Bride Threatens To Quit Helping Any Family Member Who Sides With Sister In Wedding Planning Drama

When one Redditor got engaged, she thought she had a fair solution: ask her sister, who runs a wedding planning business, to help plan her big day for free. After all, she’d been providing her sister with accounting services at no cost for a while, and expected that favor to be returned.
But her sister flat-out refused. Shocked, the bride-to-be decided to turn the tables and give her a taste of her own medicine, sparking a full-blown family drama in the process. Read the full story below.
The woman asked her sister to plan her wedding for free
Bride and groom kissing while wedding guests celebrate around them in a festive scene
Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past six years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.
