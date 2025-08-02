I was adopted at birth. From what I knew as a child, my parents told me I was adopted before I was even old enough to understand. My birth mother, sadly, was an addict who gave birth to me six weeks early. I weighed 5 lbs, but somehow wasn’t addicted to the d***s. Although I was sent to NIH for testing, they told my adopted parents that I seemed fine, though I could have issues as I got older due to the d**g use during pregnancy. They also said they didn’t have to take me if they didn’t want to, but they took me anyway. I knew I had two sisters, 10 and 12 years older than I was, who my birth mother didn’t put up for adoption. My parents were told that the man who was my birth father wanted nothing to do with the situation and wouldn’t even sign anything acknowledging that he was my father or giving permission for me to be adopted. This meant my adopted parents had to advertise in the newspaper for a father. If no one came forward after 30 days, the adoption could go through. Three years before me, my parents had adopted my older sister, with whom I sadly never got along. Even to this day, I only see her at family events. My aunt and uncle also adopted two children, both boys, who were younger than my sister and me, but it was nice to have cousins who we could relate to! Overall, I had a great life. My parents were well-off, and they loved and spoiled my sister and me. They took us on many trips and gave us a wonderful life. But something was always missing. My older sister had no desire to know her birth parents, but I always longed for mine. To me, the fact that my mother made the selfless decision to give me a better life was so special. And because I didn’t resemble my bio family at all, I felt very different. My parents told me that when I turned 16, I could contact the agency I was adopted through to search for my birth family. However, I ended up becoming a teen mom at 16, so life got a bit busy. I was elated to be a mother, and although my parents wanted me to give the baby up for adoption, I just couldn’t do it. I understood even more how hard that decision must have been for my birth mother. I was always very open about my adoption. People would ask me all the time if I was Spanish or where I was from, and my answer was always, "I don’t know, I’m adopted." So, when I was filling out my questionnaire on MySpace, it asked for my ethnicity, and again, my answer was "Don’t know, I’m adopted." What I didn’t know was that my parents had sent a few photos to the agency for them to pass along to my birth mom when I was a baby. One photo actually said "Lisa" on the back—the name my parents gave me, which my sisters always remembered. Unbeknownst to me, my sisters had longed to meet me and had been updating their info at the agency in case I ever contacted them. Fast forward to my 18th birthday. A few days later, I received a message on MySpace from a girl who said her sister had been put up for adoption, and she saw on my page that I was adopted. She was just curious if I would ever be interested in meeting my birth family. At first, I brushed it off as a crazy person messaging me, but then my best friend said, "Lisa, that girl looks a lot like you! What if she’s someone in your family? You need to answer." So, I did. I explained that I had always loved my birth mother for putting me up for adoption, and I had always wanted to find her, though my search had been delayed because I got pregnant at a young age. She immediately responded, "I think you’re my little sister!" Writing this now brings tears to my eyes! I was very cautious at first. I went and got the binder with all the information my parents had kept for me. I asked lots of questions: “What adoption agency was your sister adopted through?” “What’s her birthday?” “How many siblings does she have, and how old are they?” “Where was she born?” Answer after answer came back, and I just couldn’t believe it... this was real. Wow, this is my big sister! The best day of my life! My sisters and I spoke over the phone for hours, day after day. We had so many similarities it was crazy! It was as if we never missed a beat, like we already knew each other! They came to meet me, and we went to lunch. I typed a four-page letter for them to give to our mom, as they didn’t want to tell her they had found me until I was ready to meet her. I wrote about how much I loved and respected her, and I told her anything and everything I could think of that she’d want to know about me. That night, my sisters went to my mom’s and gave her the letter. She was in disbelief and asked, “Where did you get this from?” My sisters explained how they had sat on MySpace for two hours, typing "Lisa" into the search engine within a 50-mile radius of them. As soon as they came across my photo, they knew it was me! Me, my son, and my best friend (who was also adopted) went to my sister’s for the big day. I would finally meet my mom! After lots of hugs and tears, my mom and I sat at the back of the room and talked for six hours. She had brought my hospital bracelet to give to me (that she had kept all these years), as well as some letters the adoption agency had sent her as updates on me, and a letter she had written to me many years ago. They all still sit in my keepsake box, along with the “Happy First Birthday” cards they gave me when we celebrated my first birthday together and some other things I chose to keep. After that day, we all spent a lot of time together. I learned that my birth mom had gotten clean the April after I was born, as she saw me not being addicted to the d**gs as a sign. She had been clean ever since! I learned that my older sisters had a very rough life and sadly spent time in d**g houses and other bad situations due to our mother’s addiction. They ended up with their father, who treats me as his own to this day. He was a working single dad, so the girls had to take care of each other for the most part. I learned that the father who wouldn’t sign the papers was actually my sisters’ father. He was still legally married to my mother, but he didn’t want to sign something that would lead me to think he was my father when he wasn’t. I learned that my father was one of two men who both told my birth mother they wanted nothing to do with me or a baby. I learned that as soon as my mother saw me, she knew which man was my father—who I now know was Italian, which is probably why people always thought I might be Spanish! I learned that my birth father had been in jail many times since my birth, and although we found an address for him, I decided not to reach out. To this day, I have no desire to know him. My world was complete. We spend all the holidays together, celebrate our children's milestones together, and although I’m still very close with my parents, my life finally felt complete having my birth family. Sadly, my birth mother passed away nine years ago now, but I feel so blessed that both my sisters and I were by her side when she left this world. I feel so blessed for the years I had with her. I’m also very proud to say that I had the chance to speak at her funeral about the amazing woman she was, even with all her faults. I now have two adopted boys myself, and I go above and beyond to ensure they have a relationship with their birth family, so they never have to long for something or someone and can always have a clear sense of who they are and where they came from. I’m so grateful for the life both my birth mother and my parents gave me. Together, they gave me life, and I will always be grateful to both of them. Thank you for letting me share my story. It’s something I love telling people and try to share as much as possible! - Lisa Darling (Adopted from Baltimore,Maryland, USA, now living in Hyattsville) Photos: Me today, me when I was little, and me with my birth mother, birth sisters, and her partner at my sister’s wedding — a few years after we met.

