Guy Refuses To Be Part Of Mom’s New Family: “Didn’t Sign Up For Being An Older Brother”
Life has a way of changing fast, and not everyone adjusts at the same pace. This 18-year-old college student was used to it being just him and his mom after his dad passed away. But now that she’s engaged and living with her fiancé and his kids, everyone expects him to take on the role of a big brother. He’s not interested, yet his mom and her fiancé’s family think he’s wrong for keeping his distance. Now he’s unsure if he’s handling the situation the right way.
The 18-year-old’s mom is newly engaged and now shares a home with her fiancé and his two kids
Image credits: valeriygoncharukphoto/Envato (not the actual photo)
Her new family hopes the teen will step up as a big brother, but he doesn’t see himself in that role
Image credits: LightFieldStudios/Envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: CreateGameTwinsx
Most readers sided with the author
Some, however, thought he should make an effort to connect with his mom’s fiancé and his kids
His choice - and I understand it. The YTAers are, as usual, AHs themselves.
His choice - and I understand it. The YTAers are, as usual, AHs themselves.
31
3