Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Sis Who Had Miscarriage Forces Gender Roles On Kid, Sibling Says She Would Have Been An Awful Mom
Young boy covering face with hands, conveying distress over forced gender roles and family conflict.
Lifestyle, Parenting

Sis Who Had Miscarriage Forces Gender Roles On Kid, Sibling Says She Would Have Been An Awful Mom

ifeoluwa.a Ifeoluwa Adesina BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever left your kid with relatives, you probably expect them to give them snacks, maybe sneak in a little extra screen time, and hand them back in one piece. What you don’t expect is to pick them up with a completely new hairstyle and a wardrobe straight out of someone else’s idea of normal.

However, that’s exactly what happened to today’s Original Poster (OP) who came home to find his foster son in tears after an unwanted makeover courtesy of his aunt. It all spiraled when the very opinionated sister thought she knew best, and the OP couldn’t stand it.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Every parent knows that leaving your child with family should mean snacks and playtime, but what you don’t expect is to pick up your kid with a new look

    Man and child wearing pink jackets, representing themes of gender roles and family dynamics in sibling relationships.

    Image credits: outkastdesign / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The author had been raising a 7-year-old who enjoyed ballet, dolls, pink clothes, and long hair, and he fully supported his son’s choices

    Text excerpt about a single foster dad planning to adopt a child, highlighting family dynamics and parenting challenges.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt discussing a sister who had multiple miscarriages and issues with enforcing gender roles on a child.

    Sibling describes sister forcing gender roles on child exploring identity with long hair and interest in ballet and dresses.

    Image credits:

    Woman confronting man on a couch, highlighting family tension and gender roles in a sibling relationship.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    His sister, who had struggled with multiple miscarriages, began disapproving of his son’s interests and kept buying him boy clothes and toys he wouldn’t wear or use

    Text about sister enforcing gender roles on nephew, causing conflict over boy's clothing and toys preferences.

    Sibling describes kid dressed in boys clothes and forced into gender roles by aunt after miscarriage.

    Image credits:

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Young boy getting a haircut while sibling enforces strict gender roles after miscarriage, sparking family conflict and concerns.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    While babysitting, the sister took the son to a hairdresser for a short haircut and dressed him in “boy” clothes he disliked, leaving him in tears

    Text about sister forcing gender roles on kid, with a sibling saying she would have been an awful mom in family conflict.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt discussing a sister who had a miscarriage and enforces strict gender roles on a sibling’s child.

    Image credits:

    ADVERTISEMENT

    He confronted her and banned her from babysitting, but she called him a terrible father, to which he responded in anger that she “would have been an awful mother”

    The OP, a single foster parent, had been raising a 7-year-old son as his foster parent since the pandemic and was in the process of adopting him. Now, his son found comfort and joy in what some still label “non-traditional” choices such as ballet, Barbies, dresses, pink clothes, and long hair.

    The OP was fully supportive, recognizing that kids should be allowed to explore their identity without judgment. At first, his sister seemed supportive of him fostering the boy, but that changed when his interests didn’t fit her views of appropriate boy behavior. She also began repeatedly buying the son clothes and toys he didn’t like.

    However, the real shock came when she was left to babysit him and decided to take things into her own hands, literally. She cut his long hair short and dressed him in boy clothes, which left the boy crying and heartbroken. When the OP came to pick him up, he was mortified at what his sister had done, and he understandably lost his cool.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    After sending his son to the car, he told his sister she’d never be allowed to watch him again, but she told him she was doing what was best for him and that he was a terrible father. In response, he told her that she would have been an awful mother. For context, his sister had experienced multiple miscarriages, with the latest one just weeks before.

    While some family members felt his outburst was harsh, others sided with him, insisting she had overstepped in a way no caregiver should.

    Young boy sitting on couch covering face with hands, illustrating struggles with forced gender roles and family conflict.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Relationship expert Terri Cole states that one of the biggest challenges in families is when relatives consistently overstep boundaries because it creates unnecessary stress and conflict. This can happen in many forms, such as intruding on private matters, interfering in sensitive areas like parenting choices or friendships, and believing they know best.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    McAtee Psychology builds on this by explaining that overstepping in families often comes from differences in parenting styles, cultural values, and views on parental authority. Relatives like grandparents, in-laws, or even siblings may feel entitled to weigh in on raising children, drawing from their own upbringing or traditions.

    This can spark conflicts when their opinions clash with parents’ choices; however, then comes the need for boundaries. Upstream Counselling outlines practical steps for handling family members who overstep. First, they highlight that it’s important to identify your boundaries and know exactly what feels acceptable.

    Once clear, they advise communicating them directly to avoid misunderstandings, and then stay consistent in upholding them. They also stress remaining objective, not letting emotions dictate every reaction. However, if the overstepping continues, it may be necessary to limit contact for your own well-being.

    Netizens sided firmly with the OP, stressing that his sister’s actions were a major violation of trust. They pointed out that she overstepped by forcing changes on a child, and that this wasn’t just a parenting disagreement, but it was about respecting a child’s autonomy and the OP’s role as the boy’s father.

    What do you think about this situation? Do you think the dad went too far with his remark, or was it justified given what his sister did? We would love to know your thoughts!

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Netizens praised the author’s supportive parenting style, saying he was doing an amazing job letting his son be himself

    Reddit comment discussing miscarriage and forced gender roles on a child by a sibling reflecting on motherhood concerns.

    Reddit discussion on enforcing traditional gender roles and concerns about a sister being an awful mom after a miscarriage.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text conversation about sister forcing gender roles on kid, discussing miscarriage and parenting challenges from sibling's view.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit discussion about sibling forcing gender roles and concerns over parenting after miscarriage, focusing on family conflict.

    Screenshot of Reddit comments discussing miscarriage impact and enforcing gender roles on a kid from a family dispute.

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing gender roles and parenting perspectives related to a kid and a miscarriage.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit comments discussing gender roles imposed on kids and a sibling saying sister would be an awful mom.

    Reddit comment discussing miscarriage and a sister enforcing strict gender roles on a child, warning against leaving son alone with her.

    Comment discussing sibling forcing gender roles on kid after miscarriage and claiming she would be an awful mom.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit discussion about sibling forcing gender roles on kid and concerns about impact on child's well-being and therapy support.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a sister who enforces gender roles and would have been an awful mom.

    Text comment discussing how a sister forcing gender roles shows she would be an awful mom after miscarriage.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment agreeing that forcing gender roles on a child would be damaging and unfit for parenting.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment defending a parent's approach, mentioning damaging behavior and parenting rights.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment stating the sister forced gender roles on kid and was called an awful mom by sibling in family dispute discussion.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    23

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    23

    Open list comments

    2

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    laura_ketteridge avatar
    arthbach
    arthbach
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The child's aunt needs to learn an important lesson, her views on what is acceptable apply to her children, and not her brother's child. She assaulted the child, and she needs to be made aware of this. Until she realises the seriousness of her actions, and apologises, she is not allowed near the child. Sounds like the child has a kind and loving father, someone who has their corner and will protect them.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    laura_ketteridge avatar
    arthbach
    arthbach
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The child's aunt needs to learn an important lesson, her views on what is acceptable apply to her children, and not her brother's child. She assaulted the child, and she needs to be made aware of this. Until she realises the seriousness of her actions, and apologises, she is not allowed near the child. Sounds like the child has a kind and loving father, someone who has their corner and will protect them.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Parenting
    Homepage
    Trending
    Parenting
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Parenting Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT