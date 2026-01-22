“Ultimate Narcissist”: Woman Gives $100 Off A Tattoo Made By Her As Gift, Mad As SIL Won’t Use It
Tattoos are an amazing and creative medium to tell stories, showcase memories, and pay tribute to things folks like. They’re also deeply personal to some people, who might then spend a lot of time choosing the right piece, instead of just getting anything willy-nilly.
This is exactly why one woman refused to get tattooed by her future sister-in-law, who gave her a $100-off voucher as a Secret Santa gift. Unfortunately, the other lady didn’t take the rejection too well and tried to pit her family against the baffled poster.
It can be difficult for people to realize that the gift they gave with love wasn’t well-received, but it’s still important to accept the other person’s feelings
The poster shared that her girlfriend’s family was hosting a Secret Santa and that she ended up getting a $100 tattoo voucher from her future sister-in-law
The poster explained that she didn’t really like her sister-in-law’s work, and eventually had to tell the other woman that she didn’t want a tattoo from her
Unfortunately, the poster’s brother-in-law called her spoiled and selfish for refusing the gift, and her sister-in-law blocked her out of spite
The couple also learned that the other woman had spread rumors about them hitting on her, and that she had said very homophobic things about them
Image credits: Fit-Literature-6705
Eventually, the couple decided to regift the tattoo voucher to the sister-in-law’s husband so that he could decide if he wanted her to work on him or not
It seems like the OP got on quite well with her partner’s family, and that’s why they wanted her around when they were celebrating Secret Santa for the very first time. During the event, she ended up getting a tattoo voucher from her future sister-in-law for $100 off any piece done by her.
These kinds of homemade or coupon-style gifts don’t cost much to make, but they can be quite a meaningful thing to give someone. According to professional savers, when they receive handmade or personalized presents, it often shows that the other person put a lot of thought and love into it.
That’s exactly what this tattoo voucher seemed like on the surface, but since the poster was picky about what designs she got on her body, she decided to turn down the gift. She also went through her sister-in-law’s posts and realized that she didn’t like her work, so it wouldn’t have made sense anyway.
When giving someone a tattoo as a gift, experts state that it’s important to first check in with them, or else they might feel obligated to follow through with the idea. After that, you should do some research into the tattoo styles they like, and find an artist who does that, and then book with them.
It’s clear that the sister-in-law thought that her gift would go over splendidly since the poster was heavily tattooed, so she was shocked when her present was rejected. Then, instead of accepting the OP’s decision and moving on, she blocked the woman and began spreading rumors about the couple.
It can definitely be tough to know that someone didn’t like your present, but professionals explain that the best way to handle such a situation is by being gracious. You can also check in with them about why they rejected the gift, and then learn from that experience so that you can do something differently next time.
Unfortunately, the tattoo artist did none of that, and since she was so mad, her husband also stepped in to criticize the poster. This conflict got so big that the OP’s mother-in-law also got involved and disinvited the couple from coming to her New Year’s party.
Eventually, the women decided to clear the air with everyone involved, and that’s why they finally shared their point of view. Luckily, the poster’s future mom-in-law took their side and apologized for her actions. Despite this reconciliation, the sister-in-law still kept being mean to the couple, and even went so far as to spread rumors about them.
Why do you think the Secret Santa gift rejection escalated so much, and have you ever dealt with a bad gifter? We’d love to hear your point of view on this story.
Folks sided with the poster and were shocked at her sister-in-law’s bad gift idea
I give BIL’s marriage six months to a year, tops. Remember, they got married only two months after meeting, so chances are they’re not really compatible, just living on initial attraction and passion—-both of which burn out quickly if there’s no real compatibility included in it. Anyway, anything longer than that would probably mean she baby-trapped him, or pretended to be pregnant to keep him from filing for divorce. But there will eventually be a divorce—-if BIL is even halfway decent a human being, that is. Because decent humans won’t put up with someone as nasty as SIL is for very long. Bet you next time BIL will be way more careful about who he dates, and won’t pop the question after only a couple months, but will instead insist on truly getting to know his girlfriend way better before deciding to settle down with her.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
