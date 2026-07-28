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My sister lives halfway across the world, yet we still have small fights over phone calls. However, I love her so much that I can’t really imagine my life without her. It’s such a special bond that I feel bad for the people who have awful siblings.

Speaking of which, this person with anxiety claimed that they had a terrible sister who banned their service dog from her wedding. They ended up boycotting the event instead, but a bit of backstory raised a lot of eyebrows. Read on to uncover why netizens called them an unreliable narrator!

More info: Reddit

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Weddings can spark a lot of drama, especially if trouble is already brewing under the surface

Image credits: freepic.diller / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster had severe anxiety and their service dog helped them a lot, but their sister banned it from her wedding as it might shed on her pricey dress

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Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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The poster and their parents tried to reason with her or look for an alternative, but the bride refused to budge from her decision

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Image credits: magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Since the wedding would have strangers and hostile relatives, it would trigger the poster’s anxiety, so they decided to not attend the event at all

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Image credits: constellationRegulus / Reddit

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Netizens empathized with the poster in the beginning, but couldn’t seem to trust them after an update claiming that their siblings were jerks

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Image credits: magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Apparently, the poster’s siblings felt that they were faking their psychological disabilities, and their sister had refused to let their dog into the maternity ward after delivery

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Image credits: magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster also had a tiff with their sister because of their extreme reaction when she used their credit card by mistake, and they didn’t remember apologizing

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Image credits: drobotdean / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster was also quick to dismiss their brother-in-law’s discomfort at taking his pictures, and they realized that their sister was ignoring them

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However, after she barely showed any concern when the poster got pneumonia, they realized that their bond was doomed and blocked her for good

Today’s story is dripping with drama and uncertainty as the original poster (OP) vents their frustrations. Due to their severe anxiety and depression, they had a service dog, “Tarot,” and apparently, their sister and brother-in-law didn’t like her. The author claimed that she was quite well-behaved, yet their sister banned her from the wedding, as she didn’t want Tarot’s hair on her expensive dress.

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Well, the OP couldn’t really stand being around so many strangers and hostile relatives, as it would trigger their anxiety. They, along with their parents, tried to talk to the bride, but to no avail, as she refused to budge, so the poster didn’t attend the wedding either. Netizens ruled they weren’t the jerk, but after hearing more of their backstory, people weren’t so sure.

Their siblings felt that they were faking their psychological disabilities. Also, after their sister’s C-section, she didn’t allow them to visit, as dogs weren’t allowed in the maternity ward. However, they felt that wasn’t true. The OP also had a falling out with their sister after their attack and extreme reaction when she used their credit card by mistake, and they didn’t “remember” if they apologized.

The author had bad blood with their brother-in-law as well because he flipped out about Tarot. However, they mocked the fact that he didn’t like his pictures being taken. The poster’s sister had ghosted them already, but they went no-contact after her lack of concern when they had pneumonia. The OP realized she didn’t care about them and blocked her for good.

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Image credits: constellationRegulus / Reddit

Well, experts highlight that psychiatric service dogs help someone with anxiety, depression, bipolar disorders, or other mental health conditions. They can detect signs of an anxiety attack before it happens, and provide deep pressure therapy to soothe their owner. Seems like such animals can be very useful, but many netizens agreed with the OP’s siblings that they were faking it.

People felt the author made everything about themself, but brushed off other people’s discomfort. Research emphasizes that “main character syndrome is defined by a series of behaviors where a person sees themselves as the protagonist and everyone else is a sidekick or villain. They also reinforce certain aspects of their personality to benefit their story and place in other people’s lives.”

That does sound like the author, as they conveniently skipped out important details about their problematic behavior. Folks sided with them during the initial wedding part, but after the backstory, many said they were unreliable. Even neurodivergent people who also had such animals commented that the OP was really making a mountain out of a molehill.

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Also, their insistence that service dogs are allowed in maternity wards was pretty weird. Studies stress that most women experience some discomfort for the first few days after a cesarean, and for some women the pain can last several weeks. After being in so much pain, arguing with their sibling about their service dog was probably the last thing the sister wanted. Do you agree with netizens? Let us know in the comments!

Peeps online found the narrator unreliable as they glazed over their own mistakes, but were quick to point fingers at others

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