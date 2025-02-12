Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Guy Refuses To Be Part Of Mom’s New Family: “Didn’t Sign Up For Being An Older Brother”
Family, Relationships

Guy Refuses To Be Part Of Mom’s New Family: “Didn’t Sign Up For Being An Older Brother”

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Life has a way of changing fast, and not everyone adjusts at the same pace. This 18-year-old college student was used to it being just him and his mom after his dad passed away. But now that she’s engaged and living with her fiancé and his kids, everyone expects him to take on the role of a big brother. He’s not interested, yet his mom and her fiancé’s family think he’s wrong for keeping his distance. Now he’s unsure if he’s handling the situation the right way.

RELATED:

    The 18-year-old’s mom is newly engaged and now shares a home with her fiancé and his two kids

    Image credits: valeriygoncharukphoto/Envato (not the actual photo)

    Her new family hopes the teen will step up as a big brother, but he doesn’t see himself in that role

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: LightFieldStudios/Envato (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: CreateGameTwinsx

    Most readers sided with the author

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some, however, thought he should make an effort to connect with his mom’s fiancé and his kids

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    31

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    31

    Open list comments

    3

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Read less »
    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sachielk avatar
    StumblingThroughLife
    StumblingThroughLife
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    His choice - and I understand it. The YTAers are, as usual, AHs themselves.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    captive avatar
    Captive
    Captive
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It seemed a normal approach to create a bond with OP and those kids until the grandma joined in. She achieved the opposite, congratulations

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    sachielk avatar
    StumblingThroughLife
    StumblingThroughLife
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    His choice - and I understand it. The YTAers are, as usual, AHs themselves.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    captive avatar
    Captive
    Captive
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It seemed a normal approach to create a bond with OP and those kids until the grandma joined in. She achieved the opposite, congratulations

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda