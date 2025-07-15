Hi everyone! I'm a tattoo artist originally from Ukraine, and I've been creating art for as long as I can remember. Growing up, I was always drawn to creativity, and that passion led me through art school, art lyceum, and later, art college. But it wasn't until I discovered tattooing that everything really clicked.

I started when I was 17. I learnt by watching YouTube videos and practised on pig skin. I had a lot of friends who were excited to get tattooed, and I was just as excited to become a tattoo artist. At the time, continuing formal education wasn't an option, so tattooing became both my artistic outlet and my livelihood. Since then, I've tattooed in 14 different U.S. statesand I'm now based in Chicago, where we're planning to open our first studio!

#1

One of the most exciting chapters of my journey has been creating a series of original characters called Shoekids. I’ve been drawing them for about a year now, and watching them come to life has been surreal. Each one has its own little personality and story, and people have really connected with them, which means the world to me.
    #2

    #3

    Shoekid Roller

    Shoekid Roller

    The Shoekids started as simple sketches but have grown into a recognizable universe that I now express through tattoos, art prints, and (hopefully soon) clothing and animation.
    #4

    Shoekid Jester

    Shoekid Jester

    #5

    Cowgirl Shoekid

    Cowgirl Shoekid

    Focusing on Shoekids has helped give my work a consistent identity, especially since I work in so many different locations. But at the end of the day, it’s always about connecting with people and turning their ideas into something meaningful they’ll carry forever.
    #6

    Shoekids And Kitty

    Shoekids And Kitty

    #7

    #8

    #9

    #10

    #11

    #12

    #13

    #14

    #15

    #16

    #17

    #18

    The Shoekids Duo

    The Shoekids Duo

    #19

    #20

    #21

    #22

    #23

    Shoekids In The Wild West

    Shoekids In The Wild West

    #24

    Shoekids Walking The Fish

    Shoekids Walking The Fish

