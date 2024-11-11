Baby Fur Seal Ventures Inland And Falls Asleep Outside Family’s Door, Goes Viral Once Discovered

ADVERTISEMENT

Seals are some of the most adorable marine animals out there. They look and act very similarly to our beloved canine companions, which often results in them being called sea dogs. Even their babies are called pups. But did you know that there also is a Seal Silly Season?

Well, one family in New Zealand found out about it in the most wholesome way when, during those few months that young seals come ashore, they found one of these little guys sleeping right in front of their front door. Scroll down to learn all about this story!

More info: Facebook

Fur seals in New Zealand are quite adventurous and sometimes end up venturing way further inland than most expect

Share icon

Image credits: Department of Conservation (Facebook)

A family in Wellington, New Zealand, woke up one morning in September to find a fur seal pup sleeping right next to their welcome mat outside their door

It was late September when, one morning, a family in Wellington, New Zealand, was surprised with the cutest view right outside of their front door. Peacefully sleeping right next to the welcome mat was the most adorable little creature – a fur seal pup.

But aside from being cute, this view was also quite surprising because this family wasn’t exactly living right by the coast. This meant that the little guy had to go on quite an adventure to get to his desired destination, “climbing up the seawall stairs, crossing a road, hiking up a footpath, a driveway, and finally another set of stairs, before reaching its nap spot.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Department of Conservation (Facebook)

The family contacted the Department of Conservation, who quickly made sure to relocate the animal to a safer place away from the traffic and local animals

Understanding the situation, the family reached out to New Zealand’s Department of Conservation, who quickly sent their officer to relocate the little guy to a safer place, further away from the traffic and the local animals.

The fur seal appeared quite skinny and could’ve easily been mistaken for being sick. However, the Department of Conservation explained that this is actually a normal yearly occurrence when, from May to September, young seals leave their colonies and come ashore. While they might appear like they need rescuing, most of the time, they only want rest.

The commenters couldn’t stop adoring this view. They talked about how cute they thought this was, as well as how much they’d love to find one on their own front porch or even get a chance to adopt it.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Department of Conservation (YouTube)

As per New Zealand’s Ministry for the Environment, this annual occurrence is actually called Seal Silly Season, and despite happening every year, it still often comes as a surprise to many.

Even though they’re marine animals, fur seals spend a lot of their time basking on the shores and sometimes even exploring the bigger portion of the inland. For most people, the primary instinct is to help these little guys, but they often don’t need it, and it’s best just to keep your distance, leaving them in peace.

However, if the animal really does appear to be hurt or in some other kind of distress, the best way to help them is by following the example of the family from our story and reaching out to the Department of Conservation, who will handle the situation accordingly.

Share icon

Image credits: Department of Conservation (YouTube)

Seal Silly Season occurs yearly from May to September, during which young fur seals tend to venture inland to rest, often finding themselves in backyards, streets, and drains

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the article on the Department of Conservation website, the fur seals, also known as kekeno, are actually the most common seals in New Zealand. Their population total was roughly 200,000 back in 2001, and while the current number is unknown, it has been growing ever since, placing their threat status as “least concern.”

Due to the Seal Silly Season, they end up in the most unexpected places like backyards, streets, and even drains. Therefore, their steady population increase is tremendous news as it shows that despite their adventures, most of them make it back just fine.

Kekeno are also often confused with sea lions as their looks are surprisingly similar. The best way to tell them apart is to know that these seals have pointy noses and longer whiskers, which also makes them appear cuter. However, no matter how adorable they look, it’s always best to appreciate this beauty from further away, leaving them alone.

Share icon

Image credits: Department of Conservation (YouTube)

In the end, if you live in New Zealand, stories like these probably come as no surprise to you. However, for almost everyone else, finding a baby seal sleeping right outside your front door is sure to make your day. And why wouldn’t it? After all, how often do you get to witness the Seal Silly Season?

ADVERTISEMENT

What did you think about this story? Have you ever had anything similar happen to you? Share it all in the comments below!

The commenters were taken by the seal’s cuteness and were expressing how much they’d love to find themselves in a similar situation

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT