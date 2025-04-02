Man Ready To Say “I Do” To GF, His Worried Mom Thinks He’s Walking Into A One-Sided Marriage

ADVERTISEMENT

When two people decide to get married, it also means that they are joining their families together to create a whole new one. This isn’t always an easy process because it also involves people with different behaviors and personalities having to adjust to one another.

This is the kind of struggle a mom found herself in when her son got engaged to his girlfriend. The lady couldn’t accept that her son wanted to settle down with such a “selfish” and “self-centered” woman, but she also felt wary of interfering with his decision.

When it comes to marriage, even if the couple are on the same page, their in-laws might still have some concerns

The poster shared that her 28-year-old son was going to get married to his long-term girlfriend in a year but that she didn’t feel happy or excited for him

The mom felt that her future daughter-in-law was too self-obsessed and that she never put anyone else first, whereas her son went all out supporting his fiancée

Even though the poster knew that her son had the right to decide how he wanted to live his life, she felt sick at the thought of him marrying his selfish girlfriend

The woman kept debating if she should tell her son about her feelings or just fake being joyful for his big day

The mom’s concerns about her future daughter-in-law were more about the way she behaved and how she treated her partner. The OP had observed her son bending over backward to please his fiancée, whereas she didn’t seem to lift a finger to do the same for him. That’s why the mom kept debating if she should confront her son over this issue.

It is indeed a difficult situation for a parent to be in, which is why Bored Panda reached out to Rabbi Shlomo Slatkin for advice. He is a licensed clinical professional counselor and a certified Imago relationship therapist. Together with his wife Rivka, they founded The Marriage Restoration Project, a global initiative to help keep couples together and happy.

We asked the rabbi if the mom should voice her opinion about her future daughter-in-law. He said that “it depends on the type of relationship they have. If they are very close, there may be room to say something, but it is still probably not the best idea.”

“He is in love and engaged and probably won’t listen anyway. If anything, it will cause strife and distance the son. He may include her less in his life if he feels mom is trying to break them up,” the rabbi added. Even if the OP were to be honest with her son and tell him that she thinks his partner is too self-obsessed, he might clam up and refuse to let her be a part of the upcoming wedding.

The woman is really in a tough spot because she wants to protect her son from future problems with his wife-to-be, but she also might end up straining her bond with him. It’s possible that her current relationship with her daughter-in-law also has problems, so voicing her concerns might ruin what little connection they have.

We asked Rabbi Shlomo what parents can do to deal with feelings of concern or worry about their child’s future married life. He said that “they need to learn how to let go as they have absolutely no control.”

“It would be helpful for them to learn to talk to each other so they can hear and validate each other’s feelings as well as process them and get greater insight into what is triggering them. In the end, they will need to be able to validate and then release the concerns as they are no longer in charge.”

“It is hard to see your child do things that you feel are not in their best interest, but growing up is all about making mistakes and learning from them. It is one of the most difficult things for a parent but it will create a healthier relationship with an adult child as well as help reduce worry,” he explained.

It’s important to give the OP props in this situation; even though she felt so worried about her son’s decision, she was more inclined to keep her feelings to herself and let him be happy. It is incredibly hard for a parent to step aside and let their kid decide and make mistakes, but it is also a necessary part of life.

How exactly do you think the mom should proceed in this situation? Would you have spoken up if you were in her shoes? Let us know your thoughts.

Most folks told the woman to keep her feelings to herself and accept her son’s choice, whereas a few felt that she should have a quiet word with him

