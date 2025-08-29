Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Adopted Sis’ Longstanding “Chosen One” Joke Backfires After Bro Says Bio Dad Never Chose Her
Young woman in a green shirt holding a glass, capturing a moment related to adopted sis chosen one joke backfiring.
Family, Relationships

Adopted Sis’ Longstanding “Chosen One” Joke Backfires After Bro Says Bio Dad Never Chose Her

Interview With Expert
Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

20

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Family rituals and running jokes can be a source of comfort or conflict. What starts as a playful tradition can sometimes reveal wounds, especially in blended families where roles and relationships are more complex. Repeated comments or inside jokes meant to be funny can unintentionally highlight differences, favoritism, or insecurities among siblings.

This story illustrates exactly that. Today’s Original Poster (OP) shared that their adopted sister repeatedly referred to herself as the “chosen one” in her family, a line that has long been taken lightly by most relatives. However, when they decided they’d had enough, the moment revealed deeper emotions and dynamics.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Sometimes what starts as playful teasing or inside jokes can sometimes become a source of tension, highlighting unresolved feelings that have been simmering for years

    Image credits: bristekjegor / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Before the author and their brothers were born, their mom had a daughter with a previous partner, but the daughter was later adopted by their dad when he married their mom

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Growing up, the sister often joked that she was the “chosen one”,  a playful running gag that annoyed them but amused the rest of the family

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    As adults, during a night out, they snapped at her over the recurring joke, making a comment about her biological father not choosing her

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The incident reached their parents, who were angry at them, while siblings and partners criticized the comment as cruel

    The OP stated that their mother had a daughter with another partner who eventually walked away. When their mother met their father, the daughter was now adopted by the new stepdad, who raised her as his own and showered her with love alongside his biological children including the OP.

    Growing up, the adopted sister leaned into this origin story, often joking that while her siblings were “stuck” with their dad, she was the one he chose. Everyone else seemed to take it in stride from laughing, teasing, to just treating it like a running gag. For the OP, though, the joke never landed the same way.

    Fast-forward to adulthood, and the adopted sister was still pulling out the “chosen one” line at gatherings, including a recent night out with the OP, their siblings and their partners. For the most part, it had become a quirky family tradition where the sister often told the story of her adoption, so as usual, she slipped in the fact that she was the “chosen one” again.

    Fueled by alcohol and frustration, the OP finally snapped, pointing out that while the sister may have been chosen by their dad, she wasn’t chosen by her biological father. The words stung immediately, leaving the sister hurt and the rest of the group stunned.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Their siblings called the comment out as cruel and the night ended early with an Uber ride home, and before long, word had reached their parents who thought their comment was not just rude but unnecessarily harsh.

    To better understand why long-running family jokes can spark tension, Bored Panda spoke with relationship coach and marriage counselor Mildred Okonkwo who explained that seemingly harmless “chosen one” jokes can have lasting effects on siblings.

    Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “The thing is that children are incredibly perceptive, and consistent messaging about ‘specialness’ can shape how others see themselves and their roles in the family,” she said, noting that siblings may internalize feelings of jealousy or inadequacy, sometimes developing coping strategies like people-pleasing or emotional withdrawal.

    We asked Okonkwo why some children in blended families feel compelled to assert their “special” status repeatedly. She explained, “Whether aware of it or not, it’s pretty much a strategy to ensure their voice is heard and their needs are recognized. It’s almost like leaving a personal stamp that says they matter there.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She added that this behavior should not be mistaken as stemming from arrogance but from navigating uncertainty, subtle comparisons, or fears of being overshadowed by step-siblings.

    Okonkwo also shared guidance for families when a sibling finally reacts after years of hearing a recurring joke. “It’s important to pause and acknowledge the reaction without judgment,” she advised. “Avoid dismissing it as ‘just a joke’ or telling them to ‘lighten up’, because that can reinforce the sense that their emotions aren’t legitimate.”

    Instead, she recommended calmly helping the joke-teller understand the impact of their words while modeling empathy and healthy boundaries. “Not all jokes appear harmful, but at the same time, the feelings of everyone has to be handled thoughtfully in real time because these moments can prevent resentment from festering and even strengthen sibling relationships.”

    Netizens leaned heavily toward calling the OP the villain in this story, pointing out that their sister’s “chosen one” joke was likely rooted in deep insecurity. A smaller but notable group of netizens, however, noted that the sister’s constant joke was immature and needed to stop, but still argued that the OP’s remark was unnecessarily cruel.

    What do you think about this situation? Do you think the sister was wrong for repeating the joke, or was the OP for finally snapping? We would love to know your thoughts!

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Netizens were affirmed that while hearing the joke might have been annoying to the author, they were wrong for making such an unnecessary comment

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    20

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    20

    Open list comments

    1

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    corissaelectrical avatar
    LoveFranklin
    LoveFranklin
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    𝑰 𝒂𝒎 𝒎𝒂𝒌𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒂 𝒈𝒐𝒐𝒅 𝒔­𝒂𝒍­𝒂𝒓𝒚 𝒇𝒓𝒐𝒎 𝒉𝒐𝒎𝒆 $4580-$5240/𝒘𝒆𝒆𝒌 , 𝒘𝒉𝒊𝒄𝒉 𝒊𝒔 𝒂𝒎𝒂𝒛𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒖𝒏𝒅­𝒆𝒓 𝒂 𝒚𝒆𝒂𝒓 𝒂𝒈𝒐 𝑰 𝒘𝒂𝒔 𝒋𝒐𝒃𝒍𝒆𝒔𝒔 𝒊𝒏 𝒂 𝒉𝒐𝒓𝒓𝒊𝒃𝒍𝒆 𝒆𝒄𝒐𝒏𝒐𝒎𝒚. 𝑰 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒏𝒌 𝑮𝒐𝒅 𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒚 𝒅𝒂𝒚 𝑰 𝒘𝒂𝒔 𝒃𝒍𝒆𝒔𝒔𝒆𝒅 𝒘𝒊𝒕𝒉 𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒔𝒆 𝒊𝒏𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒖𝒄𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒔 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒏𝒐𝒘 𝒊𝒕𝒔 𝒎𝒚 𝒅𝒖𝒕𝒚 𝒕𝒐 𝒑𝒂𝒚 𝒊𝒕 𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒘𝒂𝒓𝒅 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒔𝒉𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝒊𝒕 𝒘𝒊𝒕𝒉 𝑬𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒚𝒐𝒏𝒆,.. 𝑰 𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒓𝒕𝒆𝒅___ 𝑬­𝒂­𝒓­𝒏­𝑨­𝒑­𝒑­1­.­𝑪­𝒐­𝒎

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    corissaelectrical avatar
    LoveFranklin
    LoveFranklin
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    𝑰 𝒂𝒎 𝒎𝒂𝒌𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒂 𝒈𝒐𝒐𝒅 𝒔­𝒂𝒍­𝒂𝒓𝒚 𝒇𝒓𝒐𝒎 𝒉𝒐𝒎𝒆 $4580-$5240/𝒘𝒆𝒆𝒌 , 𝒘𝒉𝒊𝒄𝒉 𝒊𝒔 𝒂𝒎𝒂𝒛𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒖𝒏𝒅­𝒆𝒓 𝒂 𝒚𝒆𝒂𝒓 𝒂𝒈𝒐 𝑰 𝒘𝒂𝒔 𝒋𝒐𝒃𝒍𝒆𝒔𝒔 𝒊𝒏 𝒂 𝒉𝒐𝒓𝒓𝒊𝒃𝒍𝒆 𝒆𝒄𝒐𝒏𝒐𝒎𝒚. 𝑰 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒏𝒌 𝑮𝒐𝒅 𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒚 𝒅𝒂𝒚 𝑰 𝒘𝒂𝒔 𝒃𝒍𝒆𝒔𝒔𝒆𝒅 𝒘𝒊𝒕𝒉 𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒔𝒆 𝒊𝒏𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒖𝒄𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒔 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒏𝒐𝒘 𝒊𝒕𝒔 𝒎𝒚 𝒅𝒖𝒕𝒚 𝒕𝒐 𝒑𝒂𝒚 𝒊𝒕 𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒘𝒂𝒓𝒅 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒔𝒉𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝒊𝒕 𝒘𝒊𝒕𝒉 𝑬𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒚𝒐𝒏𝒆,.. 𝑰 𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒓𝒕𝒆𝒅___ 𝑬­𝒂­𝒓­𝒏­𝑨­𝒑­𝒑­1­.­𝑪­𝒐­𝒎

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT