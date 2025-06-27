ADVERTISEMENT

Raising kids comes with its own set of challenges. And while it’s no easy feat, it doesn’t give anyone a free pass to demand handouts from others, especially those who are already struggling to support their own families.

Below, we’ve gathered some of the most entitled posts that highlight moments where single moms made bold, and at times outrageous, demands and ended up getting called out for it. The Facebook group ‘Single Mom Is Not a Coupon Code’ has become a space where people share jaw-dropping posts, from requests for free childcare to expectations of luxury gifts. These posts have sparked plenty of debate, disbelief, and a fair share of secondhand embarrassment. Keep reading to see just how far some took their sense of entitlement.

#1

Screenshot of social media comments showing entitled single moms asking for free iPhone 16 256GB in money request group.

Cisneros D Dre Report

RELATED:
    #2

    Text message exchange showing entitled single mom demanding money and refusing help despite items ordered online to cover baby needs.

    Alexis Genovese Report

    editor_16 avatar
    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Erm . . . i think what you meant to say was "Thank you so much,". Wasn't it?

    #3

    Single mom shows belongings on the street after eviction, highlighting entitled single moms who avoid paying expenses.

    Lionel Kuate Report

    Parenting is tough, and when it comes to single parenting, things often get even tougher. In 2023, around 15.09 million children in the U.S. lived with single mothers and 3.05 million with single fathers. That’s a large number of parents navigating the highs and lows of raising kids on their own.

    In the UK, there are 2 million single parents raising dependent children. Of these, nearly 9 out of 10 are women, highlighting a deeply gendered trend. These moms are juggling everything from school runs to financial planning. Many do it without co-parents, backup, or even acknowledgment. 
    #4

    Single mom posing for a selfie beside her CashApp QR code, highlighting entitled single moms not paying for anything trend.

    Shawntel Diane Report

    #5

    Social media post from entitled single mom asking for free hair and eyelash services while on food benefits.

    Anonymous Report

    rafaelruivo avatar
    Rafael
    Rafael
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To give the benefit of doubt, she might have been invited to this trip, and is self conscious of her appearance. Poverty doesn't mean people need to let go of their dignity, and such things (nice hear/make up) ARE important for mental health.

    #6

    Single mom being handcuffed by police in office room, illustrating entitled behavior and refusal to pay responsibilities.

    I found one on YouTube about why she was shoplifting and the police couldn't arrest her.

    Jennifer Billig Report

    Across the EU in 2020, 195.4 million households were recorded, and 29% of those had children living with them. Out of those, 14%, about 7.8 million, were single-parent households. That’s 4% of all homes across the EU. The numbers show this isn’t a rare reality, it’s a global one. 

    Raising kids single-handedly can be both rewarding and intensely challenging. One of the biggest hurdles? Financial instability. From paying for daycare to affording decent meals and clothes, it adds up fast. Every purchase is calculated; every budget is stretched. And while the emotional bond can be strong, the practical strain can be crushing.
    #7

    Post in a group for anonymous money requests from entitled single moms expecting others to pay for everything.

    Anonymous Report

    rafaelruivo avatar
    Rafael
    Rafael
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What's with this trend of saying you have eight kids? Is this some sort of meme I don't get?

    #8

    Screenshot of a single mom of 3 babies homeless and seeking help or funds for a motel room online.

    Brady Taylor Report

    rachel-pelz avatar
    Rachel Pelz
    Rachel Pelz
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some countries require communities to offer shelter if kids are about to live on the street. But this is the greatest US of A of all USAs, I guess.

    #9

    Anonymous single mom asking for financial help to pay off her car, highlighting entitled single moms refusing to pay.

    Anonymous Report

    Taking on additional roles becomes second nature for single parents. They’re the nurturer, the disciplinarian, the planner, and the provider, all in one. There’s little time to pause, reflect, or rest. Even when they’re ill or overwhelmed, they push through. It’s not just multitasking, it’s a constant state of alertness. And still, many manage it with remarkable grace and grit.
    #10

    Facebook comments discussing entitled single moms and the expectation of not having to pay for anything in relationships.

    The Texas Rangers baseball upgraded a veteran dad and his family to seats behind home plate. Of course, someone had to make it about them haha. Not blurring name because it's on a public post.

    Adan Santiago Report

    rachel-pelz avatar
    Rachel Pelz
    Rachel Pelz
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "wish the did this for single moms too" is pretty different from "gimme VIP tickets now!!!".

    #11

    Social media post from entitled single mom asking for free couch, washer, and AC after ex stopped paying.

    Anonymous Report

    #12

    Screenshot of a single mom requesting help to pay for festival gear, highlighting entitled behavior and financial demands.

    Anonymous Report

    lismarie avatar
    Undercover
    Undercover
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    817 dollaridoos for camping gear...?!? For a music festival....?!? 🤯

    Balancing a career while raising a child alone is no small feat. Work meetings compete with school runs, and deadlines overlap with diaper changes. And yet, so many keep climbing ladders and hitting goals, even while running on empty. There’s pride in that hustle but also burnout.
    #13

    Social media post of entitled single mom seeking help with car down payment, showing 2016 Kia Sorento for sale.

    Alix Colby Report

    corwin02 avatar
    Corwin 02
    Corwin 02
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So she can "cover" $190 yeah the trust of her coming up with 348 a month is 0

    #14

    Single moms seeking free babysitting, showing entitled attitude with high expectations and low willingness to pay.

    Kristina Helena Report

    #15

    Text message from entitled single mom asking for a donation or discounted moped to solve transportation issue.

    Austin Bryan Report

    rachel-pelz avatar
    Rachel Pelz
    Rachel Pelz
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    May be an honest request for help. On the other hand- kids on a moped?

    Even with all their effort, single parents often feel like they’re not doing enough. Guilt creeps in easily, whether over missed recitals or fast-food dinners. Social media doesn’t help, either, where picture-perfect families are everywhere. But perfection isn’t the goal, presence is. And these parents are showing up, every single day. That in itself is more than enough.
    #16

    Single mom with bad credit seeking a car to pay for transportation to work, parked gray BMW in a dealership lot.

    Timothy Gallmeyer Report

    corwin02 avatar
    Corwin 02
    Corwin 02
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    2 repos and you expect people to trust you will pay, yeah no

    #17

    Text on a pink gradient background about a single mom of five in Baltimore struggling to pay a power bill, related to entitled single moms.

    Brooks Nero Report

    corwin02 avatar
    Corwin 02
    Corwin 02
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Talk about ignoring multiple demands for payment, you don't get to $1500 bucks in arrears in one month

    #18

    Single pregnant mom with a toddler urgently asking for help with food and drinks, highlighting entitled single moms need.

    Anonymous Report

    On the flip side, there are beautiful rewards in single parenting. Many parents build deep, unique bonds with their children. It’s a connection strengthened by shared moments, resilience, and mutual growth. There’s something special about facing life side by side. The closeness that forms often lasts a lifetime. And that kind of love? It’s priceless.
    #19

    Social media post from a single mom asking for help with car repossession amid financial struggles.

    Amanda Chapman Report

    rachel-pelz avatar
    Rachel Pelz
    Rachel Pelz
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hardly read about a similar request from a father. Like, my ex is in a terrible situation and I am broke and can't help her. It's about his kids, too.

    #20

    Post from a single mom requesting help to pay $79 for a DNA paternity test kit due to financial hardship.

    Anna Fehrmann Report

    #21

    Single mom asks for financial help with rent and eviction in an online group, highlighting struggles of entitled single moms.

    Anonymous Report

    rachel-pelz avatar
    Rachel Pelz
    Rachel Pelz
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What kind of compulsory financial education do kids get in US schools these days? I mean, no s*x ed does make contraception harder. What about money, credit cards and math? Still taught? Or replaced by "I'm so successful, I went bankrupt 6 times"?

    You get to make the rules, shape the environment, and lead with your values. You become your child’s safe space and role model. There's room to build something truly authentic together. Of course, it’s not without its stress. But there’s a quiet confidence that comes from knowing you’re doing it on your terms. And that’s something to be proud of.
    #22

    Social media post from Waynesboro VA Community about entitled single moms needing a vehicle and payment plans.

    Samuel L. Smith Report

    #23

    Alt text: Entitled single mom requesting free Thai tea frappe on delivery app, citing postpartum depression and no money to pay.

    Kie Ra Report

    jameskilpatrick avatar
    NetworkMan
    NetworkMan
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Water, drink water. If you "Don't have an appetite", you don't need a Thai Tea Frappe; you need water.

    #24

    Young entitled single mom in Taco Bell hat asking for help to avoid working at fast food.

    Damin Brooks Report

    corwin02 avatar
    Corwin 02
    Corwin 02
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    20 years 2 kids , most likely no education and now looking for a free ride, yeah don't stick your d**k in crazy

    Single parenting can be incredibly fulfilling and soul-enriching. It forces growth, strength, and self-discovery. It’s a role that teaches both patience and resilience. And while it doesn’t come with a handbook, it’s filled with moments of joy and pride. It may not be the life path you imagined, but it can still be beautiful—just in its own, raw way.
    #25

    Screenshot of a Taco Bell order with a Supreme Luxe Box, subtotal $30.96, shared by an entitled single mom requesting payment.

    Nicole Hickman Report

    #26

    Chat conversation showing entitled single mom negotiating Lego price with seller, refusing to pay full amount.

    Kie Ra Report

    #27

    Single mom shares broken dentures photos seeking help, highlighting challenges of entitled single moms and financial struggles.

    Babs Willis Report

    corwin02 avatar
    Corwin 02
    Corwin 02
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Does not belong here , looks like a genuine cry for help

    That said, whether someone is a single parent or not, it’s not fair to expect handouts from others, especially those who are struggling, too. Everyone has their battles and limitations. Entitlement, even when masked as a need, can rub people the wrong way. Do you think the people in these posts were being unreasonable or just misunderstood? What are your thoughts? Tell us in the comments below. 
    #28

    Two entitled single moms with tattoos smiling, seeking washer, dryer, and furniture for their new place.

    Carli VanEaton Report

    #29

    Social media post from a single mom asking anonymously for money, showing entitled behavior in parenting context.

    Anonymous Report

    corwin02 avatar
    Corwin 02
    Corwin 02
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Then ask the father of your 5th child to buy you a new one , or ask the fathers from child 1 through 7 to pool the 20 bucks for a coffee maker.

    #30

    Screenshot of a single mom asking for $31 to color hair, with an online order summary showing costs and discounts.

    Anonymous Report

    #31

    Screenshot of a single mom requesting financial support online, highlighting struggles faced by entitled single moms.

    PessimisticRaccoon360 Report

    lismarie avatar
    Undercover
    Undercover
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So the doctor gave you her diagnosis and told you, you need 1000 Dollars because of....?!?

    #32

    Single mom asking for help with car brakes on social media, highlighting entitled single moms refusing to pay.

    Hailey Marie Owens Report

    #33

    Screenshot of a single mom asking for funding for a tattoo, highlighting entitled single moms who avoid paying.

    Amy Michelle Report

    lismarie avatar
    Undercover
    Undercover
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My kids are my priority, so I'm in need of a tattoo I can't pay for.

    #34

    Two single moms with blue glitter makeup posing closely, seeking household items after unexpected move, tattoos visible.

    Erin McKim-Scorpio Report

    #35

    Single mom requesting furniture and household items, expressing need for help after moving with limited funds.

    Anonymous Report

    #36

    Single mom with autistic son on disability struggles after foodstamp cuts, asking for help with food support temporarily.

    Anonymous Report

    #37

    Entitled single mom sharing a yard violation notice about front yard grass maintenance and needing help with lawn care.

    Anonymous Report

    #38

    Screenshot of a single mom's social media post asking for GoFundMe help, showcasing entitled single moms concept.

    Felicia Louise Report

    #39

    Ride options screen showing UberX, UberXL, and Comfort prices with a promotion applied, highlighting entitled single moms.

    Dan Brown Report

    #40

    Pregnant single mom shares struggle with no electricity and food cravings, seeking help in online entitled single moms group.

    Anonymous Report

    corwin02 avatar
    Corwin 02
    Corwin 02
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    and again the father is nowhere to be found. , why not go knock on his door first

    #41

    Single mom struggling with rent and expenses, sharing a heartfelt message about financial hardship and asking for support.

    Kie Ra Report

    #42

    Single moms asking for help funding a $250 water slide with online comments suggesting alternatives and support.

    Kie Ra Report

    #43

    Facebook post from an entitled single mom asking for help with transportation and gas money amid a housing struggle.

    Jayce Tyler Report

    #44

    Screenshot of a single mom asking anonymously for money with a credit card balance of $790.79 visible on screen.

    Chloe Renee Report

    corwin02 avatar
    Corwin 02
    Corwin 02
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    need money to buy some overpriced apparel , yeah we get the priorities

    #45

    Pregnant single mom shares story of pregnancy discrimination and financial struggles in emotional photo collage outdoors.

    Anonymous Report

    #46

    GoFundMe screenshot showing urgent request for down payment by single dad facing car issues, highlighting entitled single moms theme.

    Anonymous Report

    #47

    Screenshot of a social media post by an entitled single mom asking if her ex should pay for her car expenses.

    Anonymous Report

    #48

    Text conversation showing entitled single mom asking for rent help after eviction warning for unpaid $500 balance.

    Anonymous Report

    #49

    Entitled single mom holding child, asking for dinner help, highlighting entitled single moms who avoid paying.

    Aaron Pittman Report

    corwin02 avatar
    Corwin 02
    Corwin 02
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    S*x for a dinner , yeah that went so well the first time you ended up with a kid

    #50

    Single mom with child in a wheelchair, raising urgent help funds, smiling in an indoor setting with striped seating.

    Wheelchair Rapunzel Report

    #51

    Text post from a single mom explaining her NEED for baby essentials despite facing homelessness.

    Anonymous Report

    #52

    Facebook post from entitled single mom asking for $150 to buy baking supplies for her teenager's business startup.

    Cisneros D Dre Report

    #53

    Post from a single mom asking for help with party decorations and supplies during unemployment struggles.

    Anonymous Report

    #54

    Woman expressing frustration about Section 8 rent payment issues, reflecting entitled single moms refusing to pay expenses.

    Toxic Posts Report

    #55

    Screenshot of a social media post by a single mom asking for help with costly vehicle brake repairs.

    Anonymous Report

    #56

    Single mom shares struggles saving for daughter's birthday dinner, highlighting challenges faced by entitled single moms.

    Amanda Berman Report

    #57

    Social media post of an entitled single mom sharing selfies and Amazon order details highlighting NEED not a want theme.

    Anonymous Report

    #58

    Facebook post from a single mom seeking help to fix two broken cars, highlighting entitled single moms and car troubles.

    Mathew Fuller Report

    #59

    Comments on loan options and credit scores for entitled single moms discussing paying for expenses.

    Jake Arnold Report

    #60

    Post from Buy Nothing East Valley Free AZ group showing a single mom asking for help with electricity outage and financial struggles.

    Jayce Tyler Report

    #61

    Social media post discussing a single mom's struggle with a reckless driving ticket and financial challenges.

    Have you considered not driving recklessly?

    Anonymous Report

    #62

    Single mom with infant shares financial struggles and posts QR code for donations on social media.

    Sheena Sheena Report

    Single mom seeks reliable 2013 Honda CR-V with low payments, highlighting entitled single moms and their car needs.

    Jessie Wagner Report

    #64

    Entitled single mom requesting a rose toy with free shipping, sparking debate on paying for items online.

    Sarah Tate Report

    #65

    Screenshot of a single mom asking for diaper help, highlighting entitled single moms who think they no longer have to pay.

    Ruby Viola-Church Report

    #66

    Single mom with three kids posting on a community forum asking for help paying rent, using playful photo filters.

    Dakota Rod Report

    Single mom of two requests help after lights cut off, mentioning prepaid power account and past power company issues.

    Roger Paisley Report

    #68

    Review highlighting need for more programs to help single moms afford vehicles and support their families.

    Josh Saltsman Report

    #69

    Chat conversation showing a single mom negotiating price and mentioning entitled single moms who avoid payments.

    I wanted 200 for the item . I put 60 just to see what she would say lol.

    Lexx Hendo Report

    Buy Nothing group post listing items needed including life jackets, swim diapers, cameras, and potty training supplies by entitled single moms.

    Brandon BC Crosthwait Report

    Single mama urgently seeking help to fix water heater pilot light after a week without hot water for kids to bathe.

    Anonymous Report

    #72

    Single mom asking for financial help after getting a 3 bedroom apartment for her son in an entitled single moms post.

    Cooper Rodriguez Report

    #73

    Facebook post requesting Bactine spray or antiseptic liquid to care for a wound, referencing single moms need not want.

    Lisa Flinders Gabbitas Report

    Social media post from single mom asking for food help, highlighting struggles of entitled single moms needing support.

    John Nicholls Report

    Screenshot of a social media post by a single mom requesting financial help to avoid eviction, showing rent and fees due.

    Lisa Ladonski Report

    #76

    Social media post from a single mom seeking affordable accessible housing under tight budget constraints.

    Amanda Christina Report

    #77

    Pregnant single mom shares ultrasound image, asking for baby items and help due to job struggles.

    Typhanie Putze Report

    Social media post from entitled single mom asking for grocery delivery or cash app donations with QR code for payment.

    Kayak West Virginia Report

    Screenshot of a social media comment from an entitled single mom discussing raising kids without a dad.

    Ashley Seymour Report

    #80

    Screenshot of a social media post where an entitled single mom asks for $20 to buy food for her kids, sparking comments.

    Kie Ra Report

    #81

    Comments on social media post about entitled single moms needing money for electricity bills.

    Olyvia Burton Report

    Single mom selfie in car with Cash App QR code, featured in entitled single moms who no longer pay for anything post.

    Dan Hornberger Report

    Social media post showing entitled single mom asking for help, highlighting entitled single moms who avoid paying expenses.

    Kie Ra Report

    #84

    Social media post showing entitled single mom asking for free coffee and donut at Dunkin, highlighting demand without payment.

    Liz Clark Report

    #85

    Social media post from entitled single mom seeking financial help, featuring selfies with her child and alone.

    Nakisha Juliet Martinez Report

    Anonymous single mom asks for help with basics for her daughter in an online group focused on money requests

    Stevie Bee Report

    Single mom seeking advice on Florida areas with good school districts and a welcoming environment.

    Single mom, section 8, moving to Florida, wanting ocean views? Come on now...I live close to the beach and it is expensive!

    Rebecca Hurt Horton Report

    #88

    Single mom asking for help with baby toys, sharing photos of herself outdoors with a pony and in casual outfits.

    Anonymous Report

    #89

    Facebook post asking for help with propane gas funds for a struggling single mom in White County community.

    Andy Thomas Report

    Social media post discussing rent requirements and comments about entitled single moms not paying for anything.

    Alberto Beto Bermejo Report

    Single mom sitting outside a house and taking selfies, highlighting entitled single moms who think they don't have to pay expenses.

    Anonymous Report

    #92

    Post from a single mom requesting free help to install a water pump for her car, highlighting entitled single moms.

    Typhanie Putze Report

    #93

    Single mom seeking houseware items to help with moving and managing tight daycare and school expenses.

    Anonymous Report

    Single mom requesting donations for furniture and household items for her first apartment, showing empty kitchen cabinets.

    Kie Ra Report

