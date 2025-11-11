Lady Borrows Car For “One Hour” And Keeps It For Days, Calls Sis “Pushy” For Asking For It Back
They say family will always be there for you, mostly because they know where you live. Between shared childhood toys, clothes, and, apparently, vehicles, boundaries can blur before you say “Jack Robinson”. If you’ve ever lent something to a sibling and regretted it immediately, buckle up, because this story might hit close to home.
Meet today’s Original Poster (OP) whose simple act of kindness which was lending her sister her car for an hour ended up turning into three days of not getting it back. What followed was her mother insisting that “siblings share” things and the OP feeling like a jerk.
More info: Reddit
Lending someone something often seems harmless at the time, but sometimes, that small favor turns into an endless waiting game
Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The author’s sister asked to borrow her car for a quick store run, promising to return it in an hour
Image credits: Mediocre-Builder-945
Image credits: pvproductions / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Her sister then kept the car for days, giving multiple excuses, including dinners, work, and errands, while repeatedly delaying its return
Image credits: Mediocre-Builder-945
Image credits: SkelDry / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The author became frustrated, repeatedly asking for the car back and setting deadlines, but her sister continued to avoid returning it
Image credits: Mediocre-Builder-945
Fed up, she went to her sister’s place and saw that her own car had been fixed for days, but she lied to keep using the borrowed car and then returned it on empty
The OP was working from home when her younger sister asked to borrow her car for a quick one-hour store run. However, what should’ve been a one-hour errand stretched into three long, infuriating days of vague texts or broken promises to return the car.
On the day the sister had borrowed the car, she mentioned that she was unable to return it after her friend had invited her to dinner across town. The following day, she insisted she still needed the car because she had to get to work since her coworker who would usually take her to work was sick. In all, the OP was fine with it, after all, she didn’t need the car urgently.
By the next day, the car was still missing in action, the OP’s sister promised to drop the car off until she texted saying she forgot to bring it, was tired, and would return it the very next day. At this point, the OP needed her car as she had a dentist appointment and groceries to get. Still, nothing from her sister who then said she was being “pushy” when the OP insisted she needed her car.
Fed up, she got a ride from her mom to confront her sister only to find her sister’s own car sitting in the parking lot, perfectly fine. Turns out, it had been out of the shop for days, but she just didn’t want to pay the repair bill yet. In the end, the OP got her car back on empty, and her mother accused her of “embarrassing” her sister.
Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The situation with the sister keeping the OP’s car for several days illustrates a common problem highlighted by DoSayGive. They note that people often hold on to borrowed items longer than agreed, sometimes because they forget the return timeline, become accustomed to having the item, or act without consideration for the owner’s property.
Furthermore, borrowers may also be disorganized or negligent, which can lead to delays, and reminders are often necessary because they don’t feel the same urgency about returning items that aren’t theirs.
This behavior can clash with the etiquette around borrowing described by Eartheasy, which emphasize respect, trust, and communication. They share that borrowers should ask permission, handle items carefully, return them promptly, and discuss lending boundaries upfront to avoid conflict. When these norms are ignored, relationships can become strained and trust can erode.
One way to address situations like this is through assertiveness, as noted by the Mayo Clinic. Being assertive helps people express their needs and boundaries clearly and respectfully, preventing misunderstandings or passive-aggressive tension. These boundaries ensure that the lender as well as the item is respected.
Netizens expressed frustration with the sister’s behavior and encouraged the OP to be assertive, maintaining that she was justified in being upset and shouldn’t tolerate continued delays. They also stressed the importance of holding the sister accountable for both time and fuel.
Have you ever had a “lending gone wrong” story that got out of hand? What would you have done if you were in the OP’s shoes? We would love to know your thoughts!
Netizens expressed frustration with the author’s sister’s behavior and strongly advised her to be more assertive in the future
It never fails that, if you lend someone your car, they will NEVER return it on time or with any gas in it. I did that once to help out a friend whose car was in the shop on a day when she had a doctor appointment, when I was about 19 or 20, and never did it again. I let her use it while I was at work, as long as she was back before my shift ended. She was LATE. I ended up waiting at work for two hours AFTER clocking out because she wasn’t back. This was before cellphones so I had no way to get in touch with her. Plus, she returned it almost empty AND she had smoked in it, even though I told her not to (I’m a non-smoker) AND she told me she took her kids out to eat after her appointment AND went grocery shopping!! The lending of the car was for the appointment ONLy and not lunch or grocery shopping, which she neglected to mention when she asked to borrow the car. It put a strain on the friendship, and was the first and last time I ever let anyone use my car or anything else of mine. My advice is, no matter if it’s your car or your ink pen, do NOT lend your stuff out, unless you have signed legal paperwork to cover you when they don’t return it, or return it trashed and/or damaged. Asking for a signature on a legally binding document is a wonderful deterrent for those who would take full advantage of you, just like OP’s sister. If OP had sister sign an agreement about the car, she would be able to not only show the police when she reports it stolen, but also show the judge if her sister and she end up in court over it.
OP is NTA. It might be too late to report it stolen after 3 or 4 days. OP should have told sis the day after she took it: "Bring it back now or I'm reporting it stolen. You have one hour."
It never fails that, if you lend someone your car, they will NEVER return it on time or with any gas in it. I did that once to help out a friend whose car was in the shop on a day when she had a doctor appointment, when I was about 19 or 20, and never did it again. I let her use it while I was at work, as long as she was back before my shift ended. She was LATE. I ended up waiting at work for two hours AFTER clocking out because she wasn’t back. This was before cellphones so I had no way to get in touch with her. Plus, she returned it almost empty AND she had smoked in it, even though I told her not to (I’m a non-smoker) AND she told me she took her kids out to eat after her appointment AND went grocery shopping!! The lending of the car was for the appointment ONLy and not lunch or grocery shopping, which she neglected to mention when she asked to borrow the car. It put a strain on the friendship, and was the first and last time I ever let anyone use my car or anything else of mine. My advice is, no matter if it’s your car or your ink pen, do NOT lend your stuff out, unless you have signed legal paperwork to cover you when they don’t return it, or return it trashed and/or damaged. Asking for a signature on a legally binding document is a wonderful deterrent for those who would take full advantage of you, just like OP’s sister. If OP had sister sign an agreement about the car, she would be able to not only show the police when she reports it stolen, but also show the judge if her sister and she end up in court over it.
OP is NTA. It might be too late to report it stolen after 3 or 4 days. OP should have told sis the day after she took it: "Bring it back now or I'm reporting it stolen. You have one hour."
20
3