Introducing snails in the sun. Their delicate shell lets the rays of light through, so they look like lanterns - I love this view! Watching nature in the sunshine brings solace and joy.

Snails have different characters. Some are shy and timid, while others are open and curious - this is what I have observed during my years of experience with these tiny creatures.

My name is Katarzyna Załużna, I live in Poland. I have been photographing nature for 10 years. It is a great pleasure and relaxation for me. Whenever I have time and strength, I escape to the meadows to recharge my batteries. 

More info: Facebook | Instagram | katarzyna-zaluzna.wixsite.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Snails In The Sun

Report

5points
Katarzyna Załużna
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

Snails In The Sun

Report

5points
Katarzyna Załużna
POST
#3

Snails In The Sun

Report

4points
Katarzyna Załużna
POST
#4

Snails In The Sun

Report

4points
Katarzyna Załużna
POST
#5

Snails In The Sun

Report

3points
Katarzyna Załużna
POST
#6

Snails In The Sun

Report

3points
Katarzyna Załużna
POST
#7

Snails In The Sun

Report

3points
Katarzyna Załużna
POST
#8

Snails In The Sun

Report

3points
Katarzyna Załużna
POST
#9

Snails In The Sun

Report

3points
Katarzyna Załużna
POST
#10

Snails In The Sun

Report

3points
Katarzyna Załużna
POST
#11

Snails In The Sun

Report

3points
Katarzyna Załużna
POST
#12

Snails In The Sun

Report

2points
Katarzyna Załużna
POST
#13

Snails In The Sun

Report

1point
Katarzyna Załużna
POST
#14

Snails In The Sun

Report

1point
Katarzyna Załużna
POST
#15

Snails In The Sun

Report

1point
Katarzyna Załużna
POST
#16

Snails In The Sun

Report

0points
Katarzyna Załużna
POST
#17

Snails In The Sun

Report

0points
Katarzyna Załużna
POST
#18

Snails In The Sun

Report

0points
Katarzyna Załużna
POST
#19

Snails In The Sun

Report

0points
Katarzyna Załużna
POST
#20

Snails In The Sun

Report

0points
Katarzyna Załużna
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Snails In The Sun

Report

0points
Katarzyna Załużna
POST
#22

Snails In The Sun

Report

0points
Katarzyna Załużna
POST
#23

Snails In The Sun

Report

0points
Katarzyna Załużna
POST
#24

Snails In The Sun

Report

0points
Katarzyna Załużna
POST
#25

Snails In The Sun

Report

0points
Katarzyna Załużna
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!