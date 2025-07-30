SIL Projects Her Concerns About Her Own Husband On Woman’s Partner, Calls Him Bad For Being Supportive

ADVERTISEMENT

Most people don’t realize how easily jealousy can ruin a relationship. Some people act on these feelings and try to put others down, but that just creates a rift. It also doesn’t solve the insecurity they might feel in their lives.

This is what a woman realized when her sister-in-law kept making jabs about her husband. At first, she was annoyed that the woman was trying to create problems in her marriage, but later she realized that it was probably just projection. Eventually, the poster had to take a stand.

Update

It is difficult to set boundaries with close family members, especially if they think they are doing what’s best for you

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that she had a pleasant home life with her husband and daughter, but on the flip side, her sister-in-law was quite unhappy with her spouse

Image credits: DC Studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One day, the poster had to be rushed for emergency surgery due to an ectopic pregnancy, and so she told her husband to stay home with their daughter

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The woman’s sister-in-law kept commenting on her husband’s absence and painted him out to be a bad husband, so the poster had to shut her down

Image credits: u/ButterscotchOk7022

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

After confronting her in-law about overstepping, the woman took some time to calm down and decided to have an honest conversation with her

Image credits: qunicastudios76 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

They discussed the other woman’s marriage and whether she was unhappy in it, but even though things were going well at first, the woman got very mad

Image credits: ButterscotchOk7022

Eventually, the sister-in-law had to be kicked out because of her aggressive behavior, and the woman realized she had been projecting her insecurity all along

The poster shared that her relationship with her husband had always been good and that they had a happy home. Unfortunately, their sister-in-law didn’t have the same experience. It seemed like she probably felt ignored by her spouse and that he didn’t contribute to the household nearly as much as he should.

According to experts, even if people are in an unhappy relationship, they might feel like they can’t leave it. The amount of time they’ve been together or their kids might be why they stay in such difficult situations. This is also probably why the other woman was dissatisfied with her partner, but still stayed with him.

The poster gave a glimpse into her marriage when she shared how her husband had behaved during a tough time. She had to be rushed in for emergency surgery due to her fallopian tube bursting, and she and her partner decided that he should be at home with their daughter. This way, he could hold down the fort at home.

Showing up and being there for loved ones is extremely important, but it might look different depending on the circumstances. In this case, the man showed up for his wife by taking care of their kid and the house. Since they both had agreed on the matter, it wasn’t anyone else’s decision to make, which is why it was odd when the sister-in-law made a fuss.

Image credits: vgstockstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The other woman felt that because her brother-in-law wasn’t present at the hospital, he was a terrible husband. She tried to bond with the poster by saying that they should stick together against bad spouses. This just annoyed the OP, who said that her partner was just doing what they had agreed upon.

The more the sister-in-law tried to bash the other woman’s husband, the more it became clear that she was projecting her own feelings about her marriage. She clearly thought that she could poison the OP’s mind against her partner and win favor. She didn’t realize that they had great communication and had agreed upon a course of action that suited them both.

It’s often observed that people project their feelings because they’re trying to protect themselves from difficult or overwhelming thoughts. By assigning the negative situation or specific traits to another person, they can pretend like it’s not happening in their own life and protect themselves from hurt.

It seems like the sister-in-law has been dealing with dissatisfaction in her marriage for a long time. Unfortunately, even when the OP tried to get her to talk about it, she shut the topic down. It might take a while for her to realize the truth about her relationship, but until then, hopefully, she stays out of other people’s marriages.

How would you have handled an overstepping family member like this? We’d love to hear your best solutions for this problem.

People felt that the poster was absolutely right to confront her in-law, and that the other woman had a lot of unresolved feelings to deal with

