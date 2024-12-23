Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Lady Blocks Sister On Facebook After Having A Spat, She Considers Uninviting Her For Christmas
Family, Relationships

Lady Blocks Sister On Facebook After Having A Spat, She Considers Uninviting Her For Christmas

Family relationships can be both a blessing and a curse sometimes, even during the festive season. But could things be so bad that you contemplate having your siblings over for Christmas?

Today’s Original Poster (OP) found herself in between a rock and hard place when a disagreement about weekend plans and a Facebook block spiraled into a full-blown conflict with her sister. And now, the OP is left wondering if she has to invite her for the holidays.

More info: Mumsnet

RELATED:

    Andy Williams referred to Christmas as the most wonderful time of the year, but it may not be for this woman and her sister

    Boy wearing a party hat blows bubbles near a decorated table during a festive event.

    Image credits: pikisuperstar / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The author’s sister had first blocked her on Facebook after a disagreement about weekend plans and family priorities

    Text about not inviting a single mother sister for Christmas due to weekend plans issue.

    Text excerpt discussing a single mother and her sister planning weekend activities for their children.

    Text about a single mother's family conflict around Christmas, detailing a sister's dispute over shared plans.

    Image credits: Anuta77

    Woman in a kitchen, looking thoughtful, sitting by a cake, symbolizing single-mother-sister-Christmas themes.

    Image credits: lookstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The sister came over for her birthday, but decided not to engage with her as she just sat on the sofa on her phone

    Text conversation discussing a December meeting. Single-mother-sister dynamic reflecting holiday tension.

    Text describing a challenging situation with a single mother sister during Christmas.

    Image credits: Anuta77

    Single mother sitting on a gray sofa, focused on her smartphone, in a cozy living room setting.

    Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Despite blocking the author on Facebook, her sister would reach out via WhatsApp when needing assistance

    Text message about Facebook and WhatsApp communication, related to a single mother's sister at Christmas.

    Text questioning Christmas invitation decisions for single mother and sister.

    Image credits: Anuta77

    Now the author is questioning inviting her sister over for Christmas as she wants to avoid tantrums and protect her sanity

    It all began when the OP’s sister grew frustrated at her lack of initiative. As a single mom, her sister loved these outings as an opportunity for her son to bond with his cousin. However, in November, the sisters had a fight.

    The OP’s sister was upset that she didn’t cancel her plans to visit their elderly mom. What followed was an emotionally charged Facebook argument, which ended in the sister blocking her. She never unblocked her, but would reach out to her via WhatsApp if she needed something.

    Their relationship hit another snag in December, starting with a frosty exchange at her nephew’s birthday party. Whereas the OP was sick of it; the tantrums and the ingratitude, and so, she simply “mirrored her sister’s coldness”.

    The following day was the OP’s birthday, and her sister arrived unenthusiastically, offering an offhand “happy birthday,” no gift, and little help with the party preparations. To add insult to injury, her sister ignored the chaos caused by her son and seemed more engaged with her phone than with the celebration.

    The OP went further to state that when she decided to confront her sister about what had happened between them, the sister only said that as usual, the OP just didn’t understand her.

    Now, with Christmas around the corner, the OP is faced with a difficult choice— inviting her sister to her place for Christmas or not. Inviting her could mean opening the door to more tension, but excluding her might deepen the rift, especially since their mother is also invited.

    Child playing with colorful blocks on a bed, smiling, in a cozy home setting.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Reciprocity is important in all kinds of relationships, including familial relationships as well, as it involves a mutual exchange of energy and support. According to MasterClass, types of reciprocity include generalized (giving selflessly without expecting anything in return), balanced (equal exchange), and negative (an unbalanced exchange).

    Therefore, the OP’s perceived lack of balanced reciprocity—initiating plans—by her sister may have contributed to her feeling resentment. This is because a healthy relationship typically thrives on equal give-and-take, whereas imbalance can also strain familial ties.

    However, the seeming rivalry between the sisters is also something to pay attention to. According to WebMD, some causes of sibling rivalry in adults are rooted in perceived or real favoritism from parents, life events, comparisons, differing values, jealousy, or poor communication skills.

    The OP had stated that the sister was just projecting “some deep issue she has”, however, WebMD might infer that these deep issues are unresolved issues from their past and differing expectations now strain their relationship further.

    Thankfully, Harley Therapy provides tips on resolving adult sibling conflicts. According to the website, “resolving adult sibling conflicts requires focusing on actionable steps rather than the current dynamics.”

    They state that pulling others, like parents or kids, into the conflict is ineffective and dangerous. Instead, siblings should work it out amongst each other. They also go further to state that seeing the sibling’s perspective, even briefly, can open space for better communication.

    The comments reflect a divided sentiment, with some siding with the OP and others criticizing both parties. A significant portion of commenters felt the sister was entitled and overstepping boundaries, and suggested that if she would be happier without her sister for Christmas, then she shouldn’t invite her.

    On the other hand, many commenters found fault with both siblings, pointing to pettiness, immaturity, and a lack of communication. One user summed it up bluntly: “The pair of you need to grow up.”

    Do you think the OP is justified in her feelings, or should she try to mend fences for the sake of family unity, especially their sons? Please, let us know what you think!

    Netizens insist the author shouldn’t invite her sister for Christmas, but a large number also believe that the two sisters are being childish

    Text from a forum post discussing a single mother managing her rebellious child during playdates.

    Screenshot of a conversation discussing challenges with communication involving a single mother sister at Christmas.

    Text message discussing single mother sister dynamics at Christmas.

    Comment discussing challenges for single mother with childcare.

    Text post discussing single mother sister and Christmas invitation concerns.

    A comment criticizing a situation involving a single mother, sister, and Christmas, expressing pity for the kids.

    Text reads: “The pair of you need to grow up,” relevant to Single-Mother-Sister-Christmas theme.

    Comment criticizing Facebook and advising deletion to avoid social media pettiness.

    "Comment by DaftyLass discussing single motherhood choices and family dynamics.

    Text exchange discussing complex family dynamics, addressing treatment and emotions among single mother and sister.

    Text suggesting single mother invites sibling for Christmas, then sets boundaries.

    Text exchange discussing Single-Mother-Sister-Christmas plans and concerns about hosting family.

    Text of a comment suggesting to resolve differences and invite sister for Christmas, emphasizing life's brevity.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     45 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If sis can't watch her own kid, she doesn't get invited to*my* house. Not to mention, if she's blocked me on everything + won't talk to me. NTA

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    nizumi avatar
    Nizumi
    Nizumi
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    1. Sis would be greeted with "my house, my rules. If you don't control your child, I will. You don't tell me how to behave in my house. You want to be moody, don't come over." 2. Since nephew has shown his behavior, all toys would be put away in a locked room. In fact, every door would be closed and locked except the living room, kitchen, bathroom. Bored, kiddo? Should've asked yer mam to bring something to amuse you. 3. Tell Mum "I'm not going to invite her because ABC, but if she shows up, it's fine." And prepare everything on the assumption Sis and Nephew are going to show up. If they don't, you get to make surprised pikachu face and point to the extra food and place settings as proof you were willing. Nobody else got an engraved invitation, why should sis?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
