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“We’re all in this together” is that popular song from High School Musical, but it’s also a phrase families love saying. And it’s actually quite comforting right up until someone discovers “together” means everyone except you.

Today’s Original Poster (OP) believed her parents’ explanation for why she had to take on more than $60,000 in student loans. Years later, an accidental discovery revealed that the money set aside for her education hadn’t vanished because of failed investments at all.

More info: Reddit

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Families are often the people we trust the most, especially when it comes to decisions that can shape our future

Image credits: SkelDry / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The author graduated with over $60,000 in student loans after her parents claimed her college fund had been lost in bad investments

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Image credits: zinkevych / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Years later, she discovered the money had actually been transferred to her older sister to help fund her business

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Image credits: gpointstudio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Her sister refused to apologize, insisting it was their parents’ money and accusing her of being entitled for bringing it up

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Image credits: FearlessState5503

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Feeling betrayed by years of deception, the author refused to attend her sister’s wedding unless she acknowledged what happened and apologized

Growing up, the OP and her older sister were both told they had separate college funds waiting for them. While her sister chose to skip college and enter the workforce, the OP planned her future expecting that the savings her parents had promised would help cover tuition. However, those expectations came crashing down when her parents revealed there was far less money available than expected.

They blamed poor investments, apologized, and explained she’d need to rely heavily on student loans to finish school. Believing there was nothing anyone could do, she accepted the situation and graduated carrying more than $60,000 in debt. Then, one day while she was helping her parents organize old paperwork, she stumbled across bank statements showing repeated transfers from her college fund over several years.

In that moment, she realized that the money hadn’t been lost in failed investments. When she confronted her parents, they admitted they had used most of her education fund to help finance her sister’s business. According to them, they believed the sister would eventually repay the money, but she didn’t. When she spoke to her sister, she argued that her business had benefited the entire family.

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Now, the sister is getting married and wants the OP to be her bridesmaid. The OP refused, saying she won’t even attend the ceremony unless her sister at least acknowledges what happened and offers an apology. Her parents believe she’s unfairly threatening to ruin the wedding over decisions made years ago, while several relatives argue that family should simply forgive and move on.

Image credits: simonapilolla / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The OP’s frustration isn’t just about having to repay student loans, it also stems from learning that the debt may have been avoidable. Psychology Today states that the effects of student loan debt extend far beyond monthly repayments. Carrying significant education-related debt can delay important life milestones, including buying a home, building savings, or achieving long-term financial stability.

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The financial burden, however, is only one part of the situation. According to PATHS, financial secrets within a family causes damage to relationships, and the deception surrounding hidden financial decisions can be even more harmful. When relatives hide information about something as significant as a college fund, it can leave family members feeling betrayed and make rebuilding trust much more difficult.

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That may also explain why the lack of an apology became such a major issue in the conflict. Resolve Counselling explains that a meaningful apology involves more than simply saying “I’m sorry.” It should include acknowledging the harm caused, accepting responsibility, and expressing genuine remorse. Without those elements, people who feel wronged often struggle to move forward.

Netizens felt the OP had every right to skip the wedding, arguing that both her parents and sister had betrayed her trust. They were also especially critical of the sister who had benefited from money that had been set aside for someone else’s education. What would you do if you were in the OP’s shoes? Would you still attend the wedding or skip it altogether? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens encouraged the author to distance herself from her family unless they accepted responsibility and helped repay the loans

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