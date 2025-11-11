Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Lady Borrows Car For “One Hour” And Keeps It For Days, Calls Sis “Pushy” For Asking For It Back
Woman looking frustrated at smartphone, reacting to a message about borrowing a car for one hour and keeping it days.
Entitled People, Relationships

Lady Borrows Car For “One Hour” And Keeps It For Days, Calls Sis “Pushy” For Asking For It Back

They say family will always be there for you, mostly because they know where you live. Between shared childhood toys, clothes, and, apparently, vehicles, boundaries can blur before you say “Jack Robinson”. If you’ve ever lent something to a sibling and regretted it immediately, buckle up, because this story might hit close to home.

Meet today’s Original Poster (OP) whose simple act of kindness which was lending her sister her car for an hour ended up turning into three days of not getting it back. What followed was her mother insisting that “siblings share” things and the OP feeling like a jerk.

More info: Reddit

    Lending someone something often seems harmless at the time, but sometimes, that small favor turns into an endless waiting game

    Two blonde women talking near parked cars, illustrating lady borrows car for one hour and keeps it for days.

    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The author’s sister asked to borrow her car for a quick store run, promising to return it in an hour

    Text message conversation showing frustration about sister borrowing car for one hour and not returning it for days.

    Woman borrows car for one hour but keeps it for days, calling sister pushy for asking to get it back.

    Text excerpt discussing borrowing a car for one hour but keeping it for days, with conflict over requests to return it.

    Text image showing a message about a lady who borrowed a car for one hour but still has it days later.

    Text message on a phone screen where a lady explains borrowing a car and plans to return it after dinner.

    Image credits: Mediocre-Builder-945

    Young woman sitting on stairs at night, focused on her phone, reflecting on borrowing a car for one hour then keeping it days.

    Image credits: pvproductions / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Her sister then kept the car for days, giving multiple excuses, including dinners, work, and errands, while repeatedly delaying its return

    Text excerpt describing a lady borrowing a car for one hour but keeping it for days and calling her sister pushy for asking for it back.

    Text conversation about a lady borrowing a car for one hour but keeping it for days and calling sister pushy.

    Text message exchange showing a lady borrowing a car for one hour but keeping it for days, causing tension with her sister.

    Text excerpt discussing a lady borrowing a car for one hour but keeping it for days, causing tension with her sister.

    Text message about needing car back for a dentist appointment and groceries, highlighting car borrowing dispute.

    Image credits: Mediocre-Builder-945

    Woman looking frustrated at her smartphone while sitting on a couch, relating to a car borrowing dispute story.

    Image credits: SkelDry / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The author became frustrated, repeatedly asking for the car back and setting deadlines, but her sister continued to avoid returning it

    Text showing a conversation where a lady calls her sister pushy for asking to get her car back after borrowing it.

    Text saying a lady lets someone borrow a car for an hour but it has been three days since then.

    Text overlay of woman explaining family conflict about borrowing car, siblings sharing, and accusations of overreacting.

    Text post showing frustration about borrowing and returning items, highlighting respect in the context of borrowing a car.

    Image credits: Mediocre-Builder-945

    Fed up, she went to her sister’s place and saw that her own car had been fixed for days, but she lied to keep using the borrowed car and then returned it on empty

    The OP was working from home when her younger sister asked to borrow her car for a quick one-hour store run. However, what should’ve been a one-hour errand stretched into three long, infuriating days of vague texts or broken promises to return the car.

    On the day the sister had borrowed the car, she mentioned that she was unable to return it after her friend had invited her to dinner across town. The following day, she insisted she still needed the car because she had to get to work since her coworker who would usually take her to work was sick. In all, the OP was fine with it, after all, she didn’t need the car urgently.

    By the next day, the car was still missing in action, the OP’s sister promised to drop the car off until she texted saying she forgot to bring it, was tired, and would return it the very next day. At this point, the OP needed her car as she had a dentist appointment and groceries to get. Still, nothing from her sister who then said she was being “pushy” when the OP insisted she needed her car.

    Fed up, she got a ride from her mom to confront her sister only to find her sister’s own car sitting in the parking lot, perfectly fine. Turns out, it had been out of the shop for days, but she just didn’t want to pay the repair bill yet. In the end, the OP got her car back on empty, and her mother accused her of “embarrassing” her sister.

    Two women arguing on a couch, one frustrated after borrowing a car and keeping it longer than agreed.

    Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The situation with the sister keeping the OP’s car for several days illustrates a common problem highlighted by DoSayGive. They note that people often hold on to borrowed items longer than agreed, sometimes because they forget the return timeline, become accustomed to having the item, or act without consideration for the owner’s property.

    Furthermore, borrowers may also be disorganized or negligent, which can lead to delays, and reminders are often necessary because they don’t feel the same urgency about returning items that aren’t theirs.

    This behavior can clash with the etiquette around borrowing described by Eartheasy, which emphasize respect, trust, and communication. They share that borrowers should ask permission, handle items carefully, return them promptly, and discuss lending boundaries upfront to avoid conflict. When these norms are ignored, relationships can become strained and trust can erode.

    One way to address situations like this is through assertiveness, as noted by the Mayo Clinic. Being assertive helps people express their needs and boundaries clearly and respectfully, preventing misunderstandings or passive-aggressive tension. These boundaries ensure that the lender as well as the item is respected.

    Netizens expressed frustration with the sister’s behavior and encouraged the OP to be assertive, maintaining that she was justified in being upset and shouldn’t tolerate continued delays. They also stressed the importance of holding the sister accountable for both time and fuel.

    Have you ever had a “lending gone wrong” story that got out of hand? What would you have done if you were in the OP’s shoes? We would love to know your thoughts!

    Netizens expressed frustration with the author’s sister’s behavior and strongly advised her to be more assertive in the future

    Text message conversation discussing borrowing a car for one hour but keeping it for days and calling sister pushy.

    Comment discussing a sister borrowing a car for one hour but keeping it for days, calling sibling pushy for asking it back.

    Text post with a suggestion to return borrowed car within an hour or face police report mention of lady borrowing car and calling sister pushy

    Screenshot of a social media comment advising to report a borrowed car as stolen if not returned on time.

    Screenshot of a social media post about a lady borrowing a car for one hour and keeping it for days.

    Comment advising to confront sister about borrowing car for days and setting boundaries to prevent future issues.

    Screenshot of a comment advising to demand the borrowed car be returned within 30 minutes before reporting it stolen to police.

    Comment warning about a lady borrowing a car for one hour and keeping it for days without returning.

    Text post about a lady borrowing a car for one hour but keeping it for days and family conflict over asking for it back.

    Screenshot of a forum comment suggesting to call the police after a lady borrows a car for an hour and keeps it for days.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a lady borrowing a car for one hour but keeping it for days and calling her sister pushy.

    Text conversation screenshot showing a comment about a lady borrowing a car for an hour and keeping it for days.

    Screenshot of a social media comment warning against lending belongings after lady borrows car for one hour and keeps it days.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a lady borrowing a car for one hour, keeping it for days, and calling her sister pushy.

    Text advice about reclaiming a borrowed car after it's kept for days and asking for gas money from the borrower.

    Comment advising to constantly contact sister to return borrowed car, warning against lending car again due to family taking advantage.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a borrowed car that was kept for days and the issue of asking for it back.

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi! Here at Panda's I'm responsible for Photo Editing and all of the things surrounding it. I love finding great, moody or even dramatic photos to fit the story. Besides that, I'm a proud owner of 3 cats with the silliest names and a bazillion plants<3You can find me at a makeup counter with headphones swatching all of the sparkly eyeshadows

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi! Here at Panda's I'm responsible for Photo Editing and all of the things surrounding it. I love finding great, moody or even dramatic photos to fit the story. Besides that, I'm a proud owner of 3 cats with the silliest names and a bazillion plants<3You can find me at a makeup counter with headphones swatching all of the sparkly eyeshadows

    tabbygirl04152020
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago (edited)

    It never fails that, if you lend someone your car, they will NEVER return it on time or with any gas in it. I did that once to help out a friend whose car was in the shop on a day when she had a doctor appointment, when I was about 19 or 20, and never did it again. I let her use it while I was at work, as long as she was back before my shift ended. She was LATE. I ended up waiting at work for two hours AFTER clocking out because she wasn’t back. This was before cellphones so I had no way to get in touch with her. Plus, she returned it almost empty AND she had smoked in it, even though I told her not to (I’m a non-smoker) AND she told me she took her kids out to eat after her appointment AND went grocery shopping!! The lending of the car was for the appointment ONLy and not lunch or grocery shopping, which she neglected to mention when she asked to borrow the car. It put a strain on the friendship, and was the first and last time I ever let anyone use my car or anything else of mine. My advice is, no matter if it’s your car or your ink pen, do NOT lend your stuff out, unless you have signed legal paperwork to cover you when they don’t return it, or return it trashed and/or damaged. Asking for a signature on a legally binding document is a wonderful deterrent for those who would take full advantage of you, just like OP’s sister. If OP had sister sign an agreement about the car, she would be able to not only show the police when she reports it stolen, but also show the judge if her sister and she end up in court over it.

    janellecollard
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    OP is NTA. It might be too late to report it stolen after 3 or 4 days. OP should have told sis the day after she took it: "Bring it back now or I'm reporting it stolen. You have one hour."

    jennifercbowen
    Suzie
    Suzie
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    She should have gotten a ride and picked up her car the day she loaned it to her sister.

