Guy Refuses To Reconcile With Sick Sis, Has The Gall To Show Up At Funeral Knowing She Banned Him

ADVERTISEMENT

When you suddenly lose someone close to you, the phrase carpe diem makes more sense because you never know what life might surprise you with. It’s always better to forget grudges and live every day to the fullest, after all, our time on earth is too short.

This brother, however, held a grudge so strong that he refused to reconcile with his sister who was fatally ill, even after she asked him multiple times. After that, she made a last wish that she didn’t want him at her funeral, so their sibling obliged, but then faced backlash from their family!

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Life can be full of surprises, so it’s always better to let go of grudges and live every day to the fullest

Share icon

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The poster’s brother, dubbed John, and their sister never got along as kids and would constantly break into fights

Image credits: Such-Implement-2801

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels (not the actual photo)

After growing up and getting therapy, the sister reached out to John and apologized multiple times, but he made it clear that he didn’t want a relationship with her

Image credits: Such-Implement-2801

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels (not the actual photo)

He acted stubbornly and refused to reconcile even after she became fatally ill, so she made a last wish that he not attend her funeral

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Such-Implement-2801

Despite knowing her wishes, John still showed up at the funeral, so the poster asked him to leave, just like their late sister wanted; however, the family was split over it

Today, we dive into a sad story that rocked the whole family and split them in two. Reddit user Such-Implement-2801, tells us that their elder sister and their brother, dubbed John, never got along as kids. In fact, they would fight like cats and dogs and were pretty unkind to each other.

After getting therapy, the sister realized her mistakes, reached out to John, and apologized multiple times. The poster explained in the comments that it was all their mother’s doing, during their childhood, as she only treasured and attended to the child who got more wins and medals in a sport they both played.

Well, the son blamed his sister, who constantly won, for his terrible childhood and refused to reconcile, no matter how many times she apologized. In fact, his hatred ran so deep that he didn’t change his opinion even after she became fatally ill and later passed away.

It does sound quite painful and it hurt the woman so much that she banned him from her funeral, as she didn’t want him there after she passed away if he couldn’t be there when she was alive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, fast forward to her funeral, when John unabashedly showed up uninvited after getting the time and date from an uncle. To respect their sister’s wishes, the poster asked John to leave, but he retaliated by causing a scene and calling OP cruel for not allowing him to say goodbye.

A goodbye at this stage sounds too late, doesn’t it? Anyway, after the poster tried to respect their late sister’s wishes, some of the family members were against them and said that OP should’ve let John stay for closure. Well, the poster explained that it was their sister’s last wish, but the whole family was split over it.

Share icon

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Research suggests that children need attention from their parents to feel connected, to have an emotional bond and anchor in the world, and to feel like they matter. However, OP mentions that her sister always got more attention from her mother, which pitted the siblings against each other.

It has been observed that “parental favoritism can also place a long-term strain on sibling relationships, with siblings who perceived their parents to have a favorite child reporting to have a less close relationship with their siblings in adulthood than children who do not report perceiving their parents to have a favorite child.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sadly, their mother’s actions impacted their relationship permanently, and in such a terrible way that even a fatal illness couldn’t bring them back together. People online backed the poster for sticking to their sister’s wishes despite facing strong opposition from their family.

Many said that John could’ve come in person when the sister was alive and said his goodbyes when he was well aware of her declining health. They said that he made his decision then and should’ve learned how to live with it rather than coming to say goodbye at the funeral.

Some folks even questioned whether inheritance or money was involved after the sister passed away, and whether John came looking for it. Well, we might never know, but what we do know from the story is that it’s always better to bury the hatchet rather than regret things a little too late.

Wouldn’t you agree? Also, if you were in the poster’s shoes, what would you do in this situation? Let us know in the comments below!

Folks sided with the poster online and said that they did the right thing by respecting their late sister’s wishes

ADVERTISEMENT