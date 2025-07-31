ADVERTISEMENT

If you love comics with a clever twist, cute animals, and just the right amount of absurdity, ‘BrainHoleSky’ might be your new favorite. This charming comic series features adorable animal characters in funny, often relatable situations, making it both wholesome and hilariously unexpected.

If you missed our previous post featuring even more strips by this artist, now’s your chance to catch up and check them out. But first, enjoy a fresh batch of the most recent stories from the series and let us know which one made your day!

More info: Instagram | wyrd-shop.com | Facebook | x.com

#1

Comic panels featuring hilariously relatable cute animals, including a raccoon and an eggplant character in playful scenes.

    #2

    Comic scene featuring cute animals racing on a track with humorous expressions in a relatable comic style.

    #3

    Cute animal comic illustration showing a raccoon on a scale with a humorous, relatable theme.

    #4

    Comic panel shows cute animals in humorous scene with a raccoon diving into a trash can, featuring relatable animal comics.

    #5

    Hilariously relatable comic featuring cute animals reacting to a thunderstorm through a store window.

    #6

    Comic featuring a cute animal working out with weights and happily anticipating a large pizza reward.

    #7

    Cute animal comic featuring a pug interacting with colorful flowers in a hilariously relatable comic strip style.

    #8

    Hilariously relatable comic featuring cute animals eating a burger and peanuts in three funny scenes.

    #9

    Cute animal comic with hilariously relatable sheep in four panels, showing a funny twist on counting sheep to sleep.

    #10

    Cartoon comic featuring cute animals with a raccoon making a wish on a smiling shooting star at night.

    #11

    Cute animal comics showing a raccoon in a hard hat building a tiny door for a hedgehog's dirt mound.

    #12

    Cute animals in relatable comics by artist showing two dragon-like creatures hugging, one with a phone.

    #13

    Two pairs of cute cartoon alligators hugging each other in a relatable comic style featuring cute animals.

    #14

    Cute animals featured in a hilarious and relatable comic with a turtle, rabbit, and two other characters playing a game.

    #15

    Cute animal comics showing a raccoon and a blue cow in a funny, relatable interaction with a green drink.

    #16

    Cute animal comic shows kiwi bird ultrasound with bunny nurse, creating hilariously relatable animal comics by the artist.

    #17

    Cute animal comic panel showing a raccoon drinking tea at night, pondering what's behind the moon in a relatable, humorous style.

    #18

    Comic illustration of a cute animal resembling a Loch Ness monster that is actually a cartoon crocodile floating in water.

    #19

    Cute animals in hilarious relatable comics dressed as bees playfully communicating with each other in a fun scene.

    #20

    Relatable comic featuring cute animals with a humorous twist as a muscular sheep offers power to a cat.

    #21

    Comic strip showing a cute dog and chicken on a motorcycle, depicting a hilariously relatable animal comic scene.

    #22

    Cute animals in hilarious relatable comics interacting with an animated crocodile in a playful scene.

    #23

    Cute animal comic showing a pug and hedgehog sharing drinks in a hilariously relatable moment.

    #24

    Cute animals featured in a hilariously relatable comic with a muscular sheep character petting a smaller animal.

    #25

    Cute animal comic showing a turtle relaxing on an avocado slice with a lemon, featuring hilarious relatable art.

    #26

    Cute animal comic shows a dog melting under the sun while holding an ice cream cone in a relatable cartoon style.

    #27

    Cute animal comics showing a playful seal interacting with a dragon-like creature in a relatable comic style.

    #28

    Cute animals in a hilarious and relatable comic playing in the snow with snowballs and a snowman outside a cabin.

    #29

    Comic illustration of cute animals featuring a pufferfish and garden eels with humorous relatable dialogue.

    #30

    Cute animal comic featuring a sleepy crocodile wearing a nightcap wrapped in a blanket by the water, showcasing relatable humor.

    #31

    Cute animals in a relatable comic by an artist, featuring a raccoon, hedgehog, and alligator with a picnic theme.

    #32

    Cute animals in a hilariously relatable comic showing a raccoon helping a sad pug throw trash in a bin.

    #33

    Comic panel of cute animals drinking and socializing in a bar, showcasing hilariously relatable animal comics by the artist.

    #34

    Cute animal comics show a wolf disguised as a sheep surrounded by muscular and normal sheep in a grassy field.

    #35

    Cute animal comic showing a shivering character being wrapped in a warm coat by a helpful friend.

    #36

    Cute animal characters share a hilariously relatable comic about workout plans and unexpected results.

    #37

    Cute animals in a hilarious relatable comic race through a flaming hoop in a funny, charming cartoon style.

    #38

    Comic panel showing cute animal characters and police officers in a humorous, relatable scene from a comic series.

    #39

    Comic featuring cute animals where call ducks humorously interact with wolves, showcasing hilariously relatable animal moments.

    #40

    Cute animal comic of a green and yellow alligator playing badminton while lying on its back in a relatable comic style.

    #41

    Hilariously relatable comics featuring cute animals showing a sheep and raccoon exercising with hay and weights.

    #42

    Cute animals featured in hilariously relatable comics by an artist, showing a dog and two cats sitting at a table with drinks.

    #43

    Hilariously relatable comic with cute animals shows a wolf driving past muscular sheep on a winding road.

    #44

    Cartoon comic featuring cute animals, including a raccoon and pug, in a hilariously relatable workplace situation.

    #45

    Two cute otters talking beside a resting crocodile in a hilariously relatable comic featuring cute animals.

    #46

    Cartoon cute animals ice skating and spinning tops, showcasing relatable comics by the artist.

    #47

    Cute animal comic showing a bird and a crocodile in a humorous and relatable cartoon style by the artist.

    #48

    Cute animals in hilariously relatable comics struggling in a dragon boat race with funny expressions and chaotic moments.

