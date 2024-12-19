Vain Sis Keeps Boasting About Her “Model Child”, Calls 5-Month-Old Niece Ugly, Dad Finally Snaps

ADVERTISEMENT

History knows many situations when young children have become real stars – both local and world-class – and it’s not always their own parents who really contributed to their careers. The example of Macaulay Culkin is the brightest confirmation of this (especially since very soon we will be re-watching Home Alone again, I believe…).

But being proud of your child who has achieved popularity is one thing, and comparing them to other kids or belittling the appearance of “less stellar” ones, you must agree, is quite another. And so, the sister of the author of today’s story, the user u/NinaChild, recently paid for such behavior.

The author of the post has a sister whose 10YO daughter is a pretty successful child model – and the mom is really obsessed with it

The mom constantly brags about her daughter’s achievements and compares her to other kids, belittling them heavily

For example, when 5 months ago, the author shared his newborn daughter’s photo in the family group chat, the sister commented that the baby is nice, but her daughter is way more beautiful

And at the recent family gathering, the sister once more started comparing the cousins, saying that her niece is “just an ugly baby”

The dad lost it and yelled at the sister in her daughter’s presence – and then they stormed out in anger

So, the Original Poster (OP) says that he and his wife have a 5-month-old daughter, and they, of course, dote on her. And the author also has a sister, “Nina”, whose daughter “Sofia” has been acting in commercials since early childhood, and by the age of 10 she has become a fairly successful child model. It’s okay when parents are proud of their kids’ success, but Nina’s passion has become something of an obsession.

By and large, the mother cannot talk about anything except Sofia and her successes – for example, that she can already pay the bills with her daughter’s fees. It’s not at all surprising that at a recent family gathering at the OP’s house, the woman again started the same conversation, completely ignoring the author and his wife, who were sitting at the table next to her.

Let’s make a small digression – not long before this, Nina once wrote in the family’s group chat that her tiny niece is, of course, a cute baby, but she is far from beautiful Sofia at the same age. Our hero, being a non-confrontational person, then kept silent – although he and his wife were, of course, shocked and offended.

Returning to this dinner, the first bell rang for the OP when the sis forbade her daughter to eat chocolate – she said it could cause acne on her face. And… she cited the author’s wife as an example. And that wasn’t all. Nina again began to compare her daughter to her baby niece and at one point declared that “her downside is that she’s ‘just an ugly baby.'”

The author saw red. He ended up yelling at his sister, claiming that he couldn’t care less about Sofia, and that he just wanted to have his meal in peace. In the heat of the fight, Nina cursed out both the brother and his wife and stormed out with her daughter. And now our hero is wondering if he did the wrong thing by snapping at his sis in the presence of his niece.

Well, experts believe that parents can only harm their children with such behavior. “Attempts at self-realization through one’s own children rarely lead to anything good, and parents only traumatize them by doing so,” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment on this case.

“No, you should praise children for their successes – but without being obsessed with this, and without constantly comparing them to others. Especially without going into outright insults – first the sister-in-law, and then the baby niece. In other words, it was simply rude and entitled behavior – and this woman actually got what she deserved.”

“The only thing her brother is wrong about is that he really allowed himself to lose it in the presence of a girl who, in the end, is not to blame for any of her mom’s mental complexes. It would be reasonable, of course, to talk separately tete-a-tete. And even better – to stop such attacks back when the sister wrote insults in the group chat,” Irina summarizes.

As for the people in the comments, they seriously criticized the author for this outburst of emotion in front of a child, not without questioning his sister’s entitlement, of course. “It’s poor judgment on your part to have let this go on so far that you snapped to the point of insulting a child in front of her,” someone wrote. “It’s not her fault her mother is like this,” another one added.

By and large, according to the responders, this outburst is unlikely to affect the behavior of the author’s sister – but their relationship with their niece will most likely suffer. “I understand you snapped after a massive amount of passive-aggressive comments, but doing it in front of Sofia was terrible,” another commenter supposed.

“I doubt you’ll really change your sister’s mind about anything, but I’m sure your niece will remember this.” And how would you, our dear readers, act in a similar situation? Please feel free to share your opinions in the comments below this post.

People in the comments claimed that the author’s sis was deeply wrong, of course, but he was wrong as well for this outburst in a kid’s presence

