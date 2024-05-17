According to Anneliese, new parents who feel overwhelmed by everything should not try to cherish every moment. From her perspective, a lot of these moments are bad.

"Create one time each day that is cherishable, even if it’s just the time you snuggle up and watch a movie. Cherish that hour or 20 minutes, and it’ll help you get through the harder ones. And it’ll be the time your kids remember most, too."

There are over 5 billion people on social media, according to Statista. With so many people spending a large chunk of their time online, it only makes sense that they’re at least partly influenced by the posts and videos they see.

When we’re constantly bombarded with images and clips of someone’s idyllic family life, it can feel like we’re failing as parents if our experiences don’t match theirs. We want to fit in. We want to be respected. We want to avoid being seen as failures. That’s why some people try to follow in these influencers’ footsteps without considering whether these parenting trends even benefit them.