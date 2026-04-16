ADVERTISEMENT

Some experiences don’t come with clear endings. Instead, they linger unresolved, unspoken, and quietly shaping how we move through relationships long after the moment has passed. When closure never comes, it can leave people carrying questions, hurt, and distance that time alone doesn’t seem to fix.

That’s exactly the situation today’s Original Poster (OP) finds herself in years after a betrayal fractured her relationship with her sister. Now, with a wedding approaching and expectations rising, she’s forced to confront not just her past, but whether it’s possible to show up for someone who never acknowledged the pain they caused.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

There’s a certain kind of audacity in hurting someone deeply and then acting surprised when they don’t show up for you later

Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

After being kicked out by her mother at 18, the author grew up distant from her family, though she remained close to her sister for a time

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: stefamerpik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

However, nine years ago, she paid for her sister to visit her, only for her sister to sleep with the man she was dating and then blame her for introducing them

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: freepic.diller / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Since then, they have barely had a relationship, staying polite at family gatherings while never discussing what happened or resolving it

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: nerdinredlipstick

ADVERTISEMENT

Now that her sister is getting married, she is torn over whether to attend the bridal events, tell her mother the truth, or finally confront her sister

At 33, the OP shared that her relationship with her family has always been distant. After being kicked out at 18 by her mom, she built her life independently, without much emotional support. While she wasn’t close to her mom, she once had a close relationship with her younger sister, until one painful incident shattered it.

Nine years ago, she invited her sister for a visit, even covering the travel costs as a kind gesture. However, instead of strengthening their bond, the visit ended in betrayal. Her sister slept with someone she was dating at the time, and when confronted, refused to take responsibility, going as far as blaming her instead.

Since that moment, their relationship has never recovered. There were no apologies, no attempts at reconciliation, and certainly no real conversations about what happened. Instead, the two settled into being polite but distant during family gatherings. Now, the sister is getting married, and while the OP plans to attend the wedding itself, pre-wedding events like bridal showers feel like too much.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides, traveling long distances and celebrating someone who never acknowledged the hurt feels emotionally exhausting. Her mother, unaware of the real reason behind the strained relationship, assumes she’s the one causing distance.

Caught in this emotional crossroads, she’s weighing three difficult decisions. She wonders whether to skip the extra celebrations, finally tell her mom the truth, or confront her sister before the wedding.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

When looking at this situation through a research lens, it becomes clear why the emotional weight hasn’t faded with time. Insights from Mental Health research suggest that avoiding closure can actually deepen emotional pain, keeping people stuck in cycles of rumination and self-questioning.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this case, the lack of apology or accountability from the sister may have prolonged the hurt, especially if closure felt dependent on her acknowledging what happened. The research points out that waiting for someone else to provide that resolution can unintentionally reinforce the emotional attachment to the betrayal, making it harder to truly move on.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the same time, the pressure to attend multiple wedding events reflects another layer of strain. According to Mindful Spark, a perceived obligation that is, feeling like you “have to” show up, can significantly increase stress, particularly in already fragile relationships.

This is where guidance from Lyra Health becomes especially relevant. Their research emphasizes the importance of setting boundaries in situations involving emotional pressure and imbalance. By naming the obligation, evaluating whether the relationship is truly reciprocal, and setting clear limits, individuals can protect their well-being.

Netizens strongly sided with the OP, emphasizing that she doesn’t owe her sister, or her family, anything beyond what she feels comfortable giving. They also encouraged her to prioritize her peace and set firm boundaries moving forward. What will you do if you were in the OP’s shoes? If you were in her position, would you confront your sister before the wedding or leave things as they are? We would love to know your thoughts!

Few netizens suggested having a conversation with her sister, most warned to be cautious, as it could lead to more gaslighting rather than resolution

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT