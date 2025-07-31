ADVERTISEMENT

If you love comics with a clever twist, cute animals, and just the right amount of absurdity, ‘BrainHoleSky’ might be your new favorite. This charming comic series features adorable animal characters in funny, often relatable situations, making it both wholesome and hilariously unexpected.

If you missed our previous post featuring even more strips by this artist, now’s your chance to catch up and check them out. But first, enjoy a fresh batch of the most recent stories from the series and let us know which one made your day!

More info: Instagram | wyrd-shop.com | Facebook | x.com