We go to school to learn about how the world works. Unfortunately, some lessons we can learn only the hard way – by experiencing them firsthand. Then, at the end of our lives, we can only regret the things we did or didn't do.

In 2011, researchers at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management asked people about their biggest regrets, and most adults talked about their love lives. Other areas where people wished they had learned crucial life lessons earlier were family interactions, education, careers, finances, and parenting, respectively.

Bored Panda has gathered some advice from two online threads where people shared the things they now wish they had known earlier in life. Some focused on health, and others on relationships, but most agree – these are the things most of us should know as we go through life.

#1

You are influenced by everything you surround yourself with, be it people, hobbies, or environment. Therefore, choose wisely.

Data1001
Data1001
Data1001
Community Member
1 hour ago

TV shows and movies you watch, books you read, websites or social media you spend time with regularly...

2
2points
reply
    #2

    Don't take your health for granted.

    MsAnthrope23

    #3

    Cut your losses.

Don't cling to a mistake just because you've spent a lot of time and effort making it.

    Don't cling to a mistake just because you've spent a lot of time and effort making it.

    Ohanaette

    #4

    To stop caring of what people think.

Particularly people I don't know/care about. I value the opinions of my family/friends (somewhat).

    Particularly people I don't know/care about. I value the opinions of my family/friends (somewhat).

    Zaquarius_Alfonzo

    catrionn avatar
    SchadenFreudian Psychology
    SchadenFreudian Psychology
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago

    You need to care what other people think, up to a point. Care enough to not be an åsshole. But don’t let yourself get obsessed with worrying about what they think.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #5

    Not too late but the fact that nobody actually cares that much about you is liberating. Stop being so nervous!

    Hardstyler1

    #6

    Smoking that first cigarette was a bad choice.

    anon

    kirpatty avatar
    Barong
    Barong
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    The best cigarette to avoid smoking is the first one. The second best one to avoid smoking is the next one.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #7

    Just because someone tells you something in a soft supportive tone, doesn't mean they are actually supporting you.

    anon

    #8

    That all people are flawed and I need to figure out what kind of person I want to be for myself, instead of just emulate someone I idolize.

    Whacktober

    #9

    You cannot help another person, if they are not ready to receive help.

    MiriamFerri

    #10

    "Baby on Board" indicates that the driver is distracted/tired.

    IAMATruckerAMA

    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago

    Why is the baby on road, not aboard? Enquiring minds want to know!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #11

    If you let people take advantage of you they will.

    AlessandraAngelo

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago

    Some people, not all people. If everyone around you is taking advantage of you, it's time to look for new friends. If the new friends also start taking advantage of you, you need to look inside.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #12

    To not spend so much of my life running in circles justifying other people's poor treatment of me. I thought it was just something I needed to be less sensitive of, that everyone has different motivations & if someone has his reasons I could work out a way that made it ok. Nope. I can decide that their motivations don't mean anything, and nope right out if they can't correct it when I tell them how they've hurt me.

    anon

    #13

    You need to be careful with your diet.

    Titibu

    #14

    Nobody has a clue. Most people have insecurities and problems and are too busy worrying about their own to give a care about your minor mess ups.

    CaptainAwesomey

    #15

    That time is the only non-replenishable resource. You can make more money, you can find new friends and relationships, but if you waste years of your life not living the way you want to live, those years are gone forever.

    Gonefullhooah Report

    #16

    Some people aren't worth it.

    anon

    #17

    Just talk to her, you have a much better chance than you think.

    anon Report

    #18

    Friends in high school are not as Important as you think they are.

    anon

    #19

    "Keeping your options open" is a terrible idea. Just pick one thing to become amazing at, and stick with it. When I was young, I wanted to keep my options open. Now i'm old, and I'm pretty good at a hell of a lot of things, but great at nothing. Life's too short to explore all those other options anyway. Just pick something and pour your heart into it.

It's as true with romance as it is with your career.

    It's as true with romance as it is with your career.

    thudly

    dandaykin avatar
    Bodkin
    Bodkin
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago

    “A jack of all trades is a master of none, but often times better than a master of one.” - William Shakespeare.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #20

    That I'm smarter than everyone said I was. When I was little I was diagnosed with aspergers syndrome and immediately placed in special ed classes. My parents thought I couldnt do homework so for about 10 years they did 90% of all my homework. Around my junior or senior year of high school I decided I want to try and do my own work to see if I could. I passed with all C's. After graduating I tried to enter the military but because of my diagnosis I was told I couldn't. I decided after that to try community college. I struggled at first but learned for to properly study and use time management and passed school with a degree in CADD with a 2.6 GPA. Looked for a job, but ended up working at a factory where I gained confidence in myself and enrolled at a university. Currently I am 24 and a college softmore with a 3.2GPA and tons of student loan debt. Not a day goes by that I don't think about where I would be if i had just done my own work in school.

    KingSilver

    #21

    All the middle-aged people complaining about their bodies? Yeah, that's real and i should have worked harder to stop it. My back hurts at 29.

    ledivin Report

    #22

    Just cause you're kind to someone doesn't mean they'll be kind to you.

    prayingthegayaway Report

    #23

    All of my anxiety and problems were caused by the amount of alcohol I was drinking to escape my anxiety and problems.

    I'm glad I worked it out but I wish it had been 20 years earlier.

    ksanthra Report

    #24

    That I'm pretty and have a nice personality. Always thought I was a freak.

    puzzled_exoticbear5 Report

    Data1001
    Data1001
    Data1001
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    On the other hand, you might be someone who wants to embrace their freakiness. Let your freak flag fly! Better to be unique than someone who just goes along with the crowd.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #25

    Time flies - make the most if it.
    Take calculated risks.

    DanaBrookesTit Report

    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago (edited)

    Tempus fugit! Carpe diem! (it's been known for a while...)

    0
    0points
    reply
    #26

    Most of the people realize too late in their life about how important the old persons around us (especially our parents) are.

    ethereumlover Report

    catrionn avatar
    SchadenFreudian Psychology
    SchadenFreudian Psychology
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago

    Very much. I still miss my mom (after 8 years) and my grandmother (after 34 years.)

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #27

    If it's gonna sit in your room to collect dust, don't buy it.

    custycrustysalty Report

    #28

    Finding someone to love and share your life with means wading through a sea of rejection, friendzones, getting stood up and breakups. Unfortunately I bought into the idea of "the one" and would let these setbacks devastate me far more than it should have.


    I kinda wish I hadn't given up on it so early in life but on the other hand so far I've met a few very interesting people and made some great friendships so far getting back into it at this stage in my life and quickly making up for lost time.

    Diarhea_Bukake Report

    Data1001
    Data1001
    Data1001
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    One caveat to this: You don't necessarily need to find someone to spend the *rest* of your life with. That's a lot of pressure to put on them, and on yourself. Just take it a day at a time... it *might* last forever, or it might not last. Shorter-term (but still healthy and happy) relationships are no less valid than long-term ones. Don't get stuck in that mindset. No decision needs to be a 'forever' decision -- it can just as well be a decision that is good for 'right now'.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #29

    It's never too late.

    anon Report

    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago

    It's RARELY too late. Sometimes, unfortunately, it IS too late.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #30

    Excelling in my chosen career came at a cost to my family. The better course for me would have been to forgo that big promotion so I could spend more time with my kid when he was young. The money wasn't worth it, looking back.

    Picodick Report

    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago

    The cat's in the cradle . . . . .

    0
    0points
    reply
    #31

    That women owe me nothing.

    Knort27 Report

    Data1001
    Data1001
    Data1001
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Nobody does. The only person who owes you anything is you.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #32

    Tell people you love them. Ask them questions about their life. Listen to their stories. Connect, even when it's hard, even when you're a teenager who thinks 'they know better'. Cause someday you wake up and you have a hundred questions you wish you asked them before they were gone and a hundred things you should have told them while they were here.

    vampedvixen Report

    catrionn avatar
    SchadenFreudian Psychology
    SchadenFreudian Psychology
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago

    My grandmother had great stories. Then again, when she was young, she was rather wild! 😂

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #33

    That just because you might be the most talented, doesn't mean that you'll succeed. You also need to build relationships with people that are willing to help you succeed.

    GenVolkov Report

    #34

    You can't cram for a science test the morning of it.

    jeff_the_nurse Report

    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago

    Well, you CAN, it just isn't as effective as studying consistently.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #35

    You can't wait for opportunity. You have to find and grasp it. Nobody gets what they deserve, they get what they think they're worth.

    Swysp

    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago (edited)

    Absolutely. God favours the brave (opportunist). And there is a tide, taken... Etc. Don't wait for things to happen. Make them happen if they're not happening. Very often the universe goes along with it anyway.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #36

    That high school and school in general is just practice with dealing with people very different than you are.

    drleeisinsurgery Report

    #37

    Mitochondria is the powerhouse of the cell.

    anon Report

    #38

    Schools actually not for fools.

    Easy-_-poon Report

    #39

    No one will like me until I like myself.

    pajamakitten Report

    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago

    This is not always accurate, although you generally stand a better chance.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #40

    Having a social life matters, the value of dedicated saving, the need for regular exercise, and picking up an acceptable hobby.

    rhunter99 Report

    #41

    I worried way too much about if people liked me for way to long.

    why_you_always_lie Report

    #42

    Should have just chose the college that is in my area instead of going so far away.

    cain62 Report

    #43

    That I really could do anything that I put my mind towards.

    el-toro-loco Report

    catrionn avatar
    SchadenFreudian Psychology
    SchadenFreudian Psychology
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago

    That idea got me in trouble. I kept trying to do things I just was never going to be good at, to the detriment of the time and energy I could have put into really excelling in the one or two things I am good at.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #44

    Your thoughts make up your universe. They always matter.

    numberp Report

    #45

    Dont burn bridges. Ever. Networking is how you go up faster than other people do in life.

    thispersonlookswhite Report

    #46

    I probably could have dated in high school but at 26 and never even kissed a girl (so now I don't know how) I think that ship has sailed.

    GorillaS0up

    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago

    Not sailed. Just open yourself up to opportunities, and the right person will come along. It's not a competition, despite what marrons like to believe!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #47

    Its not what you know, its who you know.

    Even better, I was actually raised to believe that people who use their social connections to be successful are cheats, incompetent, etc.

    paleo2002

    Data1001
    Data1001
    Data1001
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I've heard some people say, "Who cares about burning bridges?" But I can tell you, all of my best jobs came about because I knew someone who was able to bring me on board.

    2
    2points
    reply
    #48

    God isn't real and I'm wasting my time worshipping a fantasy.
    I need to be the best teacher I will ever have. I can learn anything if I want. I can focus myself and change my brain.
    Ethics matter labels are irrelevant.
    I am only limited by my imagination not my past.
    Physically I can become whatever I want.
    A man becomes what he thinks about all day long.
    I won't die without a woman.
    I wont die without friends.
    The silence is not fatal but ignorance is.
    I have a responsibility to push my life to the edge of the possible not just have kids and pawn off the responsibility for growth and self-development onto the next generation.

    anon

    #49

    How young I still am.

    The_Dude33 Report

    #50

    A predictable/planned life doesn't necessarily equal an easy one, let alone a good one.

    everyoneis_gay Report

    #51

    Bitcoin. Yeah yeah....its going to go up, I get that. But the days where is was $0.05 instead of where its at now. AND I KNEW ABOUT IT!

    capix1 Report

