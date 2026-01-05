ADVERTISEMENT

Secret Santa is humanity's solution to the age-old problem of divvying up gift giving. After all, in any moderately sized family or group of friends, it’s not entirely possible to give everyone something, so it’s a great way to make sure everyone still gets a nice surprise. But things don’t always go to plan.

So we’ve gathered some of the most hilarious Secret Santa fails from across the internet for you to cringe at. Get comfortable as you scroll through, prepare to raise an eyebrow or two, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments down below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Buddy At Work During The Secret Santa Party Legit Just Got Gifted The Same Shirt He Is Wearing

Group of friends laughing and holding a funny, bad Secret Santa gift during a holiday party celebration.

Dan_The_Salmon Report

17points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    My Mom Is Struggling To Comprehend Secret Santa

    Hand holding a white envelope with a label reading To Surprise From Mom, example of bad Secret Santa gifts.

    proxima Report

    15points
    POST
    #3

    We Did A Secret Santa And Someone Got A Package Of Oreos With The Creme Separated From The Cookies

    Person holding an ill-fitting pack of cookies showing hilariously bad Secret Santa gifts people have actually received.

    dbear26 Report

    15points
    POST

    The air is crisp, the lights are twinkling, and suddenly, you find yourself staring at a tiny slip of paper with the name of a person you only know as "Dave from Logistics" or "the cousin who collects vintage spoons." Welcome to the high-stakes, low-budget world of Secret Santa. It is a tradition designed to foster holiday spirit, yet it frequently results in some of the most awkward social exchanges known to mankind.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    When done correctly, it is a heartwarming way to bond with peers, but when it goes wrong, it becomes the stuff of legendary office group-chat screenshots. To ensure you survive this festive gauntlet with your reputation intact, there are a few fundamental rules of the road that every participant must follow.
    #4

    Had Given Up All Hope On My Secret Santa. After Three Months My Gift Arrived. Still Pretty Much Sums Up My Experience

    Man taking mirror selfie wearing a hilariously bad Secret Santa gift t-shirt featuring an awkward school photo.

    reddit.com Report

    15points
    POST
    #5

    My Gift From Secret Santa

    Hand holding a jar of Great Value dill pickle spears, an example of hilariously bad Secret Santa gifts.

    I'm allergic. Yes they knew.

    goomygirl123 Report

    14points
    POST
    missidontgetit avatar
    Littlemiss
    Littlemiss
    Community Member
    Premium     3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The good news is if you wear gloves you can hit them with the jar?

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Tried To Buy A Secret Santa Exactly What They Wanted, But Alas My Dreams Are Shattered

    Broken glassware received as hilariously bad Secret Santa gifts, showing damage and bubble wrap packaging.

    Doing a family secret santa this year with my partner's family, and I got her mum. She wanted these specific cocktail coupes (on her wishlist), so I tried to track them down as they're sold out in a lot of places online. Finally found some, and they arrived yesterday like this. The business is now out of stock and had to refund instead. There's no chance she'll have her cocktail coupes on Christmas morning now.

    Hetero_Sapian Report

    14points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The first and perhaps most sacred rule involves the financial boundary. If the group has collectively agreed upon a twenty-dollar limit, you must treat that number as a divine command. Staying within the lines is vital because breaking them creates a social imbalance that even the most delicious eggnog cannot fix. If you decide to be a "holiday hero" and spend eighty dollars on a luxury gadget, you aren't being generous, you are making everyone else feel like a cheapskate. Conversely, showing up with a five-dollar trinket makes you look like the Grinch’s less-successful younger brother.

    #7

    Coworker Bought Me A Box Of Chocolates For Christmas - One Missing And The Rest Were Mouldy

    Box of bad secret Santa gifts showing chocolates with visible mold and discoloration inside plastic tray.

    Do you think this was intentional !?

    umbrellasplash Report

    14points
    POST
    #8

    Book I Got For A Secret Santa

    Hilariously bad Secret Santa gift showing a badly water-damaged manga book with warped and wrinkled pages.

    beanpole04 Report

    14points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Secret Santa Gift?

    Two white cone-shaped objects on a pink surface next to a cardboard box and a paper, illustrating bad Secret Santa gifts.

    I was sent this as a secret Santa, there was no note, instructions or explanation. Simply two plastic white shapes, they hardly weigh anything at all, and when I google ‘Spyn’, nothing relevant comes up. Any ideas??

    Abominable-Adm Report

    14points
    POST
    daunetullina avatar
    DawnoftheDead
    DawnoftheDead
    Community Member
    Premium     18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Minimalist watch and ring stand

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Beyond the money, there is the matter of the "Secret" in Secret Santa. This requires a level of detective work that would make Sherlock Holmes proud. If you have drawn the name of someone you barely know, do not simply guess their interests based on their choice of desktop wallpaper. Ask around or look for subtle clues in their daily habits. Do they always have a specific brand of coffee? Are they a fan of a particular sports team? A little bit of research goes a long way in avoiding the "generic gift" trap.

    #10

    Everyone's Posting Amazing Secret Santas. My Was Worst Secret Santa Ever

    Hilariously bad Secret Santa gift including random items and a note apologizing for the forgotten present found in a glovebox.

    noisyturtle Report

    14points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Got Waxing Strips As Part Of My Secret Santa

    Leg with a sharp tan line from wearing socks, an example of hilariously bad Secret Santa gifts people have received.

    Oh they got me when I wasn’t paying attention, it wasn’t my choice.

    MoaningLego Report

    14points
    POST
    rafaelruivo avatar
    Rafael
    Rafael
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He used them, so they weren't a total miss

    0
    0points
    reply
    #12

    Thanks Secret Santa... I Would Have Rather Gotten A Trash Can

    Used sock, screwdriver, phone charger adapter, and a small mail holder received as hilariously bad Secret Santa gifts.

    PLUSsignenergy Report

    14points
    POST
    baniwdan avatar
    Bani Daniell
    Bani Daniell
    Community Member
    Premium     53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why participate at all if you’re not going to put any effort in at all!

    2
    2points
    reply

    Then, of course, we must address the "Don’ts," which are often where the most spectacular fails occur. Re-gifting is a delicate art form that most people should probably avoid. While it is technically acceptable to pass on a brand-new, high-quality item that simply wasn't for you, the danger lies in the details.

    #13

    I Got Picked To Go First For The White Elephant Christmas Party At Work. You Can Probably Assume No One Wanted To Steal It From Me

    Large roll of toilet paper on a table surrounded by soda cans and food, one of the hilariously bad Secret Santa gifts.

    I work at a pool, the kid was 15. He wrapped it like it was a piece of candy.

    BPD-is-ruining-me Report

    14points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    I (30m) Participated In Secret Santa At Work, Asked For Sport Equipment, Got This Instead

    High heel shoe-shaped wine bottle holder with a stopper, one of the hilariously bad Secret Santa gifts received.

    Coworker came up to me after and said, “I thought it was funny.”

    gonehalohunting Report

    13points
    POST
    wj_vaughan avatar
    Anyone-for-tea?
    Anyone-for-tea?
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think it’s amazing! Your wine will look so stylish!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #15

    This Gift My Little Sister Received In A £10 School Secret Santa

    Clear packaged product labeled nothing, a hilariously bad Secret Santa gift for the person who has everything.

    Yeh it’s safe to say he won’t be on the Christmas card list next year.

    abradley121 Report

    13points
    POST

    There are legendary stories of people receiving gifts that still contained the original "To/From" tag intended for the previous owner. Even worse is the "used" gift. There is a special kind of holiday horror that occurs when a recipient unwraps a beautiful jar candle only to find a charred, black wick and half the wax missing. It tells the recipient that you didn't just forget to buy them a gift, you actually searched your own trash for a solution.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Everyone At Work Got Amazing Heart Felt Gifts For Secret Santa And I Got A Bottle Of Car Detailer As A Joke

    Red spray bottle of Meguiar's Quik Detailer on white tiled floor, an example of bad Secret Santa gifts received.

    I work at Starbucks. The thing is, she doesn’t even hate me or anything. In fact, we get along really, really well.

    PennyLaneTheBeagle Report

    13points
    POST
    jr_15 avatar
    PrettyJoyBird
    PrettyJoyBird
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe they think your car is dirty? 🤷🏽‍♀️

    0
    0points
    reply
    #17

    Secret Santa Gift I Got For Coworker Unintentionally The Day He Got Fired

    Round pin badge with skull and text It gets worse before it gets worse, an example of bad Secret Santa gifts received.

    Showed up to work to give coworker of 2 months his secret Santa gifts. Left this in his cubicle and when I walked out into the hall the boss told me he had been fired and wouldn’t be coming back to collect any gifts. Explained why the cubicle looked so sparse.

    mrdalo Report

    13points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    My Family Secret Santa Gift Was A 1000 Piece Impossible Puzzle. Opened To Find 790 Pieces Missing

    Box of an impossible 1000-piece donut puzzle as a hilariously bad Secret Santa gift challenge on a shelf against a blue wall.

    Must have come from a charity shop and no one had checked the contents. There were no edges.

    Tinylittleperson Report

    13points
    POST

    Speaking of fails, we have to look at the "accidental insult." Secret Santa is not the time to suggest self-improvement to your colleagues or friends. Gifting someone a book on how to manage their time or a "Guide to Better Breath" kit might feel practical to you, but to the recipient, it feels like a public performance review.

    #19

    I Got The Worst Secret Santa Gift

    Hilariously bad Secret Santa gift of makeup mousse with a pink plush background on a white surface.

    It looks and smells so bad.

    NoPerspective7497 Report

    13points
    POST
    #20

    Got This At The Office "White Elephant" Gift Exchange - Wrapped Together. Everyone Else Got Gift Cards And Electronics Accessories

    .50 caliber cork s***w bottle opener designed as a bullet, one of hilariously bad Secret Santa gifts received alongside lip balm.

    pwens Report

    13points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    This Is What I Got From My Office Secret Santa Today

    Two dolls in a pink box with condoms and lubricant, representing hilariously bad Secret Santa gifts received.

    I left her on display at my desk for an indefinite period of time.

    BuddsMcGee Report

    13points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Unless it is a high-end spa kit that everyone would enjoy, giving someone soap often sends a message you didn't intend to send. One of the most famous Secret Santa fails involved a man who received a singular, loose potato wrapped in expensive silk ribbon. While the gift-giver thought it was a hilarious "anti-gift" joke, the recipient spent the rest of the party wondering what they had done to offend the "potato-wielder" so deeply.
    #22

    White Elephant Gift. What Does It Mean

    Person unwrapping a hilariously bad Secret Santa gift showing a crab wrapped in brown paper inside a cardboard box.

    Yes indeed this was someone’s gift they seeded for our $100 minimum white elephant.

    digicalist Report

    12points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #23

    Pollyanna Positivity Is Definitely Mildly Infuriating

    Crocheted pig holding a sign with an ironic positive message, example of hilariously bad Secret Santa gifts received.

    Ok, pigs can't fly so saying anything is possible if you just think positive is beyond annoying to me. Living within possible limitations is not negative, it's realistic. This is what is called false hope since it's impossible. I have to look at this every day at work. I soooo would like to sabatage this little pig.

    reddit.com Report

    12points
    POST
    #24

    Secret Santa At School, $10 Minimum + I Specifically Asked For No Candy

    Candy assortment including two Chupa Chups lollipops, a candy cane, and a Cherry Sours, example of bad Secret Santa gifts.

    The guy was on vacation, so he made his friend give me the “gift”, so the guy who got the person I got for the gift trade gave me his gift bc he‘s on vacation.

    UnderCat3000 Report

    12points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    There is also the "Office Supply Heist" to consider. Every year, at least one person decides that the best gift for their coworker is a stapler or a box of high-quality pens they "borrowed" from the company supply closet. This is not a gift, it is a chore. If someone wanted a stapler, they would have filled out a request form with HR. Your goal is to provide a moment of joy, not a reminder that they have three more reports due before the end of the year.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    My Secret Santa Sent Me A Trash Can Lid. I'm Done

    Black plastic storage container with handles, an example of hilariously bad Secret Santa gifts received.

    I put my likes as soccer, trucks, my dogs, and being outdoors. I like to make others happy. Definitely not anything to do with trash can lids.

    is_this_RL Report

    12points
    POST
    #26

    This Is What I Have Received From My Secret Santa

    Hand holding the book The Art of Letting Go, an example of hilariously bad Secret Santa gifts people have actually received.

    cardiacassist Report

    12points
    POST
    lyone_fein avatar
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This seems appropriate for a work gift exchange.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    My 12-Year-Old Son Asked For "A Gift Card Of Your Choice" And Received This For Secret Santa. They Didn't Even Write His Name

    Gift card inside a gold envelope with empty To and From sections, an example of hilariously bad Secret Santa gifts.

    LCBO is a wine store.

    Time-Theme8985 Report

    11points
    POST

    Finally, remember that the "no-show" is the ultimate holiday villain. If you sign up for the exchange, you are entering into a social contract. When one person fails to bring a gift, it leaves another person sitting in a circle of festive joy with empty hands. It is a lonely feeling that can put a damper on the entire event.

    #28

    My Secret Santa Gift That I Got Last Year. I Wanted An Animation Book

    Black shiny full-body suit with hood and eye holes laid on tiled floor, an example of bad Secret Santa gifts received.

    oshio_kusanagi Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    She Just Needs A Bit Of Love

    Hand holding a quirky plush doll with purple hair and large eyes, an example of hilariously bad Secret Santa gifts.

    CampariPuppy Report

    11points
    POST
    #30

    My Secret Santa Is A Jerk

    Box of random items including vegetables, yellow gloves, and petroleum jelly as hilariously bad Secret Santa gifts.

    notcarl Report

    11points
    POST

    Even if you aren't thrilled with the person you drew, the holiday spirit is about the gesture itself. By sticking to the budget, doing a tiny bit of research, and avoiding the temptation to gift used candles or loose vegetables, you can ensure that your Secret Santa experience is memorable for all the right reasons.
    #31

    What I Got For Secret Santa

    Floral ceramic mug on a desk, an example of hilariously bad Secret Santa gifts people have actually received.

    Ps: budget was 500, pps: it's plastic.

    reddit.com Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    This Is Game I Was Gifted Roughly 8 Years That I Just Decided To Open Back Up

    Round Camp Bunk box with a silly game of questions cards, shown as a hilariously bad Secret Santa gift on wood floor.

    VitalPlane Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    Ordered Something From Amazon To Give My Coworker For Secret Santa Tomorrow. It Was Delivered, But That's Not My House

    Package left outside a door with delivery feedback options, illustrating hilariously bad Secret Santa gifts received.

    Amazon says I have to wait 24 hours to ask for a refund and if I need the item sooner, I should just buy another. I remember now why I don't often order from them! If only there weren't so many gluten free items on there.

    ravemama13 Report

    10points
    POST
    #34

    We Did Secret Santa In The Office Today. As The Only Black Guy In The Company, I Am Not Sure How To React To Receiving This Stress Banana

    Bright yellow banana-shaped item with green tips on a plain white surface, an example of bad Secret Santa gifts.

    Mase_93 Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    I Brought 2 Xbox Games To A White Elephant Gift Exchange And The Gift I Got Was Bubble Wrap

    Bubble wrap placed on beige carpet, representing one of the hilariously bad Secret Santa gifts people have actually received.

    reddit.com Report

    9points
    POST
    #36

    Had Secret Santa At School, I Got This! And Guess What, It Contains Traces Of Peanuts, Something I’m Very Allergic To

    Smarties tree decorations box held in hand showing a broken ornament, an example of bad Secret Santa gifts.

    Negalugh Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    This "Bottle Of Scotch" At My Office's White Elephant Gift Exchange Was Stolen Twice Before Anyone Opened It

    Stack of canned seafood and meat next to a Glenfiddich whisky box, an example of hilariously bad Secret Santa gifts.

    strooticus Report

    9points
    POST
    #38

    Everyone's Secret Santa Is Sending Them Nice Things, And Mine Is Trying To Unalive Me

    Electric shock reaction game in its box, featured as one of the hilariously bad Secret Santa gifts received by people.

    TheZethon Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    White Elephant Gift Came Today, Part Was Yesterday

    Hand holding a can of surströmming, one of the hilariously bad secret Santa gifts people have actually received.

    Now to figure out if I keep it until next year and give it then or hope Amazon will let me return it. The tin is dented but also bloated. Is it going to explode in my basement if I keep it for a year.

    smittythehoneybadger Report

    9points
    POST
    #40

    This Was One Of The White Elephants Gifts At The Christmas Party Last Night

    Hilariously bad Secret Santa gift of a Learn to Shave Barbie doll with hair removal accessories in packaging.

    ohineedascreenname Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!