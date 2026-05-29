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MIL Causes Multiple Scenes Before Bride Walks Down The Aisle, Gets Unintentionally But Savagely Shut Down
Bride interacting with guests before walking down the aisle as MIL causes multiple scenes in the wedding setting.
Entitled People, Relationships

MIL Causes Multiple Scenes Before Bride Walks Down The Aisle, Gets Unintentionally But Savagely Shut Down

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Why is it that some people are so intent on causing chaos wherever they go? Even sacred weddings aren’t off the cards for them. What was meant to be a happy day for one couple was almost completely destroyed, thanks to yet another crazy and entitled mother-in-law.

The bride’s friend has shared how the once-sweet MIL pivoted as soon as her son proposed. She interfered in everything from the venue search to the tastings. But her behavior on the big day really took the cake. The miserable woman flung insults at a transgender bridesmaid, and there was also a near physical bust-up. The friend has told how karma finally arrived at the most unexpected moment…

RELATED:

    She was a lovely woman until her son proposed to his girlfriend…

    Image credits: http://www.kaboompics.com/ / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    This MIL went all out to ruin the wedding but karma came knocking during the reception

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    Image credits: Sonyachny / Envato (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: dvatri / Envato (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Pressmaster/ Envato (not the actual photo)

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    People wanted to know how her own wedding went, and she was happy to answer

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    “It only offends the people it applies to”: netizens seemed to love the wedding drama

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