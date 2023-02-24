A good sign should be eye-catching, easy to understand, and informative. But this post is about a different kind of sign.

You see, some signs are so weirdly specific and hilarious that they make people, intentionally or not, wonder about the whys and whats. They make your imagination run errands and seem to tell us a whole lot more than they’re actually supposed to be saying. How is that possible, you ask? Pull your seat closer.

Below we wrapped up some of the most entertaining signs from all walks of life, spotted by passersby who suddenly had more questions than they had answers. Upvote your favorite ones as you scroll down below and be sure to check out more funny signs that very likely have stories behind them in our previous feature.

#1

The Sign Is The Story

The Sign Is The Story

#2

Tent Poles

Tent Poles

#3

Interesting

Interesting

Paul C.
Paul C.
38 minutes ago

I told my bloody Satnav I was happy to use the Toll paying bit of the M6 in England. 3/4 of the way along, it took me off the Motorway for half a mile then back on through the Toll Booth, meaning I had to pay twice! My own fault I know, it tells you don't just follow the instructions without thought.

0
0points
reply
“Signs that cause confusion often result from poor design choices or messaging that is too complex or open to interpretation,” Laura Vanagaite, an international freelance graphic designer who specializes in branding and social media content creation, told Bored Panda in an interview via email.

As an example, she added, these are signs with ambiguous or conflicting messages that can create confusion for those who see them.
#4

Sign At A Cat Cafe

Sign At A Cat Cafe

troufaki13
troufaki13
1 hour ago

It's worth every scratch! ^.^

#5

Toilet But!

Toilet But!

#6

I Apparently Didn't Get An Invite

I Apparently Didn't Get An Invite

Moreover, confusion may also arise not only from the sign itself but rather from its placement. “Signs that are poorly placed or not visible can fail to communicate their message effectively,” Laura said.

This is because the placement and the context of a sign can have a significant impact on its meaning, Laura argues. “For example, a stop sign placed at an intersection can convey a clear message of traffic control, but the same sign placed in a parking lot may not have the same intended meaning.”
#7

From Someone At My University

From Someone At My University

#8

There's A Story Behind Every Sign Like This

There's A Story Behind Every Sign Like This

#9

Ok

Ok

william mcgloin
william mcgloin
Community Member
1 hour ago

Please take not this was NOT in America.

“Similarly,” Laura continued, “a sign with a bold font and bright colors placed on a city street may communicate urgency or danger, while the same sign in a more relaxed setting may not have the same effect.”

Essentially, the context in which a sign is placed can create associations with the surrounding environment and influence how people perceive it. “Therefore, it is crucial to consider the placement and context of a sign to effectively communicate its message,” Laura told us.
#10

Huh

Huh

william mcgloin
william mcgloin
Community Member
1 hour ago

Try yelling "Trees down" before you hit one. It must work, I saw it on Futurama.

#11

Don't Touch The Mug

Don't Touch The Mug

Did I say that out loud?
Did I say that out loud?
Community Member
1 hour ago

Whoever put the first sign up was asking for the second.

#12

What About Other Types Of Cheese

What About Other Types Of Cheese

The sign may also be confusing if it’s put at the wrong time and at the wrong place. “A sign that is not relevant to its location or its audience can be ineffective or even counterproductive,” Laura warns. “For example, a sign advertising winter clothing during the summer months or in a location where it seldom gets cold may not resonate with its audience.”
#13

1. I Have No Idea Where This Is, And 2. I Want To Be There Immediately

1. I Have No Idea Where This Is, And 2. I Want To Be There Immediately

Katy McMouse
Katy McMouse
Community Member
51 minutes ago

But, can I strap it to my a*s? I've always wanted a tail.

#14

I Wonder Who Tried To Milk Their Cat

I Wonder Who Tried To Milk Their Cat

william mcgloin
william mcgloin
Community Member
1 hour ago

Nobody tried to milk a cat, but someone apparently threw a fit thinking that's what it was.

#15

Very Spooky

Very Spooky

“Similarly, a sign promoting a product or service that is not available in a particular location can create confusion and frustration for those who see it. It's important to consider the appropriateness of a sign's placement and messaging to ensure that it is effective and useful to its intended audience,” Laura explained.

When creating a sign, Laura argues, it's crucial to consider the user experience. “As a sign designer, you need to take into account the needs and expectations of the intended audience.”
#16

Found In My High School. I Would Not Like To Know What Necessitated This

Found In My High School. I Would Not Like To Know What Necessitated This

#17

Uhhhh

Uhhhh

#18

I Work In An Industry Where Rude Customers Are A Constant. Today We Posted This Sign. The Team Loves It

I Work In An Industry Where Rude Customers Are A Constant. Today We Posted This Sign. The Team Loves It

According to a graphic designer, a well-designed sign should possess these key features: “have clear and concise messaging, be visually appealing and easy to read, and be placed in a location where it can be easily seen and understood.”

“Additionally, it should consider the audience's needs and expectations to effectively communicate its message,” Laura concluded.
#19

I Wonder

I Wonder

#20

Yes The Deer Are The Danger

Yes The Deer Are The Danger

Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
1 hour ago

Todays weather forecast is Reindeer

#21

Posted Inside The Lyft I Am Riding In. It Has Never Crossed My Mind That This Could Be A Bad Question, So I Appreciate The Heads Up!

Posted Inside The Lyft I Am Riding In. It Has Never Crossed My Mind That This Could Be A Bad Question, So I Appreciate The Heads Up!

william mcgloin
william mcgloin
Community Member
1 hour ago

Perhaps get a job not in a service industry that leads to conversation.

#22

Funny, But I Can't Vouch For Its Authenticity

Funny, But I Can't Vouch For Its Authenticity

#23

Uma Oferta Gentil

Uma Oferta Gentil

#24

Hikers Are Warned

Hikers Are Warned

#25

Do Not Use

Do Not Use

Anon Yymi
Anon Yymi
Community Member
1 hour ago

Wargaming? The company that made World of Tanks?

#26

Oh S**t Theyre On To Us

Oh S**t Theyre On To Us

Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
1 hour ago

I really hope it's ketchup

#27

Found At A Local Oddities Shop Called Dysfunctional Grace In Tampa

Found At A Local Oddities Shop Called Dysfunctional Grace In Tampa

#28

Saw This In A Restroom Today And Thought That It Belonged Here

Saw This In A Restroom Today And Thought That It Belonged Here

#29

Blessed

Blessed

xolitaire
xolitaire
Community Member
1 hour ago

THECESS. Thecess. I like it, it sounds cool

#30

Do Not Disturb

Do Not Disturb

A_Cat_To_The_
A_Cat_To_The_Past
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Burglars getting ready for 06:01pm like

#31

Meow?irl

Meow?irl

#32

Is The Enforcement To Prevent The Bridge From Sneaking Up Behind You?

Is The Enforcement To Prevent The Bridge From Sneaking Up Behind You?

#33

My Gym Is Trying To Catch A Phantom Pisser

My Gym Is Trying To Catch A Phantom Pisser

#34

Who Has Pet Bears

Who Has Pet Bears

Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Someone asked if they could bring a 'Pooh Bear'....sadly reception had the wrong idea and the mess took ages to clear up.

0
#35

Oh God

Oh God

xolitaire
xolitaire
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now what's the typo here? exorcise/exercise or course/curse?

#36

Signs Tells The Story

Signs Tells The Story

Chocolate llama
Chocolate llama
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Damn, a cheating garage, letting other cars in and stuff

#37

Don’t Feed The Wildlife

Don’t Feed The Wildlife

#38

I Eat Pizza With The Box Closed, Actually

I Eat Pizza With The Box Closed, Actually

troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

YOU ARE NOT MY MOTHER! YOU CAN'T TELL ME WHAT TO DO!!

#39

Any Idea What This Bathroom Sign Is Trying To Say?

Any Idea What This Bathroom Sign Is Trying To Say?

General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why climb to look over the stall when you can peer between the door and the stall.

#40

How Many Times I Wonder?

How Many Times I Wonder?

#41

I’m Pretty Sure This Is Like A Fish Tank Or Smth… 💀 I Just Don’t Understand Why A Sign Would Be Needed, Have Ppl Been Stirring This Fish Tank For Fun?

I’m Pretty Sure This Is Like A Fish Tank Or Smth… 💀 I Just Don’t Understand Why A Sign Would Be Needed, Have Ppl Been Stirring This Fish Tank For Fun?

sinead
sinead
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aw. Poor little guy. He's so cute. No one had better stir that fish tank!!! I'm serious.

#42

The Poor Toaster

The Poor Toaster

#43

Kids? What Kids?

Kids? What Kids?

#44

A Great Sign I Found At Auckland Zoo

A Great Sign I Found At Auckland Zoo

#45

Knowing Doesn’t Make Me Feel Any Better!

Knowing Doesn’t Make Me Feel Any Better!

Zia Barrett
Zia Barrett
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh god, I'm being reminded of that bag made with an "ethically sourced human child's spine" 🤢

#46

This Ride Only Stops In An Emergency

This Ride Only Stops In An Emergency

#47

The 4 L's

The 4 L's

sinead
sinead
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Karen will be right over.

#48

Taken At A Bar In Thailand

Taken At A Bar In Thailand

#49

What Made Them Have To Put This Sign Up?

What Made Them Have To Put This Sign Up?

Zia Barrett
Zia Barrett
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pokemon Go. This was because of Pokemon Go.

#50

Yikes

Yikes

#51

They're Not All Medical Heroes

They're Not All Medical Heroes

#52

Let's Be Honest, You Would

Let's Be Honest, You Would

#53

I’m About To Spray My New Kitchen Cabinets

I’m About To Spray My New Kitchen Cabinets

Did I say that out loud?
Did I say that out loud?
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But that's what you'd say if you did have a meth lab.

0
#54

Caution Very Deep Mud

Caution Very Deep Mud

Jeff Rhodes
Jeff Rhodes
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

must be the quicksand we were told about as children

#55

Use Condoms And No Loud Moaning After 9pm

Use Condoms And No Loud Moaning After 9pm

#56

Sounds Like A Fun Campus

Sounds Like A Fun Campus

#57

Tuna Milkshake

Tuna Milkshake

#58

Say No More

Say No More

#59

Why Is "Meat Service" Quotes? It Makes It Worse

Why Is "Meat Service" Quotes? It Makes It Worse

#60

Going To Start Parking Here Every Day

Going To Start Parking Here Every Day

#61

Blursed Sign

Blursed Sign

#62

I Work With A Bunch Of Savages, Apparently

I Work With A Bunch Of Savages, Apparently

#63

On A Highway

On A Highway

#64

Changing Room In A Health Imaging Center

Changing Room In A Health Imaging Center

#65

Found This In One Of The Buildings On Campus

Found This In One Of The Buildings On Campus

#66

Who Hurt You, Machine?

Who Hurt You, Machine?

#67

Clean Fire Safety

Clean Fire Safety

#68

Of All The Things To Ban, Why Toothpicks?

Of All The Things To Ban, Why Toothpicks?

#69

I Want To Know What Caused This

I Want To Know What Caused This

#70

Now Why Did This Sign Need Changing

Now Why Did This Sign Need Changing