.

    Comment expressing frustration about feeling treated like an unpaid nanny after partner prioritizes gym over childcare.

    Comment expressing frustration about feeling treated like an unpaid nanny after partner prioritizes gym over childcare.

    Woman feels treated like unpaid nanny after partner leaves child alone to go to the gym, expressing frustration in conversation.

    Woman feels treated like unpaid nanny after partner leaves child alone to go to the gym, expressing frustration in conversation.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment highlighting unfair treatment and feeling like an unpaid nanny after partner leaves child to go to the gym.

    Comment highlighting unfair treatment and feeling like an unpaid nanny after partner leaves child to go to the gym.

    Woman feels treated like unpaid nanny as partner leaves child alone to go to the gym, causing frustration and imbalance in parenting.

    Woman feels treated like unpaid nanny as partner leaves child alone to go to the gym, causing frustration and imbalance in parenting.

    Text message expressing frustration about feeling like an unpaid nanny after partner leaves child to go to the gym.

    Text message expressing frustration about feeling like an unpaid nanny after partner leaves child to go to the gym.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment about feeling treated like an unpaid nanny when partner prioritizes gym over childcare.

    Screenshot of an online comment about feeling treated like an unpaid nanny when partner prioritizes gym over childcare.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing frustration about feeling treated like an unpaid nanny and dealing with partner's entitlement in parenting.

    Comment expressing frustration about feeling treated like an unpaid nanny and dealing with partner's entitlement in parenting.

    Comment expressing frustration about being treated like an unpaid nanny when partner leaves child to go to the gym.

    Comment expressing frustration about being treated like an unpaid nanny when partner leaves child to go to the gym.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment highlighting frustration about being treated like an unpaid nanny when partner leaves child to go to the gym.

    Comment highlighting frustration about being treated like an unpaid nanny when partner leaves child to go to the gym.

    Text comment on social media about woman feeling treated like an unpaid nanny after partner leaves child to go to the gym.

    Text comment on social media about woman feeling treated like an unpaid nanny after partner leaves child to go to the gym.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman feels treated like unpaid nanny as partner leaves child to go to the gym, highlighting childcare frustration.

    Woman feels treated like unpaid nanny as partner leaves child to go to the gym, highlighting childcare frustration.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman looking distressed and tired, feeling treated like an unpaid nanny after partner leaves child to go to the gym.

    Image credits: mariiaplosh / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

    The girl’s stepdad was already doing “nothing,” and the dad wanted his wife to pitch in more

    Text excerpt showing a woman feeling treated like an unpaid nanny as her partner leaves the child to go to the gym.

    Text excerpt showing a woman feeling treated like an unpaid nanny as her partner leaves the child to go to the gym.

    Text excerpt discussing a woman feeling treated like an unpaid nanny as her partner leaves child to go to the gym.

    Text excerpt discussing a woman feeling treated like an unpaid nanny as her partner leaves child to go to the gym.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text on screen showing a woman expressing burnout and feeling treated like an unpaid nanny by her partner.

    Text on screen showing a woman expressing burnout and feeling treated like an unpaid nanny by her partner.

    Man looking concerned while talking on phone outdoors, illustrating feelings of being treated like an unpaid nanny.

    Image credits: alexlucru123 / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt showing a woman explaining feeling treated like an unpaid nanny after partner leaves child to go to the gym.

    Text excerpt showing a woman explaining feeling treated like an unpaid nanny after partner leaves child to go to the gym.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text about woman feeling treated like unpaid nanny while partner leaves child to go to the gym, discussing step-parenting challenges.

    Text about woman feeling treated like unpaid nanny while partner leaves child to go to the gym, discussing step-parenting challenges.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman feels treated like an unpaid nanny while partner leaves child to go to the gym, expressing frustration and exhaustion.

    Woman feels treated like an unpaid nanny while partner leaves child to go to the gym, expressing frustration and exhaustion.

    Text excerpt showing a woman feeling treated like an unpaid nanny after her partner leaves their child to go to the gym.

    Text excerpt showing a woman feeling treated like an unpaid nanny after her partner leaves their child to go to the gym.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman feeling treated like unpaid nanny talking and playing with child on a couch in a bright living room

    Image credits: halfpoint / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt describing frustration of a woman feeling like an unpaid nanny after partner leaves child to go to the gym.

    Text excerpt describing frustration of a woman feeling like an unpaid nanny after partner leaves child to go to the gym.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman feels treated like an unpaid nanny as partner leaves child to go to the gym, causing tension and relationship strain.

    Woman feels treated like an unpaid nanny as partner leaves child to go to the gym, causing tension and relationship strain.

    Image credits: Anonymous

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing a woman feeling treated like an unpaid nanny after partner leaves child to go to the gym.

    Comment discussing a woman feeling treated like an unpaid nanny after partner leaves child to go to the gym.

    Woman feeling treated like unpaid nanny comforts stressed partner in emotional moment at home after child care issue.

    Image credits: ORION_production / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

    The couple had a serious talk which ended quite dramatically

    Text update about setting boundaries and feeling treated like an unpaid nanny after partner prioritizes gym over childcare.

    Text update about setting boundaries and feeling treated like an unpaid nanny after partner prioritizes gym over childcare.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt showing a woman feeling treated like an unpaid nanny as her partner repeatedly takes child to the gym.

    Text excerpt showing a woman feeling treated like an unpaid nanny as her partner repeatedly takes child to the gym.

    Woman feels treated like unpaid nanny as partner leaves child alone to go to the gym, neglecting shared parenting duties.

    Woman feels treated like unpaid nanny as partner leaves child alone to go to the gym, neglecting shared parenting duties.

    Man looking stressed while sitting with young daughter playing on phone, illustrating unpaid nanny feelings after partner leaves child.

    Image credits: nd3000 / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post with a woman expressing feelings of being treated like an unpaid nanny after partner leaves child to go to the gym.

    Text post with a woman expressing feelings of being treated like an unpaid nanny after partner leaves child to go to the gym.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt showing a woman feeling treated like an unpaid nanny and unappreciated after partner leaves child to go to the gym.

    Text excerpt showing a woman feeling treated like an unpaid nanny and unappreciated after partner leaves child to go to the gym.

    Text excerpt showing a partner explaining feelings of loneliness and asking for help with childcare duties after going to the gym.

    Text excerpt showing a partner explaining feelings of loneliness and asking for help with childcare duties after going to the gym.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt highlighting a woman feeling exhausted and lonely as her partner leaves child to go to the gym.

    Text excerpt highlighting a woman feeling exhausted and lonely as her partner leaves child to go to the gym.

    Woman feels treated like an unpaid nanny, expressing loneliness as partner leaves child to go to the gym.

    Woman feels treated like an unpaid nanny, expressing loneliness as partner leaves child to go to the gym.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman feels treated like unpaid nanny as partner leaves child home to go to the gym, expressing frustration and decision to leave.

    Woman feels treated like unpaid nanny as partner leaves child home to go to the gym, expressing frustration and decision to leave.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt discussing a woman feeling treated like an unpaid nanny after partner leaves child to go to the gym.

    Text excerpt discussing a woman feeling treated like an unpaid nanny after partner leaves child to go to the gym.

    Couple having a serious conversation on a couch, illustrating woman feeling treated like unpaid nanny after partner leaves child.

    Image credits: shotprime / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

    Woman feels treated like unpaid nanny as partner leaves child home to go to the gym, expressing frustration and emotional struggle.

    Woman feels treated like unpaid nanny as partner leaves child home to go to the gym, expressing frustration and emotional struggle.

    Image credits: Anonymous

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Children
    family
    parent
    step parent

    29

    2

    29

    2

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Poor kiddo. They are the biggest loser here.

    1
    1point
    reply
    kirstin-peter avatar
    Shark Lady
    Shark Lady
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Being a single parent is really tough, but taking advantage of a partner like this is not the way to go. The poor girl must feel awful knowing that her dad would prefer to be anywhere else but at home with her, while her mum also passes her off to whichever adult she can persuade to babysit. It's understandable that OP has reached her limit with her husband, i just hope the little girl doesn't internalise and think it's her fault that her stepmother decided to leave.

    1
    1point
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Poor kiddo. They are the biggest loser here.

    1
    1point
    reply
    kirstin-peter avatar
    Shark Lady
    Shark Lady
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Being a single parent is really tough, but taking advantage of a partner like this is not the way to go. The poor girl must feel awful knowing that her dad would prefer to be anywhere else but at home with her, while her mum also passes her off to whichever adult she can persuade to babysit. It's understandable that OP has reached her limit with her husband, i just hope the little girl doesn't internalise and think it's her fault that her stepmother decided to leave.

    1
    1point
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    Go to:
    Back to Top
    Homepage
    Latest
    ADVERTISEMENT