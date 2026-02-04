Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Keeps Asking For Favors From Family, Doesn’t Reciprocate When They Need Help: “Told Me No And Hung Up”
Two women at home, one upset and ignoring, the other asking for favors in a tense family situation.
Family, Relationships

Woman Keeps Asking For Favors From Family, Doesn’t Reciprocate When They Need Help: “Told Me No And Hung Up”

When you help out someone you love, you’re likely not expecting anything back in return. It’s only natural to want to support the people that you care about, regardless of whether or not they can reciprocate.

But after years of bending over backwards for her sister, this woman finally realized that she was being taken advantage of. Below, you’ll find the full story that the woman shared on Reddit detailing why she’s decided to stop doing favors for her sibling, as well as some of the replies invested readers left her. 

    This woman has never hesitated to help out her sister

    Woman in red sweater looks upset while another woman in yellow gestures from behind on a beige couch, family favor conflict.

    Image credits: stefamerpik (not the actual image)

    But when she realized that her sibling wouldn’t lift a finger for her, she decided that it was time to set boundaries

    Text excerpt about woman asking favors from family without reciprocating, highlighting family and favors conflict.

    Text excerpt showing a conversation about a woman who keeps asking for favors without reciprocating.

    Text excerpt about woman frequently asking for favors from family and not reciprocating when they need help.

    Text describing a woman asking for favors from family but not reciprocating when they need help according to a story excerpt.

    Nighttime traffic jam with cars stopped, illustrating frustration similar to a woman asking favors from family without reciprocating.

    Image credits: Oscar Ramirez (not the actual image)

    Text showing a woman asking family for favors but not reciprocating when they need help, causing tension.

    Text about woman asking for favors from family but not reciprocating when they need help, told no and hung up.

    Text excerpt from a message about family favors and lack of reciprocation when help is needed.

    Text about woman repeatedly asking for favors from family but not reciprocating when they need help, causing frustration.

    Toddler girl playing with toys and handing a cone to another child, illustrating family dynamics and favors theme.

    Image credits: Yunus Tuğ (not the actual image)

    Text message explaining decision to stop helping family member who keeps asking for favors without reciprocating.

    Text on screen showing a heated argument between family members about favors and selfishness.

    Text post with a woman expressing frustration about repeatedly asking family for favors without reciprocation.

    Image credits: Throwingparty15284

    Conflicts between siblings are incredibly common, even in adulthood

    It’s common for siblings to have a difficult time getting along while they’re growing up. They might fight every time they have to share, pick on each other constantly, and exhibit jealousy every time their brother or sister appears to be receiving more attention. But unfortunately, siblings don’t always grow out of these conflicts. In fact, these issues can sometimes stick around for their entire lives.

    According to licensed psychotherapist and relationship expert Terri Cole, there are certain triggers that tend to result in fights between siblings. First, she notes that wills, estates, and inheritances often create some conflicts. But it’s also common for siblings to continue having the same fights they had in childhood for decades.

    For example, if the eldest child always believes that they have far more responsibilities than their siblings, they might resent that. And if the parents clearly favor one child over the others, their siblings might never let that go. 

    Another issue that often causes siblings to fight is having aging parents that require care. Whether the brothers and sisters can’t agree on what kind of care their parents need or they simply can’t decide who should be responsible for what, this situation can test any sibling relationship.

    It’s also common for siblings to fight over success disparities. If one person is seen as the “golden child,” they might be under intense pressure to not disappoint anyone. Meanwhile, their siblings may feel overlooked and resent the child who receives the most praise. And if one child has children before the others, they might suddenly be seen as the most valued member of the family.

    It’s important to be able to spot the signs of someone taking advantage of you

    In this particular situation, however, the author feels like her sister has been taking advantage of her by constantly taking her help without giving anything back in return. It can be difficult to admit it, even to yourself, but the people you love the most will also have the most opportunities to take advantage of you. So it’s important to be able to spot the signs of someone using you.

    According to Verywell Mind, it’s a red flag if someone is constantly asking you for money, favors, or other items. It’s also a bad sign if they impose on you without considering that you may be busy or may not want to help. If they always expect you to put their needs above your own, show no interest in your own needs, and make no effort to help you out, you’re not in a healthy relationship with them.

    To avoid being taken advantage of, Verywell Mind recommends setting and enforcing boundaries. It’s also wise to work on your self-esteem, so you know what kind of treatment you actually deserve. You might even want to seek guidance from a mental health professional if you need help redefining your relationship with this person.       

    Even if the person asking for help is your sibling, whom you love with all of your heart, you shouldn’t compromise your own health and happiness just to take care of them. 

    Readers unanimously sided with the author, noting that her sister deserved to be put in her place

    Screenshot of Reddit post discussing relationships being reciprocal and not transactional, reflecting on favors and family dynamics.

    Screenshot of an online comment about a woman who keeps asking for favors from family but doesn’t reciprocate.

    Text message conversation showing a woman repeatedly asking for favors from family without reciprocating help.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman asking for favors from family without reciprocating help in return.

    Comment discussing consequences for a woman who asks favors from family but does not reciprocate when they need help.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman asking favors from family without reciprocating help.

    Text post discussing a woman who asks for favors from family but doesn’t reciprocate when asked for help.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman who keeps asking for favors from family but doesn't reciprocate.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman who asks for favors from family but doesn’t reciprocate when asked for help.

    Forum comment about woman repeatedly asking for favors from family without reciprocating, causing frustration and refusal to help.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing family favors and responsibilities, highlighting lack of help reciprocity.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment describing a woman who keeps asking for favors from family but doesn’t reciprocate help.

    Comment explaining a woman repeatedly asking for favors from family without reciprocating, advising to cut off help.

    Screenshot of an online comment criticizing a woman who asks family for favors but doesn't reciprocate when needed.

    Reddit comment criticizing woman who asks for favors from family but doesn't reciprocate when they need help.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing family favors and lack of reciprocation in a personal dispute.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman who asks for favors but doesn’t reciprocate family help.

    Text post from a user criticizing a woman who asks favors but doesn’t reciprocate, highlighting family selfishness.

    Alt text: Woman repeatedly asking for favors from family without reciprocating, causing relationship strain and hurt feelings

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment about a woman repeatedly asking favors from family without reciprocating help when needed.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman who asks for favors from family but doesn't reciprocate help.

    Comment about woman repeatedly asking favors from family but not reciprocating, labeled as spoiled and unhelpful in urgent situations.

    Comment discussing a woman who repeatedly asks family for favors but does not reciprocate, shown on a social media post.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a woman who asks for favors but doesn’t reciprocate when family needs help.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman repeatedly asking favors from family but not reciprocating help.

    Comment on Reddit discussing a woman who keeps asking for favors from family but doesn’t reciprocate when they need help.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman who keeps asking for favors from family without reciprocating help.

    Screenshot of Reddit comment discussing a woman who asks favors from family but doesn't reciprocate help.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman who asks for favors but doesn’t reciprocate when family needs help.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment calling a woman selfish for asking favors from family without reciprocating help.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a woman who asks for favors but does not reciprocate family help.

    Commenter praising someone for standing up to a woman who asks for favors but doesn’t reciprocate in family situations.

    Screenshot of a forum comment stating she set relationship rules and others are just following them in a family favor conflict.

    Screenshot of a user comment explaining setting boundaries with a woman who asks for favors but doesn’t reciprocate.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a woman asking for favors from family without reciprocating help.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman who asks favors from family but doesn't reciprocate when they need help.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a woman who keeps asking for favors from family but does not reciprocate help.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a woman who asks for favors but does not reciprocate when family needs help.

    Comment discussing a woman who keeps asking for favors from family but doesn't reciprocate when they need help.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman repeatedly asking family for favors without reciprocating help.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman who asks for favors from family but doesn’t reciprocate when they need help.

    Screenshot of an online comment criticizing a woman who asks favors from family but doesn’t reciprocate when they need help.

    Screenshot of an online comment explaining a woman repeatedly asks for favors from family but never reciprocates when they need help.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment expressing frustration about a woman asking for favors but not reciprocating when family needs help.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment about a woman asking favors from family and not reciprocating when they need help.

    Family

    Family

    Adelaide May Ross

    Adelaide May Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Adelaide May Ross

    Adelaide May Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Dominyka Proškėnaitė

    Dominyka Proškėnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Dominyka Proškėnaitė

    Dominyka Proškėnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well it’s like this sis , your selfishness ,cost us all the money we were gonna use on your engagement party ,so sorry (not sorry ) ,if you cant find it within you to help back when all we do is help you constantly , then I’m afraid from now on your on your own !! don’t come crying to me anymore !!! oh n btw ,your way to childish to be getting married ! (Which she very much is tbh poor fella she snared I gotta say ) so dont expect help with the wedding either , time for you to grow up and stand on your own two feet for a change ! When you can see how selfish you have been ,and see sense then maybe we can talk again , but for now ,I’m done , n yup exactly the kinda thing I’d say , blunt to the point , and you know where you stand with me , best way tbh unless you love being a bloody door mat !

