Bride Wants $15k From Sister’s Inheritance For Her Dream Wedding, Accuses Her Of “Hoarding Money”
Two women having a tense argument on a couch, one upset and refusing to listen, highlighting family money dispute issues.
Family, Relationships

Bride Wants $15k From Sister’s Inheritance For Her Dream Wedding, Accuses Her Of “Hoarding Money”

A dream wedding can often cost a pretty penny. According to Fidelity, the average wedding in America in 2024 cost around $33,000. In 2025, since wedding season is in full swing currently, it’s expected to be around $36,000, Zola reports.

This bride was planning a wedding that was a bit more expensive – $60k. How was she going to pay for it? By borrowing $15k from her sister’s inheritance, of course! However, it turned out to be hard to persuade the sister, since she wasn’t keen on the idea of lending $15k for a party. To find out if she’s being too rigid, the sister turned to the Internet and asked people for their unbiased opinions.

    A woman was asked to fund her sister’s wedding by adding $15k from her inheritance

    Image credits:

    When she refused, the sister went to extended family members and complained that she was getting robbed of her dream wedding

    Image credits:

    Image credits:

    More than half of U.S. newlyweds go into debt for their wedding

    It might seem trivial to some, but people are generally prepared to invest pretty big sums of money into their wedding day. In 2024, the American wedding industry was valued at $64.93 billion, and it was projected to grow by 6.8% by 2030.

    Probably few people have the luxury of planning a wedding for $60k, but many still go way above their pay grade. According to LendingTree, 67% of newlyweds go into debt for their wedding. How do people even pay for their weddings if they don’t have the money for it?

    • 46% of newlyweds say they use savings;
    • 24% pay with credit cards;
    • 16% ask for help from parents or other relatives;
    • 11% take out personal loans; and
    • 2% don’t pay any of the expenses themselves at all.

    Looking at these numbers alone might make you think that planning an expensive wedding is not worth it. But experts say that we shouldn’t shame people for spending a lot of money on their dream wedding.

    Matt Schulz, LendingTree chief consumer finance analyst, says that wedding debt isn’t always a bad thing. “Good debt absolutely exists, and it is debt that comes with a return on investment,” he explained. “I believe that a dream wedding, vacation or some other experience that brings memories that will last a lifetime and strengthen your bonds with your friends and family has a strong return on investment as well.”

    Image credits:

    The honeymoon, the venue, and the catering are often the most expensive elements of a wedding

    Depending on the couple’s priorities, different elements of a wedding can be the most expensive. Stylish newlyweds might dedicate the biggest portion of the budget to the attire. If it’s a destination wedding, odds are the travel expenses will cost the most.

    Yet a few elements almost always tend to be the most expensive across different sources: the venue, the food and drink budget, and the photography and videography services. If the couple decides to go on a honeymoon right after the nuptials, the trip tends to be the most expensive of all.

    According to the survey by LendingTree, couples spend an average of $6,260 on their honeymoons. The cost of a wedding venue can differ from couple to couple: Zola reports that it might cost anywhere from $6,500 to $12,000. In the U.K., a wedding venue tends to be more expensive: experts estimate the average to be between $10,000 and $16,000.

    Catering is often the third most expensive thing to worry about. LendingTree reports an average of $4,330, and Zola estimates it somewhere between $6,500 and $10,000. The wedding cake alone, according to The Knot, costs an average of $540.

    Image credits:

    Some experts don’t recommend starting a marriage in debt

    Most couples wish they had enough savings to fund their wedding. But for many, that’s just not the case. As evident from the survey above, newlyweds use everything from credit cards, relatives, and even loans to pay for their dream wedding.

    David Bach, the author of Smart Couples Finish Rich, shared a few tips with The Knot on how to save for a wedding and be smart. He doesn’t recommend starting a marriage in debt: “Don’t consider paying for things with money you don’t have and won’t have for a long time,” he says. “Going into marriage with debt for a one-day party is a huge mistake.”

    First, he recommends starting to save early. And if the required budget seems too daunting, break up the amount by months. If a wedding costs $60k, that means the couple would need to save $5,000 a month for 12 months to reach their goal. This can also put the wedding budget in perspective: if $5,000 a month seems too much, perhaps the goal sum is just too big.

    What are some ways to reach that goal if the couple is determined to save? A portion of the $60k can be covered by parents or relatives. But borrowing money from family can sometimes come with strings attached, so experts recommend it only in cases where there’s a good relationship.

    Other ways to save up for the wedding might include:

    • Cutting back on monthly spending. Try reducing the number of subscriptions, like gym, Netflix, Spotify, etc.
    • Forgetting little luxuries for a while. Eating out or ordering only once a week might do wonders for your budget. Sometimes small expenses add up without us noticing, but they can help us save big-time.
    • Considering bigger sacrifices. Some couples may be willing to take more drastic steps, like selling a car if both partners own one. “The expenses from that car could pay for a third of the wedding,” Back told The Knot.
    • Finding alternative ways to make some cash. Whether that’s selling your clothes online, making crafts and selling them on Etsy, or picking up some freelance work, any small contribution to a wedding fund counts.

    Image credits:

    The woman didn’t want to lend the money because of the sister’s poor track record with money

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Kornelija Viečaité

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    lenka
    lenka
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago

    Sister got a whole house, presumably mortgage free and OP got $50k. I'd be telling the sister she can sell/mortgage the house.

    lenka
    lenka
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sister got a whole house, presumably mortgage free and OP got $50k. I'd be telling the sister she can sell/mortgage the house.

