ADVERTISEMENT

According to experts, the five most important things you need to know about healthcare in the United States are: 1) there's no universal healthcare; 2) healthcare can be very expensive; 3) most people in the U.S. have health insurance; 4) people get most of their care from their "primary care provider"; and 5) people usually need an appointment to get medical care.

All in all, the American healthcare system is unlike most others in the world, and that uniqueness comes with its own set of challenges. We’ve collected images from across the internet, shared by people who have experienced these challenges, to show how they appear in everyday life.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The Amount Of Paper United Healthcare FedEx Overnighted Me - A Denied Appeal Over Sterilization

Thick stack of medical bills held in hand, illustrating the harsh realities of American healthcare expenses.

quite-indubitably Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Dentist Office Charged My Sister $500 For A CT Scan They Never Performed

    Dental X-ray showing impacted wisdom teeth, highlighting challenges in American healthcare access and treatment realities.

    Went in today to see the apparent CT scan taken last week compared to the current X-rays. The “current” CT scan is missing her implant that was put in 5 years ago…

    parklover13 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    United Healthcare Denial Reasons

    Hospital denial letter explaining why inpatient admission was not medically necessary, highlighting harsh realities of American healthcare.

    Dark-Knight-Rises Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    I Was Billed Over $2m For A Week In The Hospital

    Medical claim from a Regional Medical Center showing a provider billed amount of over two million dollars revealing harsh realities of American healthcare.

    p3terd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    $7,000/Month Gets You 4 Pokes In The American Medical System (Psoriatic Arthritis)

    Several Enbrel etanercept autoinjectors in a box with packaging and support information highlighting American healthcare realities.

    Partyslayer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    American Healthcare In A Nutshell

    Sticker on rusty pole reading Got Kidney I need one with a contact number, highlighting harsh realities of American healthcare.

    MegaFlounder Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Capitalist Innovation

    Tweet about health insurance woes illustrating harsh realities of American healthcare and challenges with coverage cancellation.

    DropTheDie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    No Longer An “Annual Exam” But “Preventative Annual Exam” So If I’m Not Perfectly Healthy With No Complaints I’ll Get Double Billed. Why Is It Like This?

    Notice for patients explaining extra charges for preventive annual physical exams and office visits, highlighting American healthcare costs.

    Necessary_Donut_3123 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    On Hold With Covered California For Over 11 Hours Because They Cancelled Our Health Insurance

    Smartphone on a wooden table with a call in progress to a healthcare number, highlighting American healthcare challenges.

    tristpa2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    A Friend Of Mine Recently Got Bit By A Rattlesnake While On An Evening Hike. This Was His Bill From The Hospital. He Doesn't Think His Bad Insurance Will Cover Much Of It (U.S.)

    Medical claim showing a $244,995.97 billed amount highlighting harsh realities of American healthcare costs.

    guylikestoast Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    My Insurance Ended Up Backing Out Of My Duel Colonoscopy And Endoscopy

    Text message showing cancellation of payment plan and a full balance of $28,229.89, highlighting harsh realities of American healthcare.

    PhattySpice92 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    I’m Being Over Charged By Insurance After My Daughter Was Born. This Is The Pile Of Mail I Have To Go Through To Prove They’re Ripping Me Off. Pear For Scale

    Stacks of medical paperwork and bills tied with rubber bands on a table, illustrating harsh realities of American healthcare.

    ethicalgreyarea Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Noticed A New Sign On Display At My Last Doctor’s Appointment. Why Even Have Insurance?

    Notice from HCA Healthcare stating each patient visit is limited to one complaint, highlighting harsh realities of American healthcare.

    ethancandy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Insurance Wouldn’t Cover My $1000 Mri. So I Bought One On Groupon

    Receipt showing $330 charge for open MRI scan with a board certified radiologist highlighting harsh realities of American healthcare.

    Ruiner5 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Cut My Finger And It Cost Me 600 Bucks That I Don't Have. Insurance Didn't Cover It

    Hand with bandaged finger and hospital wristband resting on a table highlighting harsh realities of American healthcare.

    Giruriro Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    samantha-hinson-sh avatar
    Helena
    Helena
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I took off the tip of my finger with a veg mandoline 2 months ago. Blood was everywhere. I took care of that thing myself. No way was i walking into a medical facility and writing a blank check. I about passed out changing the dressing since it had stuck to it, but I managed to get it done. It is healed and I was only out the money for the tetanus shot and the dressings.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #16

    Got Admitted To A Hospital Psych Ward For Urgent Help. Insurance Paid 20k, I Can't Pay That Much Per Month And Student Loans Start Soon. Well That Sucks

    Text message showing a medical bill balance of over $8,000, highlighting harsh realities of American healthcare costs.

    hushpuppy12 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    I Walked Into The ER, They Gave Me 1 Painkiller, Then Told Me They Don't Have An Ophthalmologist On Staff And To Go To A Different Hospital

    Cost breakdown of an emergency room claim showing high billed amount and low patient payment, highlighting American healthcare costs.

    $7,781 billed and was there for 10 minutes. Luckily I had good insurance. A completely failed system.

    darkshark9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Person Was Double-Charged For Ultrasounds

    Tweet by Jessica Malone Grider sharing the harsh realities of American healthcare with costly ultrasound charges for twin fetuses.

    mrs_g_rider Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    samantha-hinson-sh avatar
    Helena
    Helena
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But one uterus right? They're looking in one uterus, why should the contents matter for the billing? I hate our healthcare scam.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #19

    US Healthcare. This Is What $17,000 Looks Like… Insurance Refusing Next One Because I’m "Over Limit"

    Hand holding a medical syringe with clear liquid, highlighting the harsh realities of American healthcare costs.

    lunlunqq001 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    This $4k Bill On Top Of The Trauma Of Having A Miscarriage

    Medical bill with past due amount over $4,000 showing insurance discounts highlighting harsh realities of American healthcare costs

    fightyourmother Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    samantha-hinson-sh avatar
    Helena
    Helena
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    i'm shocked you managed to get miscarriage care at all given the state of things.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    In The United States, This Is What $14,714.49 Of Medication Looks Like

    Hands adjusting an IV drip in a clinical room highlighting harsh realities of American healthcare system.

    gronke Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Why Do We Pay For Healthcare Insurance When It Won't Even Cover The Cost Of Routine/Preventive Care?

    Notice about insurance coverage limits for lab tests and high deductibles in American healthcare from a primary care provider.

    TinySpiderman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Diabetic Supplies Getting Cancelled Because I Can't Afford Them

    Email notification from Medtronic showing order cancellation, highlighting harsh realities of American healthcare access issues.

    Type 1 diabetic, can't afford the $430 a month for my insulin pump supplies. Guess they can just cancel my life saving supplies oh well.

    Inferno_Gear Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    If My Healthcare Provider And Hospital Don’t Reach An Agreement Within The Next 3 Weeks, I Can No Longer See My Oncologist

    Blue Cross Blue Shield letter about contract negotiations affecting access to Medical City Healthcare networks.

    Arabianknight07 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    This Response From My Therapist Office

    Text message explaining clients who are not currently using insurance must pay out-of-pocket, highlighting harsh realities of American healthcare.

    I lost my job with commercial insurance last November. My new job had a 3-4 month probation period. I paid out of pocket thru march. It was always known I’d be getting insurance mid April. This is their response when I told them I had signed up.

    Ok-Personality8757 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    A Loved One Just Got This Ambulance Bill In The Mail After Being Taken To Hospital Against Their Will (Mental Health Related)

    Fire department medical bill showing high total charges highlighting harsh realities of American healthcare costs.

    Guess why they were depressed in the first place... Medical bills.

    rockNprole Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    I Have Over A 100 Lipomas On Me And My New Dermatologist Wants To Treat Them As Cosmetic Which Means Insurance Won't Cover Them

    Close-up of an arm with red, irritated skin patches, illustrating harsh realities of American healthcare conditions.

    American. The cost to remove one of these out of pocket is $300. Alot of them hurt when they are pushed in. My kids push them all the time accidentally when playing rough with me. My arms look deformed and lumpy. I had an amazing dermatologist who was sweet and helped write it on the bill in a way the insurance company would cover it 100%. She removed a bunch for me and was helping me. She retired and the place hired a new one. She doesn't do that and it doesn't matter to her if it hurts. She's set on them being cosmetic only and insurance now refuses to pay. 100×$300...$30,000 can't afford even to get the 20 removed off my arms now :( guess I'm a deformed freak with painful lipomas for the rest of my life. God I hate our healthcare system in America.

    Windyandbreezy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Wife Pays Over 400$ A Month For There To Be Only Two Doctors In The City

    Map showing healthcare locations around Philadelphia highlighting access challenges in American healthcare systems.

    saintofhate Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Medical Insurance Company Owed Me Almost 7000$, They Sent It In 69 Checks Of 9$ In Big Heavy Packet

    Stack of medical bills on a wooden table highlighting the harsh realities of American healthcare costs and paperwork.

    MakeSomeDust Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    The For-Profit Healthcare Industry Repossessed A Veteran's Legs This Week Because He Couldn't Afford To Pay A Co-Pay. Healthcare Is A Human Right, Capitalism Isn't Our Friend

    Newspaper headline about a veteran’s legs repossessed, highlighting harsh realities of American healthcare for disabled patients.

    christopherson51 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Bill For A Stomachache

    Medical bill breakdown showing high costs and limited insurance coverage highlighting harsh realities of American healthcare expenses.

    alkaspi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    My Husband Got Bit By A Bat Who Found Its Way Into Our Bedroom In The Middle Of The Night. Here’s Our Bill For The Rabies Vaccination With Insurance

    Medical bill from emergency services showing high charges and patient responsibility, highlighting harsh realities of American healthcare costs.

    tfnydm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    I Had A Really Bad Reaction From A Lip Ring & This Is Why I Went To A Piercer To Fix It. They Said It Was The Worst They Had Ever Seen. Cost Like $20

    Hospital bill shows a $1,569 charge for ear piercing removal, highlighting harsh realities of American healthcare costs.

    taylorndean Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Is This A Joke? Someone Actually Has To Pay This

    USA hospital bill showing $3,383,860.45 patient responsibility, highlighting harsh realities of American healthcare costs.

    Imposter_Edits Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Sign At The Doctor's Office My Wife Goes To. I Guess Her Being Sick Enough That I Need A Leave Of Absence From Work Isn't Bad Enough

    Sign on office wall stating a $25 fee for filling out FMLA forms, highlighting harsh realities of American healthcare.

    4reddityo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    Healthcare In The USA: $396 Bottle Of Eye Drops My Dad Needed Before Cataract Surgery

    Small bottle of eye medication held next to a US quarter, illustrating the harsh realities of American healthcare costs.

    TexasPenguin99 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    My Visit To The ER As A Veteran. This Is What Universal Healthcare Would Look Like

    Medical bill from Spartanburg Medical Center showing high charges highlighting harsh realities of American healthcare costs.

    Seannj222 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    When You Live In America And Can't Afford Healthcare

    Hand holding a craft stick secured with a bandage, illustrating the harsh realities of American healthcare access and treatment.

    skeet_shootn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    The Bill I Received After A 17-Mile Ambulance Ride

    The Bill I Received After A 17-Mile Ambulance Ride

    FormalOperational Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    This Is What $10,000 Looks Like Under The American Health Care System

    Two injectable medication pens and an alcohol prep pad on a wooden surface highlighting American healthcare realities.

    Fomalhot Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Friend Tried To End Herself & This Was The Bill (With Insurance) For Laying In A Bed All Night

    Emergency physician bill showing a $1448 charge for services, highlighting harsh realities of American healthcare expenses.

    blackgypsy96 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    American Insurance

    Patient shares story of insurance denial and expensive hospital stay, highlighting harsh realities of American healthcare system.

    Rhunt2021 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Losing My Semi-Affordable Healthcare Plan Because Providing It Put The Company At “Undue Financial Risk”

    Notice from Piedmont Community Healthcare HMO about ending individual exchange plans, highlighting realities of American healthcare changes.

    I (32) am a self-employed writer, so I pay for my own health insurance. It’s been so hard finding any kind of affordable plan that covers my medications, has a low deductible, and offers super basic care. And by semi-affordable, I mean I still pay $200/month premiums, $60/month meds, plus copays, my deductible blah blah blah (if we consider that reasonable) Just received a notice a few weeks ago that my plan premium would go up in 2024 but the deductible would go down. Did the math and decided it was worth it. Was really to re-enroll w/ VA’s new marketplace next week. And then this came in the mail today. Living in America is a fever dream, and I hate it.

    campbellscrambles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #44

    I Am Not Allowed To Talk Directly To My Health Insurance. I Have To Go Through This Middle Man

    Chat messages from a healthcare coordinator repeatedly asking for additional 10-15 minutes to verify account details, highlighting American healthcare delays.

    emdelgrosso Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    The Actual Cost Of A 30 Minute Therapy Session

    Insurance summary showing a $1,047 charge for behavioral health treatment in American healthcare billing.

    This is the actual cost of a 30 minute telehealth therapy appointment. My therapist works from home. There is absolutely no reason for a single 30 minute therapy session with a social worker to cost this much. Yes, I realize I am not actually paying that amount but doesn't anyone see what's wrong with this?! I know my therapist didn't get paid that much. Where does this money go?

    sidneyzapke Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    My Ambulance Bill

    Medical bill showing a $6,994.07 charge highlighting harsh realities of American healthcare costs and billing.

    I was very sick last month with myocarditis and had to be transported off site for cardiac MRI and had to be on oxygen and EKG. Although it was down the street and a short 3 minute ride in Boston. Unfortunately since I was having difficulty communicating due to shortness of breath and leaving my house with not even my ID or belongings. Clarified with them about my insurance and will hopefully be resolved. Will hear back in a few weeks. Stressful

    pambannedfromchilis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    Price Of My Chemo Pills Every Month After Insurance And A Savings Card

    Medical bill showing high price and small patient amount due, highlighting harsh realities of American healthcare costs.

    glioglio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Can’t Hold Your Baby Unless You Pay Us

    Tweet about hospital charging parents 39.95 to hold newborn baby, highlighting harsh realities of American healthcare costs.

    Bekkfust Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Recent 6 Hour Er Visit In The Great Country Of USA - Still Owe Over $3k Even With Great Insurance

    Outstanding medical bill showing $3,142.16 balance after insurance coverage, highlighting harsh realities of American healthcare costs.

    SquishyTurtles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    This Dental Estimate My Partner Recieved Just To Make Him Pain Free

    Close-up of a medical bill showing patient charges highlighted in green, illustrating harsh realities of American healthcare costs.

    This is after insurance too. The dental industry is absolutely insane.

    chiiave Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #51

    That Price For The New Medicine My Doctor Says I Need

    Prescription detail showing Opzelura cream priced at $2,454.99 without insurance, highlighting harsh realities of American healthcare costs.

    Lijey_Cat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    I Have An Autoimmune Disorder. This Is The Amount Of Bills I Received For A Single Diagnostic Test Due To Insurers Negligence And A Clerical Error. US Healthcare: Do Better

    Stack of medical bills on a wooden table highlighting the harsh realities of American healthcare costs and paperwork.

    Morekoolaid Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    The Hospital Bill For My Broken Femur Car Crash. $2500 Towing Fee And $1400 Ambulance Bill Not Included

    Medical bill showing high charges and minimal patient responsibility, highlighting harsh realities of American healthcare costs.

    fartboxdorkfork11 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    My Kid Was In The Hospital For 3 Days Due To Pneumonia. Thank God We Have Insurance. I Don't Know How Anyone Can Still Defend U.S. Healthcare

    Hospital bill showing high costs for emergency room, laboratory, pharmacy, and room charges highlighting harsh realities of American healthcare.

    Koskani Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #55

    A Sign In My Hospital Reminding Nurses To Bill Patients For A Pillow Even Though They Are Dying. Yeah USA

    Sign on medical supply vending machine showing man holding pillow with text please charge pillows highlighting harsh realities of American healthcare.

    Phreakie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    My Cousins Child Birth Bill From The Hospital In The USA. Never Seen Anything This High

    Hospital bill showing high costs for inpatient services with details of insurance payments and discounts in American healthcare system.

    decept Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    How Much My Kid’s 30 Day Supply Of Generic Adderall Would Have Cost Without Insurance. ‘Murica

    Prescription receipt showing high medication cost of $1655, highlighting harsh realities of American healthcare expenses.

    Slamp872 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #58

    We Got An Eko Done. We Received A Bill For $5400, Asked What Would Happen If We Paid Cash. The Hospital Dropped It To $1254. The 1254 Was Way Less Than Our Deductible. Insurance Is A Scam

    Tweet showing a $9,117.42 bill for a CT scan highlighting the harsh realities of American healthcare costs.

    matt_vanswol Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #59

    Japan Pays For Everything And Gives You Money Too So The Baby Has A Great Start

    Hospital bill showing $9,114.99 total patient responsibility highlighting harsh realities of American healthcare costs.

    MoomiStar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Treatment For Tongue Cancer Was Only $300k Minus Chemotherapy

    Medical billing statement showing a $311,456 charge with pending insurance in American healthcare realities.

    I was vaping throughout high school and got dealt a bad set of cards in my life. I’m doing good now but it goes to show that it only takes 1 major healthcare issue to derail everything in your life at the moment.

    HoLeeFookMe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Each Of These Teeny Pills Costs $40

    Small white pill marked XS balanced on the fingertip, illustrating harsh realities of American healthcare medication access.

    So glad my family has health insurance, but how do people without health insurance afford medicine in the U.S?
    Can’t imagine not having health insurance.

    elephant35e Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #62

    My Gyno Is Trying To Charge My Insurance (That I Know Will Try To Argue It) For An Iud I Didn't Receive

    Medical bill showing detailed charges for laboratory, surgery, and pharmacy, highlighting American healthcare costs and insurance coverage.

    So I went in to get an IUD, but couldn't get it done since my gyno didn't have the proper dilator at the clinic and was told I'd have to get it done at the hospital, thats all fine and dandy. Well then I decided to check my health portal since the appointment hadn't posted last time I had logged in, low and behold they're trying to charge me for an IUD I did not receive. Like you really think my insurance won't bat an eyelash when I have another appointment for an additional IUD.

    ChallengeFirm6398 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    The Cost Of Having Three Of Your Front Teeth Replaced In America

    Dental bill showing a total amount of $17,660 with zero insurance coverage illustrating harsh realities of American healthcare.

    pester21 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #64

    Affordable Healthcare

    Hand sanitizer dispenser with handwritten text pushing for government healthcare, highlighting American healthcare realities.

    Behind the curtain...the rich will continue to get richer. We are blinded by minor distractions so people can get their clicks and make their billions. Sucks to be us right now I guess.

    Adventurous-Eye-9703 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Got My 2018 Health Insurance Estimate. Going Up Almost 40% For The Same Coverage

    Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield health coverage letter showing premium increase and enrollment warnings in American healthcare system.

    OMGLMAOWTF_com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    I Don’t Even Know What To Caption This. So Depressing

    Text post expressing concern about heart symptoms and stress over ER costs without health insurance, highlighting American healthcare realities.

    6chrier Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    It's Just So Tiresome

    Tweet highlighting a bear attack survivor describing struggles with health insurance, revealing harsh realities of American healthcare.

    crimes_mcgee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #68

    Called A Local Mental Health Organization For Help After An Unaliving Attempt. This Isn't Even The Hospital Bill

    Medical bill showing high charges and outstanding balance highlighting the harsh realities of American healthcare costs

    Accurate_Owl_6043 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    One Of The Downsides To Cancer Is Large Bills Like This Every Month

    Medical bill showing a $620,197 charge with $0 paid, exposing harsh realities of American healthcare costs.

    trentsomething Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    For Those Of You Who Struggle To Understand Health Insurance In The United States. I Work In Healthcare, At A $9/Hr Job. Here Is The Insurance They Are Offering Me

    Comparison of weekly payroll deductions for various American healthcare plans highlighting coverage costs and employee rates.

    dirtierthanshelooks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Employer Changed Insurance Provider This Year. My ADHD Meds Cost $25 A Month Last Year. Now It's Over $350

    Pharmacy receipt showing $362.27 charge highlighting harsh realities of American healthcare costs.

    mrs_creamer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #72

    My Sons New Prescription Medicine EOB

    Prescription cost breakdown showing high drug price and insurance details, highlighting harsh realities of American healthcare expenses.

    20 day supply and he won’t be stopping this medication, likely ever, if it works. Mind blowing.

    iareeric Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    All That For A Tylenol

    Tweet about high dental costs and pain relief, highlighting harsh realities of American healthcare expenses.

    Sad_Stay_5471 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    American Insurance Companies Are Now Sending D**th Threats To Organ Transplant Patients. I've Been Taking This Medicine For 9 Years And Need It To Survive

    Medical claims denial letter showing non-approved service procedure, highlighting harsh realities of American healthcare system challenges.

    Veni-Vidi-ASCII Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    The Doctor Looked At Our Son's Cut, Said It Wasn't A Big Deal, And Told Us To Go Home

    Hospital bill showing a $528.40 amount due, highlighting the harsh realities of American healthcare costs.

    takenorinvalid Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #76

    I Honest-To-God Got A Bill For The EMTS Telling Me My Son Was Dead. This Is Just Among The Zillion Goddamn Reasons We Need Universal Healthcare

    Medical bill showing a charge of $859.37, highlighting harsh realities of American healthcare costs.

    @lawyermama41 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    The American Healthcare System, Not Rich Enough To Live

    Letter from American healthcare provider denying heart transplant candidacy due to financial constraints for medication coverage.

    TarAldarion Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    My Son’s New Rescue Meds For Seizure Disorder, $2k Retail, $700 With Insurance

    Prescription receipt showing exorbitant cost of nasal spray, highlighting harsh realities of American healthcare pricing.

    New rescue meds for 7-year-old with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome. Retail $2k. With insurance (BCBS), $700

    Decent-Log-2495 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Make Sure You Take Care Of Your Teeth, Folks

    Medical bill showing patient responsibility of $28,745 highlighting harsh realities of American healthcare costs.

    My insurance pays up to $1k a year - doesn't really help much when you need 17 crowns.

    LeroWafflez Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #80

    I Think I Nailed My CPR Training

    Multiple choice question on healthcare safety, focusing on assessing the situation before assisting a victim in American healthcare context.

    Benzin8 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    Cost Of A Rattlesnake Bite In America

    Medical bill showing a $153,161.25 balance highlighting the harsh realities of American healthcare costs.

    Corwiyn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #82

    They Finally Finalized My Hospital Bill

    Medical bill showing $102,912 balance after insurance with detailed charges, highlighting harsh realities of American healthcare costs.

    jesuslasupajew Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    Had To Take My 3 YO Son To The ER Last Week. Fear Was Appendicitis But After 45 Min Of Moaning He Burped For 5 Seconds & Was Fine So We Asked To Leave. The Bill? $4,179

    Medical bill showing high outstanding balance of $4,179.07 and a tired child resting, highlighting harsh realities of American healthcare.

    I called the hospital billing dept. You won't believe how this ends. Here's the breakdown: $2,215 - "The visit" $740 - 2 min visit with the doc $1,224 - "Standard" nurse's swab of my son's throat & nostrils for covid/strep test $0.07 - Tylenol (how generous) I proceed to tell them (politely) that the same "tests" are $50 at a pharmacy down the road & they weren't even related to my son's symptoms. There must be a mistake. Nope. I tell her we're technically "cash pay" (we are members of a healthcare sharing org), and ask if there is a cash-pay discount. She says, "Yes. Let me calculate it for you." Cash pay price: $685 TOTAL Of course, I'm relieved personally, but I can't help but think... THIS is why millions are paying insane amounts in insurance premiums every month. ERs/hospitals are out of control. Can someone make this make sense?

    joebensonx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #84

    Charged $992 For A $22 Tube Of Lidocaine At Chippenham Hospital In Richmond, VA

    Hospital bill showing high cost of lidocaine ointment, highlighting harsh realities of American healthcare pricing.

    I was in a car accident a few months ago and visited the burn center for a minor airbag burn. I spent 20 minutes with a doctor whose time was worth $561, but apparently their magic Lidocaine was worth the $992 at a 5000% mark up. Whenever you call the hospital to get information about or dispute the charge, they always route you to a collections agency. The collections agency just claims they don’t dispute the charges and offer to take $100 off the bill. Their supervisor does the same thing.

    I was never provided an estimate. I never agreed to pay this amount. They didn’t even give me the tube of lidocaine. Because I have a thousand dollar deductible, I’m now seriously in the hole for something I would have gladly picked up from the pharmacy. It’s obvious they survive by spinning you in circles until you give up.

    Bob_Kark Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #85

    How Is This Legal?

    Screenshot of a social media post showing a $10,000 bill for a pregnancy test highlighting harsh realities of American healthcare.

    Adelu1219 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #86

    3 Days In The Hospital

    Hospital bill showing $100 outstanding balance after $66,681 insurance adjustments, highlighting harsh realities of American healthcare.

    DrChurch2018 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #87

    Had 1 Appointment At A Psychology Center On Campus, Was Told It Would Only Be $18 And Paid That At The Appt. Got Sick, Had To Cancel My Next One. Now I Have An $86 Bill I Cant Afford

    Medical bills showing charges and client balances, highlighting harsh realities of American healthcare costs.

    I went to a psychology center at my university for an intake appointment due to pretty severe anxiety. They told me it was sliding scale payments and due to my income would only be $18, so I went and that's what they paid. I felt pressured by the therapist to schedule a second appointment so I did, even tho I did not like her very much. Day of I'm throwing up so I call and cancel, they just say okay. Now a few weeks later I have an $86 bill, $72 because apparently my appointment is somehow $90 instead of the $18 I was told and $14 for a cancellation fee. I'll pay that fee, whatever, but I would never have scheduled an appointment if I knew it'd be $90 because I do not have that much money. I'm literally working two jobs and only eating twice a day to survive rn. I'm so pissed off at them sending me a bill way over what I was told weeks later and I genuinely don't know how I'm going to pay it. It makes me sick just thinking about literally throwing away $86 for something I got nothing out of.

    Yeah_I_Dont_Got_This Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #88

    My Wife Was Assaulted By A Psych Patient While Working As A Nurse In The ER. She Just Got Billed For It

    Medical bill showing $416 charge for emergency department visit, highlighting harsh realities of American healthcare costs.

    aryeh95 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #89

    Cost Of My Wife's Bloodwork At The Hospital I Work For And Get Insurance Through

    Medical lab bill listing multiple hormone and blood tests with high total cost, highlighting harsh realities of American healthcare expenses.

    DrComrade Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #90

    Delivering Healthcare Using Markets Is Immoral

    Screenshot of text highlighting high insulin prices from major producers exposing harsh realities of American healthcare.

    nomaddd79 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #91

    So I Broke My Leg. This Doesn’t Include The Emergency Room Visit Prior

    Medical bill showing high patient balance and insurance adjustments, highlighting harsh realities of American healthcare costs.

    gbhayesphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #92

    The American Insurance System Is The Best, And We Don't Want Socialist Medicare For All

    Explanation of dental benefits showing claim summary with high patient balance highlighting harsh realities of American healthcare costs.

    john_brown_adk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #93

    $5 For Two Generic Epipens! In The Past, My Insurance Company Didn't Give Me A Choice And I Had To Always Buy Name Brand

    Epinephrine auto-injector and patient charge bill highlighting harsh realities of American healthcare costs.

    Saritachiquita Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #94

    The Retail Price Of My Antidepressant Before Insurance

    Pharmacy receipt showing high medication retail price versus low amount due, highlighting American healthcare realities.

    avudoo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #95

    Health Care In The US. "Urgent" Care

    Urgent care wait time sign showing delays over 3 hours highlighting challenges in American healthcare system.

    passisgullible Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #96

    7 And A Half Thousand Bucks To Sit In The Recovery Room One Hour While They Just Watched Me

    Medical bill showing detailed charges and patient balance, highlighting harsh realities of American healthcare costs.

    Firree Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!