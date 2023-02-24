A good sign should be eye-catching, easy to understand, and informative. But this post is about a different kind of sign.

You see, some signs are so weirdly specific and hilarious that they make people, intentionally or not, wonder about the whys and whats. They make your imagination run errands and seem to tell us a whole lot more than they’re actually supposed to be saying. How is that possible, you ask? Pull your seat closer.

Below we wrapped up some of the most entertaining signs from all walks of life, spotted by passersby who suddenly had more questions than they had answers. Upvote your favorite ones as you scroll down below and be sure to check out more funny signs that very likely have stories behind them in our previous feature.