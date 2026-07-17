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“Don’t judge a book by its cover” is one of the first life lessons we learn as children. For the most part, it’s about looking past seemingly unappealing superficial traits to know the real person beneath them. 

The saying can also work the other way around. Sometimes, we need to be wary of the overly pleasant person who may actually be hiding something sinister from within. 

This was a topic of discussion in a recent Threads post, where people discussed the telltale signs of a covertly dangerous person masking themselves behind niceness. If you have trouble reading people, you may learn a thing or two just by scrolling through.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A smiling man talking to a woman, unknowingly showing subtle signs someone isn't as nice as they pretend to be. They self proclaim themselves as a nice guy

jacquidavis88 , fabrikasimf Report

12points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    A woman with her face in her hands, revealing subtle signs someone isn't as nice as they pretend to be. If they try to make you feel guilty for setting a boundary.

    davidsketchy , Dev Asangbam Report

    11points
    POST
    #3

    A thoughtful man, reflecting on subtle signs someone isn't as nice as they pretend to be. They always see themselves as the victim, family, love, friendship. Like really pity trap you

    iyagiraresa , aldiozzz Report

    11points
    POST
    #4

    Two people embrace in blue and orange jackets, illustrating subtle signs someone isn't nice as they pretend to be. One of the biggest giveaways is when their kindness is conditional. They seem generous and respectful only as long as they get admiration, attention, or obedience. The moment they’re told “no,” criticized, or rejected, they become manipulative, guilt-tripping, angry, or quietly vindictive. Genuine kindness doesn’t disappear when expectations aren’t met

    drsheraz55 , Federica Giacomazzi Report

    10points
    POST
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    #5

    A man with a serious expression looks down, illuminated by a screen, showing subtle signs someone isn't nice. It takes 1 second for them to get very angry

    tir_ana__ , Getty Images Report

    9points
    POST
    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, that's not really subtle, isn't it?

    3
    3points
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    #6

    A woman at an outdoor cafe with a man, subtly expressing confusion, showing signs someone isn't as nice as they pretend to be. Words without matching actions

    haphazard.homesteader , drobotdean Report

    9points
    POST
    beverlymaderson avatar
    KitchenToto
    KitchenToto
    Community Member
    Premium     15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They need to walk the walk not just talk the talk

    0
    0points
    reply
    #7

    A young woman with a bun looks thoughtful, revealing subtle signs someone isn't as nice as they pretend to be. When they infantilize you! Run! It’s a supremacist jerk!

    sacred.embodiment.temple , Gabriel Ponton Report

    9points
    POST
    #8

    Two people talking outdoors at sunset, one subtly gesturing, indicating signs someone isn't as nice as they pretend to be. Mimicking and mirroring your every move but so well you feel your a match.

    wave_softruth , Matheus Câmara da Silva Report

    8points
    POST
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    #9

    Two individuals in a room with curtains, discussing subtle signs someone isn't as nice as they pretend to be. When the answer of "no" on anything for any reason is taken as a prompt to try a different strategy rather than to stop.

    ona_c_right , Polina Zimmerman Report

    8points
    POST
    cam2d2 avatar
    Cammy Mack
    Cammy Mack
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "You took them without permission, give me back my kids!" "No." "Oh...my apologies. I respect your decision, thank you for your time."

    0
    0points
    reply
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    #10

    A man with dreadlocks shrugging, depicting subtle signs someone isn't as nice as they pretend to be. Always describe their exes as the problem and the psycho, no accountability.

    sage.sempre , Alex Green Report

    8points
    POST
    ingeborgbrch avatar
    Borg
    Borg
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My ex talking about his exes 🤷‍♀️

    1
    1point
    reply
    #11

    A young barista looking distressed, highlighting subtle signs someone isn't as nice as they pretend to be. When they treat someone badly who they perceive as less powerful/important than them, e.g. waitstaff, skycap, usher, janitor, etc. Dead giveaway.

    skeptical_laughter_junkie , Getty Images Report

    8points
    POST
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    #12

    When they weaponize personal things you shared when they pretended to be caring and curious.

    jessa_stargirl , ufabizphoto Report

    8points
    POST
    #13

    A man with glasses and a serious expression, considering subtle signs someone isn't as nice as they pretend to be. They never express that they are angry, sad, disappointed. They are always “ok” and “fine” and “good”. These types of nice guys are DANGEROUS because they have made a habit of lying and their code/frequency is stuck at “inauthentic” and that makes them more likely to lie to you, gaslight you and make your authenticity a challenge to their ego.

    minilikemouse , Theo Decker Report

    7points
    POST
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    #14

    A man with his hand on his head, looking sad while a woman talks to him, revealing subtle signs someone isn't as nice as they pretend to be. They lead with talking about how different and misunderstood they are

    feralmeg , Timur Weber Report

    7points
    POST
    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tell them that if they're always being misunderstood, maybe they should work on their communication skills.

    1
    1point
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    #15

    A young woman in a yellow vest expressing concern to a man, showing subtle signs someone isn't as nice as they pretend to be. Lack of accountability for even the smallest error. Run.

    monicalintottphd , Budgeron Bach Report

    7points
    POST
    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes! Run fast. This is so off-putting and you don't want to see what's happening if they make a big mistake.

    1
    1point
    reply

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    #16

    A man with a subtle, unreadable expression while hugging someone, depicting signs someone isn't as nice. He wants to know all the ways you’ve been “hurt” in your life.
    It sounds empathetic.. but hes not…he’s studying his prey.

    cindakay333 , Andrej Lišakov Report

    7points
    POST
    #17

    A man and a woman arguing, demonstrating subtle signs someone isn't as nice as they pretend to be. When everything in their life that fell apart has an explanation that absolves them of any and all fault.

    tristanquebecois , Yan Krukau Report

    7points
    POST
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    #18

    A man looking out a window, pondering subtle signs someone isn't as nice as they pretend to be. Benevolent sexism and paternalism, the masks of coercive control and hurtful behavior.

    imanii4u , Getty Images Report

    6points
    POST
    #19

    When they say they want their woman to be submissive and feminine

    sunflourhour , reewungjunerr Report

    6points
    POST
    beverlymaderson avatar
    KitchenToto
    KitchenToto
    Community Member
    Premium     10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It means they are insecure and need to dominate a woman to feel secure

    0
    0points
    reply
    #20

    A man on the floor, covering his face, illustrating subtle signs someone isn't as nice as they pretend to be. When they call women “crazy.”

    panayiotabertzikis , Andrej Lišakov Report

    6points
    POST
    beverlymaderson avatar
    KitchenToto
    KitchenToto
    Community Member
    Premium     9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because women avoid their toxic behaviour

    0
    0points
    reply
    #21

    When they speak with obvious compliments that contain veiled negativity. Smiling as they try to take you down

    decrumpe , branin Report

    5points
    POST
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    #22

    A person in a white shirt subtly scrolls on a smartphone, displaying signs someone isn't as nice as they pretend to be. Christian anything on bio.

    obladicraft , NordWood Themes Report

    5points
    POST
    #23

    A man with his hands on his head, looking stressed, possibly reflecting on subtle signs someone isn't as nice as they pretend to be. I think one of the biggest tells is whether their kindness can survive a loss of control. I’ve seen people that seem extraordinarily nice as long as everyone around them is behaving in ways that keep them comfortable. You can learn a lot by watching who they become when they don’t get to control the outcome.

    danielleinkc_aesthetic , Getty Images Report

    5points
    POST
    #24

    A smiling man wearing glasses, contrasting with subtle signs someone isn't as nice as they pretend to be. The smile never reaches their eyes.

    jeiunspoken , Getty Images Report

    5points
    POST
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    #25

    A person hunched over on a bench at night, a subtle sign someone isn't as nice as they pretend to be. When they’re performative, on the outside they seem charming just great all around but underneath they lack empathy, accountability, deflect, gaslight, use others as opportunities, will lied steal and cheat. They will be a perpetual victim of every failed relationship always rewriting the story for the “nice guy” to get pity. Confront them or have boundaries and EGO, arrogance and pride will reveal the nastiness underneath. The true them

    trinapualani , Meg Aghamyan Report

    5points
    POST
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    #26

    A man talking animatedly, illustrating subtle signs someone isn't as nice as they pretend to be. Before they do something wrong, they start listing reasons WHY the person deserves it, it’s icky.

    yadigee , Daiga Ellaby Report

    5points
    POST
    #27

    A man covering his face, a subtle sign someone isn't as nice as they pretend to be. It all comes out when they get mad about something. How they deal with conflict or dissatisfaction or disappointment…that’s where the truth of them is.

    sflo823 , Alena Darmel Report

    5points
    POST
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    #28

    Everyone was charmed by him, but you couldn’t get close to him or form a genuine connection. He was a narcissist.

    enirobo7 Report

    5points
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    #29

    Sometimes the most dangerous person in the room is the one who worked the hardest to convince everybody they’re the safest.

    haydee_b_ Report

    5points
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    #30

    Claiming to be healed masking suppressed trauma.

    tiffanyyyynicoleeee Report

    5points
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    #31

    They ask inappropriate personal questions right off the bat. Immediately attempting to test boundaries.

    helenagirl9 Report

    5points
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    #32

    Trying to separate themselves from men in general. Like “most men aren’t like me” or “I would never” type of talk.

    voluptu0usvixen Report

    5points
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    #33

    They get mad at you when you take too long to trust them.

    layla_solis2025 Report

    5points
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    #34

    Any self proclaimation of good qualities repeatedly. The eyes as well. A lot of “good guys” have dead eyes.

    lanakris1317 Report

    5points
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    #35

    They get upset when the attention is off of them or they don’t receive validation for every idea they have

    sophia.mer24 Report

    5points
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    #36

    When they always seem to have just the right thing to say in the beginning of your relationship - they want what you want, etc.

    colorful_dreams22 Report

    5points
    POST
    #37

    Women in their past relationships broke their heart...cheated on them etc.
    Before you know it, the "cute" jealousy starts....but it's disguised as care.

    meeerasvirtue Report

    5points
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    #38

    I went on a dinner date once with a guy who said, “I’ll never cheat on you”, out of the blue. I stood up and said “You won’t get a chance” and drove myself home!

    tinaslo Report

    5points
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    #39

    Mansplaining. It’s a sign they need to know more than you about everything. Good luck getting them to admit they are wrong

    terry_fm_mn Report

    5points
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    #40

    The way they treat you when they don't find you attractive

    laamalainen Report

    5points
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    #41

    Says he only wants female friends to protect them, acts like a nice guy to get close to women, but secretly only collects women he finds attractive to see if any buy into his "I'm a catch, I'm not like other men" persona. Plot twist, he's very much like other men, and worse.

    maribones3 Report

    5points
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    #42

    Everyone tells you that he’s a great guy but your gut tells you to run.

    kelley_and_matt Report

    5points
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    #43

    When they only want men to be masculine and women to be feminine, and judge those who are different from that.

    im.just.steph Report

    5points
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    #44

    A couple laughs together in a field, showing subtle signs someone isn't as nice as they pretend to be. Too polite, kind and sweet to the point of causing diabetes to the other person

    sudharshan_ravi , Priscilla Du Preez 🇨🇦 Report

    4points
    POST
    #45

    A person standing in a large church, contemplating subtle signs someone isn't as nice as they pretend to be. When they say that, they're a man of God

    sunflourhour , ΘSWΛLD Report

    4points
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    #46

    A couple looking away from each other, subtle signs someone isn't as nice as they pretend to be. Performative religion, love bombing, and saying they’re a “good guy” and not a traitor

    neenerkikajotk , Enoch Wafula Report

    4points
    POST
    #47

    If he ever says "I'll tell you what..." and then offers some minor favor dressed as a major kindness, RUN.

    susanemiletancraitor Report

    4points
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    #48

    They mask their words as appearing articulate but at the end of the day they are just gaslighting you with lies about who you are to make you feel less than. When you go to someone in a shared circle for help they do not believe you because the man seems so articulate to them.

    kim_beatha Report

    4points
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    #49

    Immediately trying to "lead" without assessing alignment.

    nuanced_ash Report

    4points
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    #50

    When they laugh at someone getting hurt, or at the idea of gratuitous violence.

    baboone2011 Report

    4points
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    #51

    The second you feel uncomfortable being yourself around them. The moment you feel yourself having to tone police a word or two or defend an idea with too much veracity. We are on a first date sir! I didn’t think I needed to bring my laptop and a dissertation for proof of my knowledge.

    soapbox_siren Report

    4points
    POST
    #52

    Weaponizing therapy speak

    imperfectidealist Report

    4points
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    #53

    When they are extremely pushy about anything in a passive aggressive manner. The firm no is the trigger.

    alli_teez Report

    4points
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    #54

    Always blaming others

    fabienne.joy Report

    3points
    POST
    #55

    They aren't a "nice guy" in private.

    foxwoodfaerie Report

    3points
    POST
    #56

    Lacks vulnerability and empathy.

    lonan_aedan Report

    3points
    POST
    #57

    They never reveal their flaws

    ms_maxine82 Report

    2points
    POST
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