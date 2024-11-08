ADVERTISEMENT

Thanksgiving is a time for family, gratitude, and of course, delicious food. But for parents, it can also mean finding ways to keep energetic kids entertained while the turkey roasts and adults catch up. This year, we're serving up 22 genius activities that will keep your little turkeys engaged and happy throughout the holiday festivities. From crafty projects to active games, we've got a cornucopia of ideas to ensure your Thanksgiving is filled with fun for all ages.

Gone are the days of hearing "I'm bored" echoing through the house on Thanksgiving. Our comprehensive list of creative activities will transform your holiday into an exciting adventure for kids, allowing adults to enjoy some well-deserved relaxation. Whether you're looking for quiet crafts to keep little hands busy or active games to burn off that pre-dinner energy, we've got you covered. Get ready to gobble up the fun and create lasting memories with these entertaining Thanksgiving activities.