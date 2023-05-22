Introducing snails in the sun. Their delicate shell lets the rays of light through, so they look like lanterns - I love this view! Watching nature in the sunshine brings solace and joy.

Snails have different characters. Some are shy and timid, while others are open and curious - this is what I have observed during my years of experience with these tiny creatures.

My name is Katarzyna Załużna, I live in Poland. I have been photographing nature for 10 years. It is a great pleasure and relaxation for me. Whenever I have time and strength, I escape to the meadows to recharge my batteries.

