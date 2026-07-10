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It’s sad that some parents don’t realize how favoritism can scar their children for life. I saw with my own eyes what it did to one of my close friends whose mom and dad always favored her brother. Honestly, I wouldn’t wish that pain on anyone.

Even this guy was a victim of his parents’ discriminatory behavior, as they clearly loved his younger sister more. Much to his horror, they had the nerve to blame him for her behavior after she just couldn’t adjust to the adult world. Here’s what he decided to do next…

More info: Reddit

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Parental favoritism is harmful not just for the neglected child, but for the favored one as well

Image credits: Freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster’s parents always favored and pampered his younger sister, even going to her school to fight with her teachers to give her better grades

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Image credits: wavebreakmedia_micro / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster was an independent child, but the opposite was true for his sister, and their parents urged him to do things for her, even when she was their responsibility

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Image credits: prostooleh / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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After going to college, he was low-contact with the whole family, but his parents started accusing him of spoiling his sister as she couldn’t adapt to being an adult

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Image credits: ThrowRAMossyson

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Now that he had his own family, their accusations were really stressing out his pregnant wife, so he decided to go no-contact with all 3 of them

Today, we dive into the life of the original poster (OP), a 28-year-old guy whose parents always favored his 21-year-old sister. Ever since they were kids, she could do no wrong and get away with anything and everything. In fact, their parents were so overprotective of her that they went to fight with her teachers for a better grade, least bothered whether she had actually studied or not.

When it came to the OP, he was pretty independent even as a little boy, and quickly learned how to cook. It frustrated him when they demanded that he also cook for his sister, but didn’t bat an eyelid at her bullying him. When the author complained about her entitled behavior, their parents stressed that it was “his job” to teach her stuff, not theirs, and they should all be responsible for her.

Well, he was having none of it, and limited contact with all 3 of them after moving away for college. Fast forward to the present, and things got really dramatic after she got into her university. Not only was she immature, but she couldn’t even make a sandwich for herself. Besides, she was also driving away her roommates and friends, as nobody wanted to be with such a spoiled brat.

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Instead of admitting how they had ruined her life, the parents blamed the poster for spoiling her and not acting like an elder brother. Obviously, he was shocked at this duplicity. He had his own child now, with another on the way, and their behavior was stressing out his pregnant wife. That was probably what pushed him too far, and he finally decided to go no-contact with all of them.

Image credits: Kaboompics.com / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Believe it or not, studies reveal that parental favoritism is quite common, occurring in as many as 65% of U.S. families. Experts highlight that children are aware of such differential treatment from an early age. It’s associated with a host of negative outcomes such as loneliness, anxiety, depression, and behavioral problems. However, the parents also harmed the daughter.

Psychologists emphasize that generally, spoiled children develop an infantile nature, whine, hoard their belongings, have difficulty sharing, and make life miserable for everyone around. They don’t have positive feelings of self-worth, so they have difficulty understanding how their behavior is troublesome to others. Well, that definitely sounds like the sister in the story, doesn’t it?

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Also, because of the parents, it seems the siblings didn’t share a healthy bond either. Research stresses that “one of the long-term impacts of favoritism is poor sibling relationships. Less-favored siblings may feel inadequate about themselves, which can cause resentment toward the favored one.” That just proves why he didn’t want anything to do with either of them.

Peeps online urged him to go no-contact at the earliest, as they were concerned about his pregnant wife. After all, family drama and unnecessary stress are the last thing anyone needs when they are expecting. Don’t you agree? Also, if you were in the poster’s shoes, how would you handle it? We would love to hear your thoughts, so just drop them in the comments!

Netizens advised the poster to go no-contact with his parents and sister immediately, as his pregnant wife should be his first priority

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