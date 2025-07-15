Hi everyone! I'm a tattoo artist originally from Ukraine, and I've been creating art for as long as I can remember. Growing up, I was always drawn to creativity, and that passion led me through art school, art lyceum, and later, art college. But it wasn't until I discovered tattooing that everything really clicked.

I started when I was 17. I learnt by watching YouTube videos and practised on pig skin. I had a lot of friends who were excited to get tattooed, and I was just as excited to become a tattoo artist. At the time, continuing formal education wasn't an option, so tattooing became both my artistic outlet and my livelihood. Since then, I've tattooed in 14 different U.S. states—and I'm now based in Chicago, where we're planning to open our first studio!

