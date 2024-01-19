Review: "First off let me start by saying how adorable this is!! I bought it to take my cat outdoors sometimes and she likes it! For reference, my cat she is a 6 year old domestic short haired tabby weighing in at 19lbs and while she does fit in it, I’d say it wouldn’t hurt for her to have a little bit more leg room! She is comfortable in there but definitely doesn’t like to stay in for a very long time because of her size. I definitely recommend this if you want to take your cat or dog out for some fresh air occasionally! My cat is definitely on the larger size so an even smaller cat or dog will love this. There are straps and buckles on the bag so that when you’re wearing it never feels like it’ll fall off or snap and break. It’s very comfortable to wear and carrying a 19lb cat is definitely not an easy task but with this bag, definitely made it easy and comfortable. Also there are storage pockets on each side of the bag which are pretty large so enough room to store snacks, waste bags etc. The bag opens on both sides and on top and the zippers are very sturdy, as well as the mesh my cat wasn’t able to claw through it at all! I highly recommend this because Your cat/dog will definitely enjoy this! Lastly, shipping was extremely quick! Got it overnight with prime at no extra cost!" — Erica D