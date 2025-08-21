Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“She Made The Choice To Fall”: Woman’s 15,500-Ft Jump After Breakup Sends Internet Reeling
Woman skydiving from 15,500-ft altitude after breakup, captured mid-flip beside small airplane in clear blue sky.
Couples, Relationships

“She Made The Choice To Fall”: Woman’s 15,500-Ft Jump After Breakup Sends Internet Reeling

Jade Damarell, a seasoned skydiver with over 500 jumps to her name, deliberately plunged to her demise from 15,500 feet after a personal relationship came to a sudden end the night before.

The devastating conclusion was delivered by Dr. Leslie Hamilton during a public inquest at Crook Civic Centre in County Durham, months after Damarell’s body was found on farmland near Fleming Field on April 27.

Highlights
  • Experienced skydiver Jade Damarell intentionally fatally jumped from 15,500 feet.
  • She disabled both her main parachute and automatic activation device, confirming the fall was deliberate, not accidental.
  • Her relationship with fellow skydiver Ben Goodfellow ended hours before her death, a timing crucial to the investigation.

The investigation not only revealed that she had not deployed her main parachute, but that she also turned off her automatic activation device, which was meant to trigger a reserve chute in case of emergency.

“There was no malfunction. There was no accident,” Hamilton said. “She chose not to use her parachutes. She chose not to use her safety device.”

RELATED:

    A skydiver fatally jumped from a plane after breaking up with her boyfriend the night before

    Smiling woman with blonde hair outside on a sunny day, representing woman’s 15,500-ft jump after breakup story.

    Image credits: Facebook / Jade Damarell

    The 32-year-old had spent the previous day completing six jumps without incident. That morning, she was seen calmly eating toast at the base café. Nothing seemed out of place, her colleagues recalled, Jade was smiling, relaxed and in peace.

    But her smile was not one that came from happiness, it was the gesture of someone who was finally ready to let go.

    Woman in skydiving gear smiling outdoors after a 15,500-ft jump following a breakup, inspiring many online.

    Image credits: Facebook / Jade Damarell

    When investigators examined her phone, they found a lock screen message that read “Check Notes.”

    Inside the Notes folder were goodbye messages to her loved ones. In them, she apologized for what she was about to do, thanked them for all their support throughout the years, and left them instructions for her financial affairs.

    Woman in skydiving gear performing a 15,500-ft jump from a small airplane above the clouds after breakup choice

    Image credits: Facebook / Jade Damarell

    “She made the choice to fall,” the coroner told her parents, who watched the proceedings via video link. “And I am so sorry for your loss.”

    Damarell’s family described her as “a brilliant, beautiful, brave and truly extraordinary person.”

    Close-up of a woman with blonde hair, wearing a dark top, representing a 15,500-ft jump after breakup story.

    Image credits: Facebook / Jade Damarell

    In a post-mortem tribute, her mother Elizabeth remembered her as someone who had “lived a life filled with achievement, adventure, kindness, generosity of spirit and freedom.”

    The family then said their final goodbyes with a heartbreaking message:

    “Some stars are so bright, they burn through their time too quickly, but their light never truly fades.”

    Jade broke up with Ben Goodfellow, a skydiver with whom she maintained an 8-month relationship

    Young man wearing sunglasses and a chain necklace posing outdoors with sunlight and shadows in the background.

    Image credits: Facebook / Ben Goodfellow

    For those closest to her, her fatal decision, coupled with the reason given by investigators, was bewildering.

    Jade had once been married to Leeds-based solicitor James Damarell. By all accounts, it was a stable chapter in her life. But everything changed when Ben Goodfellow came into the picture.

    The 26-year-old skydiver, eight years her junior, turned Jade’s world upside down.

    Group of skydivers in formation above clouds during a high-altitude jump capturing the thrill of a 15,500-ft fall.

    Image credits: Facebook / Jade Damarell

    Their shared passion for skydiving quickly evolved into an intense, fast-moving, and all-consuming romance. They lived together, trained together, and jumped together.

    But the relationship lasted a mere eight months.

    Smiling woman and man dressed formally seated at a table with Christmas trees and lights in the background.

    Image credits: Facebook / Jade Damarell

    In a short statement read at the inquest, Goodfellow confirmed they had broken up the night before her death. No further details were given, but the timing was impossible to ignore. 

    Just hours after the breakup, Jade wrote her final messages, disabled her safety mechanisms, and boarded the plane for what would be her last jump.

    “She knew she had to pull before 2,500 feet. She didn’t,” said Jeff Montgomery, Head of Safety and Training. “It is an extremely tragic incident.”

    Following the tragedy, Jade’s parents hope her story can help others better understand mental health

    Woman with long blonde hair smiling indoors, connected to story about 15,500-ft jump after breakup choice.

    Image credits: Facebook / Jade Damarell

    Jade passed away immediately upon hitting the ground.

    Pathologist Dr. James Henry confirmed the blunt trauma injuries were “unsurvivable,” and toxicology tests showed no trace of drugs or alcohol in her system.

    Detective Inspector Andrew Stephenson of Durham Police, who led the investigation, emphasized there was no evidence of foul play, coercion, or anything beyond Jade’s unfortunate decision.

    Comment on social media post reading it's the way she wanted to go, with 74 reactions including likes and sad faces.

    Now that her parents have had time to process the devastating loss, they’ve chosen to put their pain aside in hopes that Jade’s story can help others.

    Liz and Andrew Samuel say they now want to speak about their daughter’s passing “without shame,” believing it could contribute to a better understanding of mental health, particularly the reality that many people who seem content on the outside may be fighting battles no one can see.

    All it takes is for someone to reach out and listen.

    “Really sad.” The tragedy left most netizens without words

    Comment by Tara Dawn reflecting on relationships and pain after a breakup, linked to woman’s 15,500-ft jump story.

    Comment discussing the trauma of a breakup and lack of support after a woman’s 15,500-ft jump following her breakup.

    Comment on social media about woman’s 15,500-ft jump after breakup showing dramatic reaction and public response.

    Comment from Carole Wiggins on choosing life over heartbreak after breakup, reflecting on partners and family importance.

    Comment by Darren Cooper expressing sympathy about a woman’s 15,500-ft jump after breakup, with reaction emojis.

    Comment by James Harvey expressing hope for emotional support and mourning the loss of Jade with prayer and sad face emojis.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Heather Meckley Carter reacting to a woman’s 15,500-ft jump after breakup story.

    Comment from Jules AC expressing sadness and wishing someone had talked the woman out of her 15,500-ft jump after breakup.

    Comment by John Chan stating a man is never more important than your life, highlighting personal choice after breakup.

    Comment from Hannah Atherton expressing sadness over a woman’s 15,500-ft jump after breakup and her choice to fall

    Screenshot of social media comment reacting to woman’s 15,500-ft jump after breakup with mixed emotions visible.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    ljrobinson avatar
    LJ Robinson
    LJ Robinson
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My condolences to her family and friends. Heartbreaking.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    cecillemur-ton-b-m-z54 avatar
    chuckkeegan
    chuckkeegan
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    my classmate's half-sister gets $80 an hour on the internet. she has been fired from work for eleven months... the previous month her payment was $18872 only working at home a couple of hours every day, check out... W­O­R­K­S­T­A­R­1.C­O­M

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    cecillemur-ton-b-m-z54 avatar
    chuckkeegan
    chuckkeegan
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    my classmate's half-sister gets $80 an hour on the internet. she has been fired from work for eleven months... the previous month her payment was $18872 only working at home a couple of hours every day, check out... W­O­R­K­S­T­A­R­1.C­O­M

    User avatar
    POST
