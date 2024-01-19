26 Inventions Your Cat Will Probably Love More than They Love You
Don't you just love being a loyal servant, um, we mean, proud parent to your regal feline? The hunt for the perfect entertaining toy, décor-friendly hideout, or health-boosting treat always feels like a wild goose chase. Fear not, fellow cat whisperers, for we're embarking on a journey through a treasure trove of cat-approved goodies. These marvels are guaranteed to keep kitty boredom at bay, and might even reward you with that oh-so-rare blink of approval.
A Dual-Purpose, Stylish Cat Tunnel Bed Complete With Toys That’ll Keep Your Fur-Baby Entertained, Fulfill Their Hide-And-Seek Desires, And Seamlessly Fit Into Your Home Décor.
Review: "The sizing is a bit misleading, in that only very small cats would fit in the medium. The large, though, is fantastic and the cats took to it immediately -- no catnip needed. The cats love playing in it, on it, and around it; not pictured here is when one of them lays down and "runs" along the outside, setting it spinning. There's something about the bed that makes them playful; I think it's almost entirely responsible for the orange cat being much more active... play sessions start here, but lead to chases around the house. While I hesitated over the price, this has certainly been my most successful cat purchase for some time. As long as you buy the large, it should provide lots of cat entertainment... and the humans of the house have been pretty entertained watching them!" — WorkerBee
An Ultra-Quiet Pet Fountain That Dispenses Fresh And Filtered Water In Two Intriguing Flow Designs — Keeping Your Cat Hydrated, Healthy, And Entertained Has Never Been This Easy.
Review: "Having only set this up an hour ago, so far I’d say it’s a WIN! This was the perfect gift for them to make both of us happy! My kitties would rather drink from the faucet than a boring bowl of water. I needed to stop that habit so I chose to give fountains a try. They've already used it more than the other fountain we purchased and setup a week or so ago (different brand). This one features a basin that the fountain flows into so they have multiple options to drink from. The simple clean design is just what I was looking for." — Melissa Devoid
Revolutionize Your Pet's Relaxation With This Handheld Massager Designed To Soothe Aches, Enhance Bonding, And Even Spruce Up Bath Times!
Review: "The product came overnight very fast and I've been using on my cat for days and still hasn't died or gone wrong and he absolutely loves it as you can tell by the picture we been sitting here getting a full body massage for 30 minutes." — Kaido
An Elevated, Weather-Resistant Outdoor Cat Palace That Caters To All Of Your Feline Friend's Whims While Surviving Their Worst Scratching Attacks.
Review: "My cats love it! Good quality and easy to modify. I used 3 sides and put against the exterior wall so cats have access to kitchen window. They go out day and night to watch activity in the back yard." — Lisa C.
An Ultra-Strong Roller Toy To Keep Your Cat Entertained, Active, And Away From Your Furniture - Ideal For Those 'Home Alone' Days.
Review: "It came with many additional toys and a replacement attachment for the wand toy. That one was their favorite! My cats seem to enjoy playing with the bell balls the most, they like the sound. I put one on the top layer and one on the bottom. Middle layer had the regular balls. They come running when they hear the jingling bells. Great cat toy." — Fordever
Give Your Furry Friend The Ultimate Sunbathing Spot With This Secure, Easy-To-Maintain Window Bed That's Not Only Strong But Cozy Too – Cat Nap In The Sun Has Never Been Better!
Review: "Our cat LOVES this thing ever since I put it up in the office where he can sun bathe he hasn’t left! I love that you can untie the blanket it comes with for the summer months to be cooler for the cat!! I’d say it’s cat and owner approved! Suction is great, haven’t had any issues with it falling off even when he jumps on/ off it! 10/10 recommend and would buy again!" — Kaylee Lutz
Bring Out Your Cat's Inner Hunter With This Interactive Butterfly Toy, Making Their Playtime Ridiculously Fun And Tackling Their Boredom Blues.
Review: "I have 9 cats and constantly buying new and innovative toys for them. This is by far the best yet. They have not stopped playing with it for 3 hrs and because it goes in circles they each get a turn to bat at and catch the butterfly. That many paws and claws and it’s holding up great and it came with a second butterfly for when the 1st one gets worn out. It doesn’t even have to be on to catch their attention and play with it. I will definitely buy a 2nd one." — ShopAholic
Get These 100% Natural Catnip Balls For Your Feline Friend And Watch Boredom Take A Backseat — Plus, They Promote Dental Health And Keep Their Energy In Check!
Review: "My cat is a pretty picky girl. She has very few toys she likes & very rarely has any interest in catnip. I saw the reviews on this & decided to try it out. I couldn’t even get it on the wall before she started trying to rub on it! She’s been sitting in front of it for 10 minutes now since I put it up. I think it’s safe to say she’s a happy girl & definitely approves of this toy!" — Christy C.
Boost Your Furry Friend's Health With These Lickable, No-Preservatives Cat Treats That Taste So Good, Taking Meds Will Be A Breeze!
Review: "Our two kittens love, love, love this stuff. One will cheerfully grasp our hands with her claws to get at it (We're working on that.) To be fair, I've tried a couple of competing brands, and the response was the same. This is the kind my vet had in her office to offer while sticking needles into the kitties, who were perfectly content to ignore all that, just as long as this kept on coming. For opening the tubes, I usually have to use scissors, so do that before you pick up the kitty, because she may grab for it while you're trying to cut... We also have an adult cat, and she's not impressed, but she prefers dry food. I didn't do a star rating on portion size. I think it's about right for once a day, but the kittens would probably eat five at a time if we let them, or maybe the whole jar. Hold on to your wallet!" — arPie47
Get Your Kitty To Toss Toxic Plants Aside For This Organic, Magic-Growing Cat Grass Kit - A Gift For Both Of You!
Review: "I have never been good at growing anything. This is incredibly easy and so cool!!! I just tried 2 out of the 3 to start. I covered one as the instructions suggest for faster growth and left the other uncovered. It definitely made a difference. I used the piece that goes under the pot to catch the water as the lid, it fits perfect, because I didn't use the 3rd one it was avaliable. It was ready to feed in 4 days. My cats act like I'm giving them a treat! They love it! I love that I can let have all they want and it's good for them. Definitely recommend." — #1 Shopper
Cuddle Up To Stress Relief With This Plush Purring Pillow, Turning Kitty Tantrums Into Purrfectly Peaceful Naptimes!
Review: "My kitten loves it!... He carries it around with him everywhere and sometimes even paws at me if I try to move it. When I notice he is winding down and getting ready for a long nap, I give it to him and turn on the purr. He then cuddles with it and purrs himself! Then falls asleep. He was 3-4 months old when we got it; we ordered because he was just so wild at night! Running around everywhere, clawing at our feet, scratching the furniture etc. Nothing worked to make him relax a little bit (catnip, other toys, treats etc). He has a little bit of anxiety and is a clingy cat. I adopted him at 8 weeks old, and he had brothers and sisters at the foster, so I figured maybe a purring buddy would calm him down, ease the anxiety and make him feel more at home. He took to it right away, and started grooming it! He then brought it to where he likes to sleep and fell asleep next to it." — Stacy
This Super Cuddly Cat Bed Shaped Like A Banana Will Keep Your Kitty Cozy, Comfy, And Spoilt Rotten — Trust Us, They'll Go Absolutely Bananas For It!
Review: "I got this bed because I'm allergic to bananas and thought it would be funny. My 5 month old kitty loves this bed! It is big enough that she will grow into it comfortably. She doesn't sleep in it but she loves to dive into it and play around. Since she is very rambunctious the bed tips over sometimes but she doesn't mind. It holds its shape generally well. And it's very soft! Most importantly, it is SO CUTE! Overall great bed!" — emily
Interactive Cat Toy: The Purrfect Blend Of Spring Steel Wire And Rolled Cardboard That's Already Been Kitty-Approved By Over 8 Million Cats!
Review: "I don’t understand how this metal stick with rolled up cardboard on the end just enraptures my cats but it does. Bought one a few months ago and repurchased again recently. You really can’t beat the price and the joy it gives your pets... It’s such a great toy, sometimes if I’m out for the day Ill hook it under my mattress so it hangs out onto the side and gives him something to entertain him." — cierra nicholson
Rainbow Cat Charmer: A Non-Toxic, Interactive Toy That'll Keep Them Entertained For Hours And Boost Their Health — The Ultimate Weapon Against Cat Boredom!
Review: "Our cat loves loves this toy! She meows until we play with her every evening!" — Seattle Ryan
Upgrade Cat Playtimes With This USB-Chargeable, Wiggly Fish Toy – It’s The Purrfect Boredom Buster Your Furry Friend Will Love Chasing Round.
Review: "This is the best toy I ever bought for my cat.. .One thing is, no batteries, you can charge it. And only took an hour to fully charge. The tail flipping is very intense. It's soft and even though my cat is blind, it immediately sensed the fish move. It plays with it all the time. I highly recommend this toy for any cat. The quality of the item is above expectations." — kRyS
A Portable, Foldable Litter Box With A Built-In Self-Cleaning Mechanism For The Modern, On-The-Go Cat Parents Who Wish To Maintain A Clean, Odor-Free Home And Happy, Comfortable Kitties
Review: "I need an in between litter box as I’m throwing my litter robot 3 away (it’s not working after 3 years and I don’t want to upkeep a robot that has this many issues). The drawer is nice, but I don’t use it—I just take off the top and clean it, as one of my kitties pees for the stars. It’s easy to clean the inside, and it comes with a brush for any fly away litter. My cat pees on the sides, but I’m really happy the box doesn’t leak. I bought a 100+ dollar globe from Pidan that would leak from the sides, so this was great for my needs. If you put a lot of litter in, the drawer is kind of difficult to pull it out, but as I said, I like the Birds Eye view to clean. I haven’t seen my cats jump out from the top, but my 5 and 8 year old do enjoy using this. One is 8 lbs and the other is 13 if anyone is curious for who can fit!" — Liz
Unlock Your Indoor Cat's Wild Side With A Safe, Predator-Proof Outdoor Enclosure - Finally, They Can Frolic Free Without Your Constant Supervision, Just How They Like It!
Review: "We LOVE the new tent and so does our kitty!! Packaging was small and compact (comes with storage/travel bag, set up was super easy and it has an option to use the tube or leave it as just a tent!! Quality is good, no tears and zippers zip tight so no gaps for that Houdini of a critter you might have. We made a ‘cat door’ to fit the opening of the tube so when the sliding glass door is open, kitty can come and go as she pleases. On the inside, we put cup hooks to loop around the strings and zip ties. This keeps it from coming out of the hole and keeps it secure so she can’t escape. During the day she watches the hummingbirds and at night she chases crickets. She also ‘sneak’ attacks our dogs when they walk by!! We live in an area where outdoor kitty’s will eventually become wildlife food. This is a great alternative to being outdoors and gives your kitty the freedom to enjoy nature and sunshine. I will be using it for my bunny too if the kitty ever gets out of it!!!" — Amazon Customer
An Automatic Cat Feeder That's Not Just A Convenient Meal Planner, But A Pet-Nurturing Lifesaver When You're On Vacay Or Working Late - Ensuring Your Fur Baby Never Misses A Chow Time.
Review: "I've been wanting an automatic feeder for a while, and I found this and figured we'd give it a try. Best decision ever. It took a couple days for Oreo to get used to his new mealtime routine, and I'm glad I didn't get the one with the clear food container because at first he did try to knock it over to get some food (I tried ducktaping it to the floor). I don't know if the locking mechanism would hold up to being thrown around because he stopped harassing it once he realized it would feed him more often than I would. The second he hears it go off, he zooms faster than the speed of light, flies down stairs, destroying anything that stands in the way of him and his new best friend. That's if he isn't already sitting next to it from an hour before mealtime. Downside - he no longer wakes me up in the morning. My alarm doesn't get me up like being repeatedly smacked on the head does. We haven't had this feeder long, but so far we're loving it! It's easy to set up and clean. It looks like it holds enough food to last a few weeks at least, and the portion sizes are great for tailoring meals/snacks to the exact amount he needs. Highly recommend!" — Pess
A Clever Interactive Slow Feeder To Excite Your Fur Baby's Natural Instincts, Slow Down Their Nomming And Make Mealtime A Playful Hunt — They'll Be Obsessed.
Review: "I've had my eye on this for a while, and I'm so glad I finally got it. It is well made, and even though it is a simple concept, it is great enrichment for my kitty. I can see how much he enjoys the stimulation of 'digging out' and 'catching' his treats like prey, and it's rather entertaining to watch. I do have to keep an eye out for the dog, who has grown to appreciate this toy as well, because she sits next to the cat while he retrieves the treats, then jumps in and steals them after he does all the work!... So this is absolutely a 5-star toy that we love and highly recommend, just be aware that kitty may use this training for evil when they realize they can use their hands to make messes and rob you blind." — kAZ003
A Self-Grooming Cat Brush That Does The Pampering, So You Don't Have To — And Doubles As A Purrrfectly Placed Source Of Regular Catnip Highs.
Review: "We have two cats and the tripod cat absolutely loves it! She’s missing a back leg, so this helps her scratch the side of her head that she can’t reach. Unfortunately our other cat enjoys biting things and tore it off the doorway. We got new backing and placed it slightly lower afterwards so he was less likely to pull it off. It’s staying up now, and none of the actual plastic was damaged by the cat biting it." — Victoria
Rechargeable Motion Activated Cat Laser To: It's An Exciting And Intelligent Toy To Satisfy Your Kitty's Hunter Instinct While Keeping Them Active And Entertained.
Review: "This is honestly one of the best products we bought for our kitties. We have done all the pet stores and online toys, as well as a handheld lasers. They LOVE this automated laser (and it’s cute enough to pass as normal home decor). It’s nice to know they will have stimulation and exercise even when we aren’t home." — Hannah
A Heavy-Duty Cardboard Cat Scratcher Lounge, Aka An Upgraded, Stylish Couch Saver That'll Keep Your Fur Baby Entertained And Your Furniture Intact.
Review: "10/10 recommend, my cat loves to side the box for her scratching and also just likes to hangs out in it. You know cats they love boxes." — Daniele Stevenson
A Plush Cat Tree Tower To Take Your Kitty's Playtime And Chill Moments To New Heights - Complete With Scratch Posts, Cuddly Hideaways And Interactive Toys.
Reviews: "It was super easy and straightforward to put the cat tree together. My cats are obsessed with it and they’re always sleeping in the cubbies or on top which I will say is very sturdy because both of my adult cats are 10-15 pounds each. My kitten is a rough player when it comes to toys but even the ones on the cat tree have held up! They love it so much and for the price the quality is actually really good and it was delivered early too as a bonus!!" — Ryan salaiz
A Self-Warming Pet Bed, Because You Know The Struggle Of Having Your Little Furball Hog Your Bed Every Winter — Now They’ll Have Their Own Cozy Nook.
Review: "These are the best pet beds ever ! I got 2 of these for my cats. I have purchased beds in the past and my cats would go in for a few minutes and that was it, so I hesitated. I’m so glad I got these. My cats love these beds. They have each claimed one and are in them all the time. These beds are the perfect size. I have a smaller and a larger cat and they are perfect for both. I believe it’s the way they are made. They are warm and soft and snuggly. Even the sides are just the right height! Best beds ever! Well made too!" — Olympian
Ensure Your Cat Never Misses A Beat (Or Chirp) With These Sturdy Ball Toys Which Are Infused With Silvervine Catnip – They Chirp, They Last, They Bounce And More Importantly, They Keep Your Feline Friend Entertained For Hours On End!
Review: "I just received these and my girls love them. What a great idea to be able to add catnip. They are exactly as pictured and I can tell the quality is extremely good. Right now they are being bounced around and my cats love them! They also love the sounds these toys make. It really keeps them interested." — Denise Dorn
A Travel-Savvy Bubble Backpack For Your Furball That’s Breathable, Reduces Shoulder Weight, And Offers Peak Pet Comfort - Making Travel A Breeze For Both Of You!
Review: "First off let me start by saying how adorable this is!! I bought it to take my cat outdoors sometimes and she likes it! For reference, my cat she is a 6 year old domestic short haired tabby weighing in at 19lbs and while she does fit in it, I’d say it wouldn’t hurt for her to have a little bit more leg room! She is comfortable in there but definitely doesn’t like to stay in for a very long time because of her size. I definitely recommend this if you want to take your cat or dog out for some fresh air occasionally! My cat is definitely on the larger size so an even smaller cat or dog will love this. There are straps and buckles on the bag so that when you’re wearing it never feels like it’ll fall off or snap and break. It’s very comfortable to wear and carrying a 19lb cat is definitely not an easy task but with this bag, definitely made it easy and comfortable. Also there are storage pockets on each side of the bag which are pretty large so enough room to store snacks, waste bags etc. The bag opens on both sides and on top and the zippers are very sturdy, as well as the mesh my cat wasn’t able to claw through it at all! I highly recommend this because Your cat/dog will definitely enjoy this! Lastly, shipping was extremely quick! Got it overnight with prime at no extra cost!" — Erica D