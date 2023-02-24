90 Funny And Unusual Signs That Clearly Have A Story Behind Them (New Pics)
A good sign should be eye-catching, easy to understand, and informative. But this post is about a different kind of sign.
You see, some signs are so weirdly specific and hilarious that they make people, intentionally or not, wonder about the whys and whats. They make your imagination run errands and seem to tell us a whole lot more than they’re actually supposed to be saying. How is that possible, you ask? Pull your seat closer.
Below we wrapped up some of the most entertaining signs from all walks of life, spotted by passersby who suddenly had more questions than they had answers. Upvote your favorite ones as you scroll down below and be sure to check out more funny signs that very likely have stories behind them in our previous feature.
The Sign Is The Story
Tent Poles
Interesting
I told my bloody Satnav I was happy to use the Toll paying bit of the M6 in England. 3/4 of the way along, it took me off the Motorway for half a mile then back on through the Toll Booth, meaning I had to pay twice! My own fault I know, it tells you don't just follow the instructions without thought.
“Signs that cause confusion often result from poor design choices or messaging that is too complex or open to interpretation,” Laura Vanagaite, an international freelance graphic designer who specializes in branding and social media content creation, told Bored Panda in an interview via email.
As an example, she added, these are signs with ambiguous or conflicting messages that can create confusion for those who see them.
Sign At A Cat Cafe
Toilet But!
I Apparently Didn't Get An Invite
Moreover, confusion may also arise not only from the sign itself but rather from its placement. “Signs that are poorly placed or not visible can fail to communicate their message effectively,” Laura said.
This is because the placement and the context of a sign can have a significant impact on its meaning, Laura argues. “For example, a stop sign placed at an intersection can convey a clear message of traffic control, but the same sign placed in a parking lot may not have the same intended meaning.”
From Someone At My University
There's A Story Behind Every Sign Like This
Ok
“Similarly,” Laura continued, “a sign with a bold font and bright colors placed on a city street may communicate urgency or danger, while the same sign in a more relaxed setting may not have the same effect.”
Essentially, the context in which a sign is placed can create associations with the surrounding environment and influence how people perceive it. “Therefore, it is crucial to consider the placement and context of a sign to effectively communicate its message,” Laura told us.
Huh
Try yelling "Trees down" before you hit one. It must work, I saw it on Futurama.
Don’t Touch The Mug
Whoever put the first sign up was asking for the second.
What About Other Types Of Cheese
The sign may also be confusing if it’s put at the wrong time and at the wrong place. “A sign that is not relevant to its location or its audience can be ineffective or even counterproductive,” Laura warns. “For example, a sign advertising winter clothing during the summer months or in a location where it seldom gets cold may not resonate with its audience.”
1. I Have No Idea Where This Is, And 2. I Want To Be There Immediately
But, can I strap it to my a*s? I've always wanted a tail.
I Wonder Who Tried To Milk Their Cat
Nobody tried to milk a cat, but someone apparently threw a fit thinking that's what it was.
Very Spooky
“Similarly, a sign promoting a product or service that is not available in a particular location can create confusion and frustration for those who see it. It's important to consider the appropriateness of a sign's placement and messaging to ensure that it is effective and useful to its intended audience,” Laura explained.
When creating a sign, Laura argues, it's crucial to consider the user experience. “As a sign designer, you need to take into account the needs and expectations of the intended audience.”
Found In My High School. I Would Not Like To Know What Necessitated This
Uhhhh
I Work In An Industry Where Rude Customers Are A Constant. Today We Posted This Sign. The Team Loves It
According to a graphic designer, a well-designed sign should possess these key features: “have clear and concise messaging, be visually appealing and easy to read, and be placed in a location where it can be easily seen and understood.”
“Additionally, it should consider the audience's needs and expectations to effectively communicate its message,” Laura concluded.
I Wonder
Yes The Deer Are The Danger
Posted Inside The Lyft I Am Riding In. It Has Never Crossed My Mind That This Could Be A Bad Question, So I Appreciate The Heads Up!
Perhaps get a job not in a service industry that leads to conversation.
Funny, But I Can't Vouch For Its Authenticity
Uma Oferta Gentil
Hikers Are Warned
Do Not Use
Oh S**t Theyre On To Us
Found At A Local Oddities Shop Called Dysfunctional Grace In Tampa
Saw This In A Restroom Today And Thought That It Belonged Here
Blessed
Do Not Disturb
Meow?irl
Is The Enforcement To Prevent The Bridge From Sneaking Up Behind You?
My Gym Is Trying To Catch A Phantom Pisser
Who Has Pet Bears
Someone asked if they could bring a 'Pooh Bear'....sadly reception had the wrong idea and the mess took ages to clear up.
Oh God
Signs Tells The Story
Damn, a cheating garage, letting other cars in and stuff
Don’t Feed The Wildlife
I Eat Pizza With The Box Closed, Actually
Any Idea What This Bathroom Sign Is Trying To Say?
Why climb to look over the stall when you can peer between the door and the stall.
How Many Times I Wonder?
I’m Pretty Sure This Is Like A Fish Tank Or Smth… 💀 I Just Don’t Understand Why A Sign Would Be Needed, Have Ppl Been Stirring This Fish Tank For Fun?
The Poor Toaster
Kids? What Kids?
A Great Sign I Found At Auckland Zoo
Knowing Doesn’t Make Me Feel Any Better!
Oh god, I'm being reminded of that bag made with an "ethically sourced human child's spine" 🤢
This Ride Only Stops In An Emergency
Taken At A Bar In Thailand
What Made Them Have To Put This Sign Up?
Yikes
They're Not All Medical Heroes
Let's Be Honest, You Would
I’m About To Spray My New Kitchen Cabinets
But that's what you'd say if you did have a meth lab.