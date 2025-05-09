Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Gross” Social Media Trend Capitalizing On Down Syndrome For Adult Content Faces Backlash
Smiling woman with Down syndrome standing outdoors on a quiet street, highlighting social media trend backlash.
Lifestyle, News

“Gross” Social Media Trend Capitalizing On Down Syndrome For Adult Content Faces Backlash

Michelle Tian
BoredPanda staff
Artificial intelligencecan be used for good, but a recent trend from social media has started to take things a little too far.

On platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, AI is utilizing features that are typically associated with Down syndrome and morphing them into user’s faces — with most of the women using them for s–xual purposes while wearing barely any clothing.

Highlights
  • AI filters aremorphing Down syndrome features onto other people's faces and are being used for inappropriate content on social media.
  • Individuals with Down syndrome have expressed anger and concern, highlighting risks of s*xual ab*se linked to this harmful trend.
  • Advocates called out the trend as exploitation, emphasizing that disability is not entertainment, while some creators promote positive messages.

The trend is used to drive engagement as the posts will often direct consumers to adult sites or OF accounts, seeing numbers of hundreds of thousands of views.

    Artificial intelligence is now being used to morph features associated with Down syndrome on content creators for inappropriate purposes

    Young woman with Down syndrome in pink lingerie sitting on a couch highlighting social media trend backlash.

    Image credits: bradtroemel / Instagram

    One person on Instagram named Justin Ryan posted a woman wearing a tiny tank top and shorts while she posed for the camera, the AI filter superimposed over her features.

    “Does having down syndrome change how you see me…” read her embedded text. Ryan fueled the engagement by reposting it and writing, “She’s so beautiful with down syndrome and I never seen a girl like that before.”

    Instead of the comments calling them out, they agreed that the woman was someone special and cheered her on.

    Young woman with Down syndrome posing indoors, highlighting social media trend backlash and exploitation in adult content.

    Image credits: ayelenmoods / Instagram

    Other typical captions ask similar inappropriate questions like “Is Down syndrome a deal breaker for you?” or “Would you date a girl with Down syndrome?” as well as others that are far more explicit in their language.

    But individuals with the disability, or those who have worked closely with them, are far less enthusiastic about the new trend.

    Charlotte Woodward, a 35-year-old woman with Down syndrome told the New York Post, “It makes me feel a myriad of things. Not only do I find it disturbing, I find it personally upsetting. I also feel anger and outrage.”

    As someone who works as a programs associate for the National Down Syndrome Society, Woodward has strong opinions that she and the people she wants to help are being put in harm’s way.

    Smartphone on a white table showing TikTok app, highlighting social media trend and backlash around Down Syndrome content.

    Image credits: Nik / Unsplash

    “I just feel as if it’s putting people with Down syndrome at risk of s–xual ab–se and s–xual assault,” she explained.

    According to the outlet, it is still unknown who started the initial trend, but most who participate have been stealing the faces of adult female stars, only to apply the problematic AI filter onto them.

    While it is reported that TikTok has multiple controversial Down syndrome filters available for use, the app said their usage is a violation of its community guidelines. Filters that were flagged by the New York Post were then removed from the platform on Thursday, May 8.

    Individuals with Down syndrome have spoken up about how uncomfortable the trend makes them feel

    Young woman with Down syndrome in casual fitness attire, text overlay discussing social media trend backlash.

    Image credits: itsjustinryan_ / Instagram

    Young woman with Down syndrome in workout attire in a gym, highlighting social media trend backlash on adult content.

    Image credits: itsjustinryan_ / Instagram

    However, the end goal is obvious: to make more money and rake in more OF subscriptions.

    Kandi Pickard, CEO of the National Down Syndrome Society, told the outlet, “The social media posts that are more s–xual in nature are just exploiting disability for entertainment and clicks. Disability is not a trend.”

    Families of individuals with autism have additionally reached out to her, feeling upset and concerned about the trend.

    “It’s been on our radar,” she continued. “We’ve been really monitoring this surge in fake online social media accounts.”

    Person holding smartphone showing Instagram login page, highlighting social media trend involving Down Syndrome adult content backlash.

    Image credits: Solen Feyissa / Unsplash

    Joey Swoll, the CEO of a website called Gym Positivity, took to social media to express just how bothersome the whole situation felt.

    “The fact the filter even exists in the first place is very disturbing but to fake having it is absolutely disgusting, and then use it to sell your OF?” he scolded. “What the hell is wrong with people?!”

    Safe to say, comments were in strong agreement.

    The trend is meant to boost viewers and increase OF subscriptions

    Young woman with Down Syndrome smiling on a couch with colorful pillows, highlighting social media trend backlash.

    Image credits: madisontevlin / Instagram

    “My son has Down Syndrome… I really don’t know what to say,” wrote a father. “There’s a laundry list of things I’ve mentally prepared myself for us to face over his 12+ years that I fear we’d come across at some point. THAT certainly is not one of them.”

    Another pointed out, “People are losing all sense of humanity. It is being replaced for the addiction and need for likes, no matter what.”

    Young woman with Down syndrome smiling on a street at sunset amid backlash against social media trend exploiting Down syndrome adult content.

    Image credits: madisontevlin / Instagram

    There are content creators out there, however, who are using their social media for good. Madison Tevlin, an influencer with Down Syndrome, has always aimed to promote positive messages and de-stigmatize content regarding people with the condition.

    “I have Down syndrome and it’s the least interesting thing about me,” she proudly emphasizes.

    One person described this trend as a “collapse of social norms”

    Comment on social media expressing concern about a trend capitalizing on Down Syndrome for adult content backlash.

    Comment by Christopher Lewis expressing confusion over a social media trend involving filters and subscriptions related to adult content.

    Comment expressing strong backlash against a social media trend exploiting Down Syndrome for adult content.

    Social media comment criticizing a trend exploiting Down syndrome for adult content, calling it a huge problem and gross.

    Social media comment by Nicholas Price reacting to a trending topic on Down Syndrome and adult content backlash.

    Comment expressing concern about a social media trend capitalizing on Down syndrome in adult content.

    Comment from Thomas Kline expressing concern over the collapse of social norms related to a controversial social media trend.

    Comment by Anela Liwaki criticizing a social media trend exploiting Down syndrome for adult content, calling it disgusting and disturbing.

    Comment from a woman with cousins who have Down Syndrome expressing disheartenment over a social media trend backlash.

    Comment by Heather Milligan expressing concern about loss of humanity in social media trends seeking likes at any cost.

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    pearlbiber_1 avatar
    thesbianism
    thesbianism
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago

    WTAF this is so awful. Why would they even create something like that?

    sushi_detour_0m avatar
    Boris Long-Johnson
    Boris Long-Johnson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Am I missing something here? WTF has autism got to do with Down’s syndrome?

    carolinegannon avatar
    Mabelbabel
    Mabelbabel
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago

    About 1 in 5 people with trisomy 21 (Downs) are also diagnosed with ASD, and even more in some studies. So the two associations are probably in contact and facing the same social media challenges?

