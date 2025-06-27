“NEED Not A WANT”: 94 Entitled Single Moms Who Think They No Longer Have To Pay For Anything (New Pics)
Raising kids comes with its own set of challenges. And while it’s no easy feat, it doesn’t give anyone a free pass to demand handouts from others, especially those who are already struggling to support their own families.
Below, we’ve gathered some of the most entitled posts that highlight moments where single moms made bold, and at times outrageous, demands and ended up getting called out for it. The Facebook group ‘Single Mom Is Not a Coupon Code’ has become a space where people share jaw-dropping posts, from requests for free childcare to expectations of luxury gifts. These posts have sparked plenty of debate, disbelief, and a fair share of secondhand embarrassment. Keep reading to see just how far some took their sense of entitlement.
This post may include affiliate links.
Erm . . . i think what you meant to say was "Thank you so much,". Wasn't it?
Parenting is tough, and when it comes to single parenting, things often get even tougher. In 2023, around 15.09 million children in the U.S. lived with single mothers and 3.05 million with single fathers. That’s a large number of parents navigating the highs and lows of raising kids on their own.
In the UK, there are 2 million single parents raising dependent children. Of these, nearly 9 out of 10 are women, highlighting a deeply gendered trend. These moms are juggling everything from school runs to financial planning. Many do it without co-parents, backup, or even acknowledgment.
I found one on YouTube about why she was shoplifting and the police couldn't arrest her.
Across the EU in 2020, 195.4 million households were recorded, and 29% of those had children living with them. Out of those, 14%, about 7.8 million, were single-parent households. That’s 4% of all homes across the EU. The numbers show this isn’t a rare reality, it’s a global one.
Raising kids single-handedly can be both rewarding and intensely challenging. One of the biggest hurdles? Financial instability. From paying for daycare to affording decent meals and clothes, it adds up fast. Every purchase is calculated; every budget is stretched. And while the emotional bond can be strong, the practical strain can be crushing.
Some countries require communities to offer shelter if kids are about to live on the street. But this is the greatest US of A of all USAs, I guess.
Taking on additional roles becomes second nature for single parents. They’re the nurturer, the disciplinarian, the planner, and the provider, all in one. There’s little time to pause, reflect, or rest. Even when they’re ill or overwhelmed, they push through. It’s not just multitasking, it’s a constant state of alertness. And still, many manage it with remarkable grace and grit.
The Texas Rangers baseball upgraded a veteran dad and his family to seats behind home plate. Of course, someone had to make it about them haha. Not blurring name because it's on a public post.
"wish the did this for single moms too" is pretty different from "gimme VIP tickets now!!!".
817 dollaridoos for camping gear...?!? For a music festival....?!? 🤯
Balancing a career while raising a child alone is no small feat. Work meetings compete with school runs, and deadlines overlap with diaper changes. And yet, so many keep climbing ladders and hitting goals, even while running on empty. There’s pride in that hustle but also burnout.
May be an honest request for help. On the other hand- kids on a moped?
Even with all their effort, single parents often feel like they’re not doing enough. Guilt creeps in easily, whether over missed recitals or fast-food dinners. Social media doesn’t help, either, where picture-perfect families are everywhere. But perfection isn’t the goal, presence is. And these parents are showing up, every single day. That in itself is more than enough.
On the flip side, there are beautiful rewards in single parenting. Many parents build deep, unique bonds with their children. It’s a connection strengthened by shared moments, resilience, and mutual growth. There’s something special about facing life side by side. The closeness that forms often lasts a lifetime. And that kind of love? It’s priceless.
Hardly read about a similar request from a father. Like, my ex is in a terrible situation and I am broke and can't help her. It's about his kids, too.
What kind of compulsory financial education do kids get in US schools these days? I mean, no s*x ed does make contraception harder. What about money, credit cards and math? Still taught? Or replaced by "I'm so successful, I went bankrupt 6 times"?
You get to make the rules, shape the environment, and lead with your values. You become your child’s safe space and role model. There's room to build something truly authentic together. Of course, it’s not without its stress. But there’s a quiet confidence that comes from knowing you’re doing it on your terms. And that’s something to be proud of.
Water, drink water. If you "Don't have an appetite", you don't need a Thai Tea Frappe; you need water.
Single parenting can be incredibly fulfilling and soul-enriching. It forces growth, strength, and self-discovery. It’s a role that teaches both patience and resilience. And while it doesn’t come with a handbook, it’s filled with moments of joy and pride. It may not be the life path you imagined, but it can still be beautiful—just in its own, raw way.
That said, whether someone is a single parent or not, it’s not fair to expect handouts from others, especially those who are struggling, too. Everyone has their battles and limitations. Entitlement, even when masked as a need, can rub people the wrong way. Do you think the people in these posts were being unreasonable or just misunderstood? What are your thoughts? Tell us in the comments below.
So the doctor gave you her diagnosis and told you, you need 1000 Dollars because of....?!?
My kids are my priority, so I'm in need of a tattoo I can't pay for.
Have you considered not driving recklessly?
I wanted 200 for the item . I put 60 just to see what she would say lol.
Single mom, section 8, moving to Florida, wanting ocean views? Come on now...I live close to the beach and it is expensive!
Lots of them are about daily necessaries. It is mostly sad. As for cars: as far as I know, in some areas (especially in the USA) it is virtually impossible to get anywhere properly without a car. So I would also count these as necessities.
Lots of them are about daily necessaries. It is mostly sad. As for cars: as far as I know, in some areas (especially in the USA) it is virtually impossible to get anywhere properly without a car. So I would also count these as necessities.