Single Mom Caught Spending $17k In One Month After Asking For $30k Donations For Kids

ADVERTISEMENT

A single mother has sparked criticism online for launching a GoFundMe campaign seeking $30,000 after revealing she spends $17,000 a month.

Adrielle Sigler, a mom of three, said she needed the money to move out of her house because her son was “in danger” following an alleged assault near his school in Jamestown, New York.

“We are raising money for a move that was unexpected due to emergency and safety reasons,” the TikToker explained in one of her videos asking her followers to donate.

Highlights A single mom asked for $30k donations after stating she spends $17k per month.

Adrielle Sigler claims she is "in danger" and needs the money to move after her son was assaulted.

Critics questioned her need for funds after she detailed her high monthly expenses, including car repairs, makeup, and dining out.

“Had I known that we were gonna have to move, I would’ve saved my money. But this happened in a spare moment: my son got robbed, our lives became at risk, and we have been raising money ever since,” she added.

Share icon Adrielle Sigler, a single mother of three, was slammed for launching a fundraising campaign for $30,000 when she revealed her monthly expenses to be $17,000



Image credits: veganrizz

“We are so ready to live in a nice new, safe home in a safe neighborhood and belong to a safe school district.”

However, skepticism grew about Adrielle actually needing the funds when she posted a separate video breaking down her substantial monthly expenses.

“First of all, I pay my rent in advance, and it was due,” she said in a video posted on April 29. “Then, I had to get my car totally repaired. That alone was close to $5,000.”

Then, she said she went shopping for summer clothes for her children, which cost $1,600.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And then we had to pay for groceries. And my kids like to eat at restaurants and DoorDash [food delivery], and they’re in sports.”

Adrielle alleges that her son was “brutally assaulted” and robbed near his school, putting him and his family at risk

Share icon

Image credits: adrielle_sigler

Other expenses included utility bills, phone bills for herself and her children, games for her children, and allowances.

“Then you have to buy things on Amazon. My daughter likes getting makeup and hair stuff, and I like getting hair stuff and [hair] supplements. And let’s not forget hair salons.”

The 33-year-old TikToker, who earns her money through social media, said she is “super generous” with her kids and invests in sports practice to make them “happy.”

“We are raising money for a move that was unexpected due to emergency and safety reasons,” the woman explained

Share icon

Image credits: adrielle_sigler

Adrielle ended the clip by affirming that single moms-of-three in New York “could easily spend $15,000 to $20,000 a month” just like she had.

The GoFundMe page, titled “Emergency move for safety,” is still running. So far, the mother has raised $4,300 of her $30,000 goal.

In a separate video, she said she spends $17,000 a month on dining out, hair salon appointments, games, and sports practice for her children, among other expenses

ADVERTISEMENT

The TikToker alleges that her son was brutally assaulted and robbed on May 2 by a group of students who threatened to come to his house with a weapon.

According to a report by NY News Now, Jamestown police charged seven individuals involved in an assault at Allen Park, which is located near Adrielle’s son’s middle school, on the day of the incident.

The woman’s son was reportedly suspended for five days along with the other students after a thorough investigation concluded that he had agreed to participate in an organized fight.

Adrielle was heavily criticized and accused of using the unclear incident involving her son to evoke empathy in her audience

In a recent video, Adrielle shared that she has paid for the lease of her new home in advance.

She is currently on vacation and staying in what appears to be a hotel until the current tenants move out.

The content creator has turned off her comments on TikTok after being heavily criticized for her fundraising campaign and accused of using the unclear incident involving her son to victimize herself.

Bored Panda has contacted Adrielle Sigler for comment.

Many people suggested that they wouldn’t donate their money to Adrielle

ADVERTISEMENT