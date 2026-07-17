Whether you want to feel better about your own rusty social skills or just want to witness some peak comedy, these stories are guaranteed to deliver.

We’ve collected the very best comments that made us laugh out loud and some that totally gave us second-hand embarrassment .

Someone confessed that they once asked their next-door neighbor if they lived in the neighborhood. Another apologized to strangers after falling from the stairs in a crowded place.

A TikTok post asking users to share their most hilarious, socially awkward moments recently went viral, and the responses show exactly why.

Have you ever found yourself in a deeply embarrassing situation where you wished you had the power of invisibility? Some people certainly have.

#1 One time I held the door open for someone and they said thank you and instead of no problem, I said "you're the problem."

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#2 One time I walked out of an elevator and said thank you to the people that stayed inside it… like it was theirs and they dropped me off.

#3 I'm a barber, and after I asked a client what he did for work, he asked me the same thing.

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These cringeworthy moments are hilariously relatable for many people. A survey of 2,000 adults revealed that over 80% of people have suffered a majorly embarrassing moment. Topping the list of common blunders was the classic mistake of waving back at a stranger, only to realize they were actually looking at the person behind you. Other legendary slips from the poll included accidentally ending a professional work call with a casual “I love you,” complaining about someone who is standing right behind you, or confidently boarding the wrong train. The study also found that 43% of brave souls will try to tough it out. But more than one in 10 would escape to the nearest restroom stall to take some time out.

#4 I once asked the waitress at some fancy place "can I go to the bathroom?"

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#5 One time I was talking to a customer and they said thank you and I was thinking about saying "it's all good" and then "no worries" and said "it's all worries" instead.

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#6 When I was working at cvs as a pharmacy intern, I picked up the phone and said "cvs pharmacy, can I hold you??"

Embarrassing moments usually happen because our brains are constantly making complex predictions about how others will react. It helps guide our social behavior. A 2019 study in the Journal of Neuroscience found that the brain automatically forecasts what other people are about to think, feel, and do next, often before a person is even aware of it. We also rely on automatic behavioral scripts to navigate everyday interactions smoothly. A cringe-worthy blunder occurs when the moment or interaction goes off-script.

#7 At my grandmother's funeral one of the men who works at the church was helping us carry the flowers to our car and said "i'm sorry for your loss". My cousin said "no worries". I still laugh every time I think about it.

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#8 I asked my next door neighbor if they lived around here.

#9 One time I was holding the door open and this guy went to take it from me and I thought he was reaching for a hug. So casually I hugged him.

Embarrassment also arises from a sudden clash between who we think we are and how the world actually sees us. Most of the time, we exist entirely inside our own heads, convinced we are navigating the world with a reasonable amount of grace, intelligence, and poise. But there is always a gap between that polished self-image and an outsider’s real-time perspective of us. ADVERTISEMENT We cringe when this illusion is shattered. An embarrassing blunder forces these two realities to collide. It exposes the disconnect between the cool and composed person we thought we were being, and the version of ourselves we believe others have just seen. “The moments that make us cringe are the moments that trigger a sense of, like, oh, my gosh, I think I'm putting myself out there one way, but other people are seeing me in this other way,” says Melissa Dahl, a writer and the author of ‘Cringeworthy: A Theory Of Awkwardness.

#10 I ordered pizza a few months ago and the delivery guy said enjoy the rest of your evening, I said thanks love you too.. where the hell that came from, I'll never know but what I DO know is that I will continue to lose sleep over it for the rest of my life.

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#11 I once answered the phone at my customer service job "hi can can you help me?" The customer on the other line said, I don't think I can.

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#12 I seen someone i knew at my job and they told me 'oh i didn't know you work here' and i said 'me either'. that was 2 years ago and it still keeps me up at night.

We might remember our personal cringe moments for years because our brains are evolutionarily hardwired to treat social rejection as a literal threat to our survival. When you make a public blunder, your nervous system releases a sudden spike of stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline. In our evolutionary past, being cast out of the tribe meant you couldn’t survive. So the brain stores these painful memories to make sure you never repeat the same mistake. “Embarrassment and awkwardness aren’t universal. They’re uniquely formed by our culture, our social context, and our sense of self to help guide us back to the safety of our clans,” says Andee Tagle of NPR’s Life Kit podcast. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Random Wendy’s employee “The fries are hot” Me: “you too”

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#14 Someone said they were going to a funeral as they were dressed up. I panicked and said ‘have fun.’

#15 One time I fell down the stairs in front of a random group of people and I said "I'm sorry."

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Being socially awkward doesn’t mean you are dumb or that your world is ending. In fact, there is a silver lining. Studies show that socially awkward people often possess an intense focus on specific details and hobbies. This obsessive drive translates into incredible persistence when things get tough. It allows them to push through obstacles where others might give up. “There’s this curious and strong correlation between social awkwardness and what researchers call ‘extraordinary achievement’ or ‘striking talent.’ People who achieve amazing things in this world, things that are kind of the tail end of the bell curve, they’re actually more likely to be more awkward,” said psychologist Ty Tashiro on the 'A Bit of Optimism' podcast.

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#16 When I worked as a medical assistant I knocked on the door as I was LEAVING a patient's room.

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#17 One time I stepped to the side on a narrow sidewalk as this couple walked by and said " excuse us".... it was just me. That moment lives rent-free in my head.

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#18 One time at Subway, instead of saying "thank you!" I said "sandwich!" It's been 20 years and I still think about it when my head hits the pillow.

Social awkwardness can also stem from introversion, social anxiety, overthinking, perfectionism, shyness, and neurodivergence. According to experts, pinpointing exactly where your social awkwardness comes from is the best way to navigate it. Once you identify the root cause of your social friction, you can stop treating every awkward moment as a personal failure and start acting strategically. This self-awareness tells you exactly when to extend yourself some self-compassion for harmless and quirky habits, and when to actively focus on polishing a specific social skill.

#19 I will never forget a friends mom catching me off guard at the walmart parking lot, as I was walking away once the conversation ended I yelled out:

"How are you doing" instead of have a nice day.

It keeps me up at night.

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#20 I went into the gas station to pay and the lady said

"hi" and I said "good" MY BRAIN WAS ALREADY READY FOR THE "how are you" I PRE FIRED THE ANSWER.

Since now we have some understanding of why some of us are socially awkward, let’s try to figure out how we can handle these awkward moments. Most experts agree on one golden rule: face it head-on. If you run into an embarrassing situation, don’t try to ignore it or pretend it didn’t happen. Own the moment and call it out instead. “It shows to the other person that you understand what the social expectation is and that you don’t intend to continue being awkward in that way. And it allows you to move on from the moment, whereas if you don’t put the awkwardness on the table, it has this weird way of lingering through the rest of the conversation,” says Ty Tashiro, a psychologist and social scientist. ADVERTISEMENT

#21 About 10-11 years ago I was a hostess at a local restaurant. Seated an elderly couple at a booth and said "yall enjoy! I love you!" And I still think about it weekly.

#22 I was on a bus trip once and someone came around with a garbage bag and said "garbage?". I said "oh, no thank you" like they were offering me garbage instead of asking if I had anything to throw away.

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#23 an electrician working in my house said "oh sorry, I misunderstood" and I was trying to say both "no worries" and "all good" and instead I looked at him and said "no good."

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Feeling embarrassed is actually a sign of great empathy. To cringe at your own blunders, you have to be able to see yourself through someone else’s eyes. It feels painful in the moment, but it simply proves that you are self-aware. The next time you find yourself wishing a sinkhole would suddenly swallow you up, give yourself a break. At the end of the day, social slip-ups are going to happen —it’s best to just laugh at them and move on.

#24 sSome one called the library I worked at to ask if they could just show up to a program or if they had to register and my immediate thought was "you can just show up" but I wanted to confirm and instead of saying "can you please hold?" I said "can you please shut up?" in the most customer service voice.

#25 One day during a heatwave I walked out the elevator and told everyone to stay warm instead of cool. I still think about it to this day.

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#26 I'm a server and a customer told me he'd tip me $100 if I joined his group golfing and I told him I've done more for less. Immediate regret. The whole table started laughing. I was so embarrassed.

#27 One time I drove myself to the store …myself. When I got finished shopping I went to my car at sat in the passenger seat for several minutes until i realized what I’d done. There was a guy waiting in his car and I waited until he drove off to get out bc I was so embarrassed.

#28 I went in for a job interview and the hiring manager said Hi, I’m Ryan! and I immediately shook his hand and said “hi I’m Ryan!” in his same tone and cadence.

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#29 I do men’s hair, and a guy walked into the shop and said “hey, you cut my hair last time!” And I said “and you’re back!” (Like hey, I did good work and you came back) but he looked really puzzled and said “no… pretty sure we didn’t do my back..”

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#30 Also, I was out to dinner and the waiter asked us if we’ve ever been there. We said no so he said “allow me to show you” and held his hand out. I put my hand in his and just stared into his eyes in confusion ….. he wanted the menu to walk us through it.

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#31 I was talking to a coworker and she made me laugh so hard that I farted. I instantly stopped laughing and turned to her and said “fart 🙁” and she said “ok” and walked away.

#32 One time when I was going through a Starbucks drive-through and the man at the window complimented my seat/steering wheel covers cause they were cow print. And I told him thank you and that I really liked cows we both just stared at each other because I think neither of us knew what to say next so I just said “Moooo” while maintaining eye contact.

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#33 I went to Sam's club last week. It was a feels like temp of 108 and my husband dropped me out front then went to park. I saw 2 benches in the shade. A employee was on one. I walked up and asked if I could sit on the other. She smiled and said of course. She then asked me a few questions I thought were odd but I politely answered her. After the THIRD question I answered she said, hang on someone keeps answering me (as she got up to walk away) and then I realized she was on the PHONE AND NONE OF THE QUESTIONS WERE TO ME.

#34 I told a home owner today the water testing depended on what year the house was born.

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#35 I work in a restaurant and a guest was considering getting a dish with crab, they ended up getting something else but added an app with crab in it. I said “perfect that scratches your crab itch”

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#36 One time i told a customer to “have a good receipt”.

#37 I went to an ice cream shop, and the server offered me a sample so he scooped a little piece on a small spoon and held it out to me. And instead of taking it off him and trying it, I leaned forward with my mouth open so that he could feed it to me… it’s been like 6yrs and it still haunts me.

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#38 Once when I was at a restaurant with my friend and her dog Peanut i complimented him saying “what a handsome boy” because he was wearing a cute little bowtie. A guy at the table next to us thought I was referring to him, and proceeded to tell me I wasn’t his type.

#39 I worked at Wendy’s and at the end of the order we were supposed to ask “would you like to donate a dollar today?” And for some reason it came out of my mouth “would you like to donate your daughter today?”

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#40 The neighbour knocked on our door to let us know his wife had passed away and when he was leaving my grandma wanted to say “thanks for knocking” she actually said “thanks for nothing” then slammed the door in his face. He didn’t speak to her again.

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#41 I was checking out at a gas station and I thought the guy was gonna ask if I wanted my receipt but he said “have a good day” and I replied no thank you cus I thought he was going to ask that question.

#42 My sister and I ordered a DoorDash of pizza as we were outside for sum reason the man arrived with the pizza and sat it down he looked at us and said can I take a photo because me and my sister were in the way and we both stupidly thought he wanted a picture of us so we posed. I never been more embarrassed in my life.

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#43 I called 911 for an ambulance for my husband and told the 911 operator “bye, love you”. My husband asked me why I’m telling the operator that I love them.

#44 One time in high school I had to stand up for a presentation and the teacher accidentally cut me off so I said “mommy I still have to finish” IN FRONT OF THE WHOLE CLASS 😭

#45 One time a customer said "thanks for your help today" and my brain combined "you're welcome" and "not a problem" into "you're not."

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#46 In high school I was hanging out with a group of girls and a buddy. Out of nowhere a fart slipped out. They all looked at me and I said "Nah just kidding" lol. 25 years later when I see that buddy, first thing he says is "nah just kidding" lol scared!

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#47 I accidentally left a voicemail to a client saying "If you don't have any questions, please hesitate to reach out" instead of "If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to reach out"

#48 One time I heard someone say "wottle bottle" on accident.. I still think about that every now and then.

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#49 One time I was going to say "Hi" and / or "How are you?" And it just came out as a really long "Howwwwww" + a wave.

#50 I worked at KFC for a few months in my teen years. I had already been there a few weeks when a car pulled up and I answered the headset with "thank you for choosing Burger King may I take your order?" I've never worked at Burger King??

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#51 One time I was working the cash register at Best Buy and this lady came up and she was wearing a lanyard with a badge on it that said "Some people just need a hug.... She said "hello" and I wanted to respond with "hello how can I help you" but I was reading her badge and I instead said "Hello how can you hug me today?" She stared at me in silence. I stared in silence. It's been 12 years and I still think about this often...

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#52 During my first job as a hostess a customer asked me “what are your hours?” and I replied with “well I don’t really have a set schedule yet but I normally work Fridays” and she said “no the restaurant hours” it’s been almost 10yrs and I still think about it.

#53 I’m the guy that asked the Olive Garden waitress what a Super Salad was after she asked if I want soup or salad.

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#54 A lady told me I was pretty and I said thanks and when I laughed I farted.

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#55 I was the manager of a dental office and on Valentine’s Day I had purchased a package of hearts and went around, sticking them on the dentist’s and workers shirts. Later that afternoon, I was asked to assist one of the dentist and walked in where he was with a patient. I looked at him and said “I know you had a heart on this morning. What happened to it“ well, of course, he and the patient looked at me in astonishment! I realized what they thought I said, and I walked out in total embarrassment. It has been 40 years and it still keeps me up at night!

#56 One time I walked into a retail store looking for a job. I asked one of the workers there “hi can I speak to your manager” to which she answered “I don’t work here”. After apologising, I walked around more looking for someone who worked there. Approached another lady, “hi can I speak to your manager?” IT WAS THE SAME PERSON. and no, I didn’t realise it was the same person.

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#57 I was waiting tables at a diner in Manhattan and this lady said “Do you have a bathroom?” And I said “Yes but I live in Brooklyn”.

#58 I was so proud of a funny chat at the drive thru window (I didn’t say anything weird) and I drove off WITHOUT my food. The victory lap to actually get the food was not as fun. It’s been 5 yrs and I will not go back.

#59 As a nursing student I was wheeling out a new mom and waved to them and said ‘have a good life’.

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#60 "How are you?" "Good, and you?" "Good, and you?" Ahhhhhhhh

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#61 I was at target. at the self checkout. When I grabbed my receipt, I looked at the screen and said ‘ thank you, have a great day’. I walked away in shame.

#62 After I did a job interview, I stood up, shook the interviewer’s hand, and said, “Thank you for listening.”

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#63 One time on walk (years ago) a person politely said, "morning" and I frantically replied, "oh-ho, hine..." I'm not sure what I was trying to say but I think about it a few times a week.

#64 When I worked at Black Eyed Pea I had a table once who complimented me quite a bit so I loosened up a little and when I have my little parting thank you while delivering the receipt I said and I quote: aww thank you guys, I'm just trying to show you my black eyed pea-ness.

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#65 One time when i worked at sonic, i gave the customer their total and it was $5.55 and i said "okay your order will be five fivey five" and ill never forget.

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#66 I'm the lead at a daycare. I'm the one who gives all the kids to parents at the end of the day.

Yesterday I told a parent to have a good weekend.

On a Monday.

#67 Left a birthday party. They said drive safe. I said you drive too.

#68 My neighbor said "happy 4th of July" and I replied with "happy" and walked away.

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#69 i was wearing a taylor swift shirt and the girl making my bowl at chipotle said she was a swiftie too and i said thank you.

#70 once I was saying bye to a client and instead of saying "see you next time" I said "stay awesome" and I will never forget that....like who says that.

#71 I once called dial-a-delivery to order food and I said”Hello I would like to make a delivery”

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#72 On the fourth of july, my cousin was introducing his girlfriend to our family and i literally gave her a peace sign as a hello.

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#73 A very long time ago when I worked at Walmart as a cashier. instead of saying, “have a good day.” I told the customer “have a good idea.” The customer said when I do, I’ll come back back and tell you.

#74 I work in a call center. Today, a caller wished me a good rest of the day and I replied "Thank you, I hope the rest of your day is smooth and buttery." We both layghed and I apologized for being awkward.

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#75 One time at lush they were selling SpongeBob bath bombs and the girl said hi can I help u and I yelled squidward at her with direct eye contact.