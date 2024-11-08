ADVERTISEMENT

Thanksgiving is a time for family, gratitude, and of course, delicious food. But for parents, it can also mean finding ways to keep energetic kids entertained while the turkey roasts and adults catch up. This year, we're serving up 22 genius activities that will keep your little turkeys engaged and happy throughout the holiday festivities. From crafty projects to active games, we've got a cornucopia of ideas to ensure your Thanksgiving is filled with fun for all ages.

Gone are the days of hearing "I'm bored" echoing through the house on Thanksgiving. Our comprehensive list of creative activities will transform your holiday into an exciting adventure for kids, allowing adults to enjoy some well-deserved relaxation. Whether you're looking for quiet crafts to keep little hands busy or active games to burn off that pre-dinner energy, we've got you covered. Get ready to gobble up the fun and create lasting memories with these entertaining Thanksgiving activities.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Let Them Dribble Away The Turkey Day Zoomies With A Game Of Glow-In-The-Dark Hoops Using The Glow In The Dark Basketball

Let Them Dribble Away The Turkey Day Zoomies With A Game Of Glow-In-The-Dark Hoops Using The Glow In The Dark Basketball

Review: "I was very impressed with this purchase. The product was exactly as described and looks like the picture 100%. The basketball bounces just like a normal basketball but the exciting part is it lights up so super bright you can see it from miles away. This was a gift for my son friend and he liked it so much I had to purchase another for him. Perfect for playing night time ball. I would highly recommend this product and would recommend over any glow in the dark basketball there is out there this is way better and brighter." - Brianna

amazon.com , Jimmy H. Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
$44.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST

Cover The Table In Creativity With The Giant Coloring Tablecloth, A Fun Way To Keep Little Hands Busy While The Turkey Cooks

Review: "This was a worthwhile purchase. The paper was thick enough to hold up for the event (and Save to use again next year, since it wasn’t all filled in when we were done) and crayons worked well on it. The lines of the artwork are crisp. Price is good. All around, thumbs up!" - J S

amazon.com , Emy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
$9.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

Hatch A Holiday Friend With The Tamagotchi Pix, A Digital Pet To Care For And Play With On Turkey Day

Review: "Like my other Tamagotchi Pix. This product is built sturdy and I haven’t had any problems so far. I love this product. It’s so cute and well made. For a device with movable features such as the camera shutter button I think it is very sturdy and has the potential to be around for many years." - Kindle Customer

amazon.com , Linsang Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
$59.99 $39.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST

Get Stuck On Fun With The Unicorn Slime Kit, A Squishy, Stretchy, And Sparkly Way To Keep Kids Entertained On Thanksgiving

Review: "My kids love this slime kit, there are enough ingredients to make different kinds of slime, they love the fish bowl pebbles and the snow powder and they made the jelly cube slime for me! love the container to store all the slime they have made. Worth buying it!!" - J.D.

amazon.com , J.D. Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
$28.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

Whisk Away Boredom With The Tiny Baking With 20 Delicious Tiny Recipes, A Miniature Cookbook And Baking Set That Lets Kids Get Creative In The Kitchen

Review: "This is so cute and really works! My 10 year old daughter had the best time! We made cupcakes and they were actually really good! Lots of fun recipes included!" - Linz

amazon.com , Tora Davis , Linz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
$22.94 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST

Chop, Slice, And Dice With Confidence Using The Kid Safe Kitchen Knife Set, A Safe And Fun Way For Little Chefs To Help With Thanksgiving Prep

Review: "Super purchase here for a 3 year old. He is making his own bento lunches :) Cool to cook together and I feel completely relax with my little buddy having his own knives <3" - Reina555

amazon.com , Anna , Reina555 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
$13.99 $12.59 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

Credit: guide4moms.com

Blast Off The Turkey Day Boredom With The Rechargeable Laser Tag, A High-Energy Game For Kids To Play And Burn Off Holiday Energy

Review: "As parents, it’s pretty difficult to compete with video games. But this set is a GAME CHANGER. We have spent hours outside playing laser tag. Everyone from my 4 year old nephew to my 40 year old husband has enjoyed it. It’s easy to setup and get started asap. The charge port is very portable and you really just need a decent amount of space to run around. Highly recommend!!" - Jessica C.

amazon.com , Jessica C. , Amazon Customer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
$199.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST

As we explore more of these clever Thanksgiving activities, you'll discover that keeping kids entertained isn't just about passing the time, but about creating meaningful experiences that enhance the holiday spirit. Each activity on our list offers a unique way to engage children, turning Thanksgiving into a day filled with creativity, learning, and family bonding.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gather 'Round For A Serving Of Laughter And Fun With Friendsgiving: A Thanksgiving Game For Friends And Family, A Game That's The Perfect Side Dish For Your Turkey Day Celebration

Review: "This company produces amazing games that are fun to play and this one is no different. This is perfect for family and friends at the holidays-especially with Thanksgiving, Christmas and Hanukkah coming up! Would also make an excellent gift for that person you never know what to get but loves to laugh and have a good time!" - Stewie

amazon.com , Ashley Wynn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

This Kids Selfie Camera Is A Kid-Friendly Camera That Lets Little Ones Capture Their Own Turkey Day Memories

This Kids Selfie Camera Is A Kid-Friendly Camera That Lets Little Ones Capture Their Own Turkey Day Memories

Review: "This has been such a hit with my 3 and 4 year olds and keeps them entertained for hours. It operates JUST like an adult digital camera but has some fun added filters like a mustache, kids face and different boarder designs. Is a small size that allows them to operate it with ease. My kids walk around the house taking pictures of random things and then love to come and show me. Battery life is great and it seems pretty indestructible!" - Above and Abode

amazon.com , Kris10 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
$40.99 $32.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

Build A Galaxy Of Fun On Thanksgiving With The LEGO Star Wars Set, A Brick-Tastic Way To Keep Kids Engaged And Entertained

Review: "The LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter. Building Toy Set is an absolute hit! It sparked my nephew's passion for LEGO and Star Wars. With iconic elements from the classic trilogy movies and easy-to-follow instructions, it provided hours of building fun and imaginative play. Perfect for kids of all ages," - PEDRO U CERVANTES

amazon.com , Christopher Sims Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
$61.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Gather 'Round The Table For A Harvest Of Fun With The Catan Board Game, A Classic Game Of Strategy And Adventure For The Whole Family

Gather 'Round The Table For A Harvest Of Fun With The Catan Board Game, A Classic Game Of Strategy And Adventure For The Whole Family

Review: "A bit of skill and a bit of luck makes this game perfect for a variety of ages. My smart 9 year old granddaughter was able to pick up on the rules. The little bit of luck evens the playing field for adults and upper elementary students. Give yourself a game or two to get use to the rules and strategies and you’ll have winning game nights!" - Rene

amazon.com , Nick Pop Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
$54.99 $43.97 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

Ring In The Fun On Turkey Day With The Thanksgiving Ring Toss Games, A Festive And Interactive Way To Enjoy Quality Time With Family And Friends

Review: "My son loves these! He has been playing with them since they came in. And we always have a good laugh about them!" - Stephanie

amazon.com , Stephanie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
$18.99 $17.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST

Credit: pinterest.com

Share A Story Of Gratitude And Tradition With The Giving Thanks: A Native American Good Morning Message, A Heartwarming Reading Rainbow Book That Celebrates The Spirit Of Thanksgiving

Review: "The practice of giving thanks is beautifully and simply illustrated and our family passes this book around to share the reading and talk about gratitude at our Thanksgiving table. Then we share our own thanks in our lives. Very simple and deep and creates a core message about Thanksgiving." - Poet Teacher

amazon.com , Poet Teacher Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
$10.95 $8.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Toss In Some Fun On Turkey Day With The Portable Cornhole Set, A Compact And Convenient Way To Play A Classic Outdoor Game With Family And Friends

Review: "If your family enjoys a good game of cornhole, this is a great set! We got immediate use out of it. It was easy to store, with a nice carrying case, and solid quality. I have no doubt it will see a ton of use for our family!" - the_curiousgeorges

amazon.com , the_curiousgeorges Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
$79.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST

Prepare to be inspired by the next set of Thanksgiving activities in our collection. These aren't just distractions; they're opportunities to create new family traditions and cherished memories. From Thanksgiving-themed scavenger hunts to gratitude-focused crafts, these ideas prove that kid-friendly activities can be both fun and meaningful. So, clear some space at the kids' table and get ready to reinvent your Thanksgiving celebrations - because with these activities, every moment of the holiday becomes an opportunity for joy and connection, regardless of age.

ADVERTISEMENT
#15

Create A Harvest Of Art On Thanksgiving With The Sun Print Paper Kit, A Unique And Creative Way For Kids To Express Themselves

Create A Harvest Of Art On Thanksgiving With The Sun Print Paper Kit, A Unique And Creative Way For Kids To Express Themselves

Review: "This is the first time I’ve played with Cyanotype and it was so easy and fun! The paper comes with a plastic cover but I used a glass square to keep the objects on the paper. Just ran out of the paper and am ordering this again :)" - Sydney

amazon.com , Sydney Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
$9.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST

Mold A Masterpiece Of Fun On Turkey Day With The Play-Doh Bulk Handout, A Bulk Pack Of Creativity To Keep Kids Busy And Inspired

Review: "These are the perfect little play doughs! Not sticky, super easy to open and close, and the containers are durable. None of them were dried out and there are so many different colors! Easy to clean up. Perfect for party favors or stalking stuffers! Easy to use to make fun little sculptures or anything you want!" - CodyT

amazon.com , MissKrissy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
$16.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Count On Fun This Thanksgiving With The Sensory Leaves Math Activity Set, An Engaging And Interactive Way To Practice Math Skills Amidst A Colorful Fall Theme

Review: "Love this item! This item is great for sorting sizes, shapes, colors and types of leave. Every sturdy, plastic leaf has raised bug shapes on one side of each leaf. The cards are sturdy/shiny cardboard that should stand the test of time. The card with words are in English on one side and Spanish on the other side. It’s packaged well in a sturdy reusable box." - Patricia

amazon.com , Patricia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
$24.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST

Credit: pinterest.com

Slide Into Fun On Turkey Day With The Cardboard Indoor Slide, A Playful And Compact Way To Bring The Excitement Of Outdoor Play Indoors

Review: "The kids love it. I buy them a new one at Christmas and it lasts the year. Easy to fold and I store it between my washer and dryer or behind the couch when not in use. Great for small apartments and indoor play." - DD

amazon.com , Amanda Sobol Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
$35.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Crack Open The Fun On Thanksgiving With The National Geographic Break Open Geodes, A Geological Adventure That Lets Kids Discover Hidden Treasures

Review: "Got this for my 7 and 14 year old and they had so much fun busting them open and seeing the beautiful geodes inside. They passed one out to each of the family bc there were so many included. Highly recommend! Well worth the price." - Erin Osborn McDaniel

amazon.com , Erin Osborn McDaniel , Jen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
$29.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST

Level Up The Fun On Turkey Day With The Pixicade Mobile Game Maker, A Creative Tool That Lets Kids Build And Play Their Own Mobile Games

Review: "My 7 year old nephew absolutely loved it. Perfect gift to keep him engaged and fosters his creativity. I'd like to note that he has ADD and it's hard to find things that can allow him these freedoms." - Krystle

amazon.com , Lil Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Get Signals Crossed In A Good Way On Thanksgiving With The Crossed Signals Game, A Hilarious And Interactive Party Game For Family And Friends

Get Signals Crossed In A Good Way On Thanksgiving With The Crossed Signals Game, A Hilarious And Interactive Party Game For Family And Friends

Review: "This game was a hoot. Not only do you look like someone has just put a tray of ice cubes down your shirt while you're playing it - but age has NOTHING to do with proficiency. And it doesn't take three days to finish like some board games." - mariann seyfferth

amazon.com , mariann seyfferth Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
$15.32 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST

Rock On With Creativity This Thanksgiving With The Rock Painting Set, A Colorful And Calming Activity That Lets Kids Express Themselves

Review: "I purchased these for my kids to do a craft with painting on glass and these worked very well. I followed the instructions and they worked great. We have gone on to paint on multiple surfaces including pumpkins and I have had no problems." - Kindle Customer

amazon.com , Kindle Customer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
$12.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!