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The entertainment industry sells more than concerts and movies. It also promotes a way of life, shaping what’s considered cool and trendy. However, what music producers and Hollywood PR managers push isn’t necessarily what should be normalized in the first place.

Last month, a new subreddit was created. It’s called ‘Why Were We Ok With This?’, and the online community already has 374K members.

According to the group’s ‘About’ section, they post pictures that allow you to look back at shocking things from previous decades that we were okay with for some reason — including exploitative TV shows, tabloids, paparazzi, and random cultural moments that just make you gasp in hindsight.

From crazy diets to (casual) sexism and even potential criminal cases, think of the content as a mix of laughing at the ignorance of the past and critiquing it seriously.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Billy Wyman (48) With His Girlfriend (14) He Married Her When She Was 18

Billy Wyman (48) With His Girlfriend (14) He Married Her When She Was 18

R0ttenStrawberry Report

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andrew-w00197 avatar
Did I say that out loud?
Did I say that out loud?
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How tf he never got his collar felt I'll never know. It was plastered across all the media in the UK at the time, and her mom was just as guilty.

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    #2

    Bridalplasty- The Plastic Surgery Competition Show

    Bridalplasty- The Plastic Surgery Competition Show

    Bridalplasty was a show that followed 12 engaged or already married women competing for the wedding of their dreams and their dream plastic surgery procedure. Each woman had a plastic surgery wishlist, and the winner of each week's wedding-themed challenge would win one plastic surgery procedure from her list.

    The winner of the competition received the wedding of her dreams, and had her entire wishlist fulfilled. The husband-to-be did not see his fiancée until she revealed her new look on their wedding day. Shanna Moakler hosted, and Dr. Terry Dubrow performed the plastic surgery procedures.

    Challenges including distinguishing between Dom Pérignon and Andre Strawberry Sparkling Wine; winners were rewarded with rhinoplasties, breast augmentations, jowl lifts, and thigh tucks. Bridalplasty’s opening credits show Dubrow hammering a silver pick into a woman’s nose cartilage, pummelling thigh fat with syringes, and forcing silicon implants into torn flesh. This show massively contributed to exploiting people with body image issues and reinforcing beauty stereotypes.

    The winner ended up receiving a brow-lift, liposuction of the chin, jowls, cheeks, a breast reduction, breast lift, tummy tuck, laser skin resurfacing and liposuction of the inner thighs, outer thighs and arms.

    Proper-Ad-8829 Report

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    #3

    Race-Swapping Reality Show From 2006

    Race-Swapping Reality Show From 2006

    Black. White was a reality TV show from 2006, produced by none other than ICE CUBE! In which two families of 3 went under makeovers to pass as each other’s races.
    It won an Emmy for Outstanding Makeup for a Series!

    AdrianaLaServing Report

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    scarlettohara193674 avatar
    Scarlett O'Hara's Ghost
    Scarlett O'Hara's Ghost
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Couldn't this be seen as an opportunity to walk in anothers shoes?

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    #4

    Paul Walker Was 33 When He Dated His 16 Year Old Girlfriend

    Paul Walker Was 33 When He Dated His 16 Year Old Girlfriend

    Netflix Report

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    #5

    The Entirety Of Conor Kennedy And Taylor's Swift's Relationship

    The Entirety Of Conor Kennedy And Taylor's Swift's Relationship

    Now that Taylor Swift has found a fiancé and the Kennedies are relevant again, let's talk about when a woman born from 1989 dates a child from 1994 in 2012. She was signing him out of school for dates, dressing early 60s, taking photos at the graveside (all this was just after his mother passed away, mind you.) She brought the house next door and showed up to a wedding uninvited.

    taylorswift , jconorkennedy Report

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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Did some looking into it. He was 17-turning-18 and she was 22 when they were first seen in public. Still weird, but definitely not as awful as the comment makes it sound.

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    #6

    R. Kelly, Aged 27, Married Aaliyah When She Was 15

    R. Kelly, Aged 27, Married Aaliyah When She Was 15

    To state the obvious, we know now that Kelly’s relationship with Aaliyah was the tip of the iceberg, but this is one of the best examples of his disgusting behaviour being brushed off at the time.

    Aaliyah, who sadly passed away at only 22, in a plane crash, started working with Kelly when she was 13 or 14 — he was her musical mentor. It’s alleged that the grooming began at this age. They were illegally married when she was 15 and Kelly was 27, and her age was forged as 18 on the certificate.

    When the marriage certificate was leaked to the press, after ongoing rumours for some time, some people had ish to say — BUT, people looked riiiight past this so that they could continue enjoying Kelly and Aaliyah’s music. Some people even blamed Aaliyah, shaming her like she wasn’t a child, like the grown man wasn’t to fault.

    Aaliyah even released an album, under Kelly’s mentorship (i.e. control), at age 15 called ‘Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number’. Kelly wrote the titular track and you can see him looking creepy as hell in the background of the album cover. I wish she’d never had to put her beautiful name to this exploitative album.

    The marriage was annulled, and records expunged, in 1997 and professional ties were cut. Aaliyah continued to be asked about Kelly in interviews and could not and would not discuss him at all. She also could not discuss him in her personal life. People who were close to her believe this was trauma related — and I don’t see how it couldn’t be.

    It sickens me that R. Kelly was able to get away with awful, awful things for so long. This alone should’ve been enough to finish him and put him behind bars.

    May Aaliyah Dana Haughton rest in peace

    AdrianaLaServing Report

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    #7

    Khloe Kardashian Walked 4 Black Women On Leashes

    Khloe Kardashian Walked 4 Black Women On Leashes

    At a Halloween party in 2003, Khloe Kardashian, dressed as a pimp, walked four Black women on leashes. There was no controversy over this at the time and there has only been backlash since it resurfaced in 2022.

    The four women are sisters Meagan and La'Myia Good and sisters Malika and Khadijah Haqq.

    When it started getting attention, Meagan said, “That one time on Halloween when you were young and dumb …and clearly didn't think 15 years ahead lol smh. Welp, mistakes were made.”

    Khloe Kardashian has not commented.

    Michael Caulfield Archive/gettyimages Report

    5points
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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't think you need to "think 15 years ahead" to know that wearing lingerie in public where you'll definitely be photographed and allowing yourself to be walked on a leash by a Kardashian is a bad idea XD

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    #8

    Billy Murray Harassing Geena Davis On Live TV

    Billy Murray Harassing Geena Davis On Live TV

    reddit.com Report

    5points
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    #9

    Sexism On Toddler Clothes

    Sexism On Toddler Clothes

    Crafty-Bat-9237 Report

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    #10

    This Picture Of Russell Brand And Katy Perry With Justin Bieber Is Uncomfortable To Look At

    This Picture Of Russell Brand And Katy Perry With Justin Bieber Is Uncomfortable To Look At

    Jeff Kravitz/AMA2010/gettyimages Report

    4points
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    jack23458 avatar
    Mavis
    Mavis
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All I know is Russell Brand and Katy Perry are both obnoxious people. Poor Justin. lol.

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    #11

    25 Year Old Ashton Kutcher, Talking About 15 Year Old Hilary Duff

    25 Year Old Ashton Kutcher, Talking About 15 Year Old Hilary Duff

    Noonyezz Report

    4points
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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ...and then he married a woman 16 years his senior. I can't even.

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    #12

    You Wanna Talk Cultural Appropriation? Beyonce In Hymn For The Weekend

    You Wanna Talk Cultural Appropriation? Beyonce In Hymn For The Weekend

    Not forgetting that Beyonce also appeared as the Hindu deity Kali in her Grammy Performance.

    Coldplay Report

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    #13

    Rolling Stone’s Infamous August 2004 Magazine Cover Calling Lindsay Lohan “Hot, Ready, And Legal” When She Turned 18

    Rolling Stone’s Infamous August 2004 Magazine Cover Calling Lindsay Lohan “Hot, Ready, And Legal” When She Turned 18

    icey_sawg0034 Report

    4points
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    #14

    Bad Parenting: Drew Barrymore’s Childhood. She Was Up In Studio 54 Clubbing And Parties With Her Mom At Age 11

    Bad Parenting: Drew Barrymore’s Childhood. She Was Up In Studio 54 Clubbing And Parties With Her Mom At Age 11

    RookieTaylor Report

    3points
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    #15

    Grooming: Wilmer Valderrama History Of Grooming Teenagers

    Grooming: Wilmer Valderrama History Of Grooming Teenagers

    He was 20 when he dated Mandy Moore and she was 16.

    He was 24 when he dated Lindsay Lohan and she was 17.

    He was 29 when he dated Demi Lovato and she was 17.

    I think That 70s show is cursed.

    L. Cohen/gettyimage Report

    3points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Gwen Stefani An Her Harajuku Girls

    Gwen Stefani An Her Harajuku Girls

    During her L.A.M.B era she used Asian woman as silent props. As soon as the album cycle was over she ditched the whole look an the girls in general, I just find it insanely odd they never once spoke.

    Fox/gettyimages Report

    3points
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    #17

    Big Rhonda From That 70s Show Being Treated Like She Was 500lbs

    Big Rhonda From That 70s Show Being Treated Like She Was 500lbs

    I believe Friends did this too (although I never really watched the show). I'm 22 and I remember even as a kid back in 2008 or so watching this and thinking she wasn't *that* fat? A little chubby, sure, but they acted like she was 500lbs, her whole personality was "fat" lmfao
    edit: I have to agree with the people stating she's not even chubby, I just didn't know how to describe it as "slightly larger than the other girls on the show"... size medium? Average sized?

    b-nnies Report

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    #18

    The Public Shaming Of A Young Woman Who Was Love-Bombed And Taken Advantage Of, And Ultimately Thrown Under The Bus, By The Most Powerful Man On Earth

    The Public Shaming Of A Young Woman Who Was Love-Bombed And Taken Advantage Of, And Ultimately Thrown Under The Bus, By The Most Powerful Man On Earth

    Monica Lewinsky made a youthful mistake. She had a fling with the most powerful man on the planet. She was young, and a charming, powerful man love-bombed her and made her feel important. They had a brief affair.

    The affair would go on to define her in the public eye. *She* was the villain, *she* was the maniac. Late night talk shows, daytime newsbyte shows, radio hosts, EVERYONE was piling on her.

    While Bill Clinton did face an impeachment hearing, the public mostly gave him a pass, while crucifying this young woman.

    She spent the following decades with this cloud hanging over her. She couldn't get jobs. She was a constant punchline. She considered changing her name briefly at the suggestion of others, to have some semblance of a normal life, until she put her foot down, and said "Nobody suggested Bill Clinton should change *his* name.

    Today, Bill Clinton is embroiled in his own, new scandal. But even in the midst of THAT, nothing he's getting from the public is anywhere near the venom and bile that is still being directed at Monica, who was guilty of nothing more than being young, falling for a powerful man, and trusting a person she thought was a friend. For that, she has been America's Jezebel since the 90's.

    And I'm not giving myself a pass. I was part of the ridicule for a long, long time. I grew up, and am ashamed of my part in it.

    Since then, she has become an outspoken activist and public speaker, and she's really just an amazing human being.

    Clinton White House Report

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    #19

    The Repeated Comments Cinemasins Made About Young Emma Watson

    The Repeated Comments Cinemasins Made About Young Emma Watson

    Nickpicker96 Report

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    kirstin-peter avatar
    Shark Lady
    Shark Lady
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I regularly heard my male colleagues discussing when it would be ok for them to fantasise about Hermione. It really creeped me out, especially when I reported it to my manager only to find out he was also part of the discussion.

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    #20

    Have We Discussed Steve Urkel?

    Have We Discussed Steve Urkel?

    And how he frequently stalked Laura, when she put her foot down (rightfully so), and the sad “awww” music would play and we’d all feel bad for him? He’d full on kiss her, pressure her, he was the definition of obsessive. I know they ended up together in the end but … I always think about that show and get the heebie jeebies now. We really felt badly for him

    Status-Visit-918 Report

    3points
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    #21

    Playboy Products (Stationery, Folders) Were Once Sold At Stores, Including During Back To School Season. They Were Sometimes Displayed Near Childrens Brands. More Info In Description

    Playboy Products (Stationery, Folders) Were Once Sold At Stores, Including During Back To School Season. They Were Sometimes Displayed Near Childrens Brands. More Info In Description

    feminismandpancakes Report

    3points
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    #22

    The One(S) With All The Fat Jokes

    The One(S) With All The Fat Jokes

    CapacityBuilding Report

    3points
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    scarlettohara193674 avatar
    Scarlett O'Hara's Ghost
    Scarlett O'Hara's Ghost
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She also made fun of herself as well as congratulating herself for living a healthier lifestyle. She wasn't the b**t of the joke, she was the instigator

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    #23

    So Much About This Is Surface Level ‘Wwwowt?!’ But I’m Doing A Deep Dive And Did You Know These Women Didn’t Even Get Paid To Do This Show?

    So Much About This Is Surface Level ‘Wwwowt?!’ But I’m Doing A Deep Dive And Did You Know These Women Didn’t Even Get Paid To Do This Show?

    Second- I’m rewatching the Girls Next Door and listening to the Girls Next Level Podcast that Holly and Bridget made doing their first ever rewatch of the show since it aired.

    I knew the show was problematic just on the surface but the underlying treatment and grooming of these women is worse than I thought. They didn’t even get credits or paid until much later- they were never even asked if they wanted to be on the show or sign contracts- it was just assumed that they would comply.

    If anyone needs a rabbit hole to go down- it’s good one.

    Titsoffwork Report

    3points
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    scarlettohara193674 avatar
    Scarlett O'Hara's Ghost
    Scarlett O'Hara's Ghost
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You mean to say that Hef wasn't a pillar or societal morality!? Say it ain't so!

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    #24

    I Think About This Show A Lot, Who Green Lit This Concept 💀

    I Think About This Show A Lot, Who Green Lit This Concept 💀

    Forttomato Report

    3points
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    jack23458 avatar
    Mavis
    Mavis
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is one of the few shows on here I've actually seen. I think the name of the show is much more sensational than the actual show itself. There was never any s****l swapping, as the name might imply. It was pretty wholesome and interesting and watchable. Always fun to see kids and dad trying to adjust to the new rules. I remember an ep with vegan wife swapping into meat loving/hunting family and vice versa, that was a laugh.

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    #25

    In 2004 Justin Timberlake Ripped Apart Janet Jacksons Costume And A Wardrobe Malfunction Caused Her To Be Exposed

    In 2004 Justin Timberlake Ripped Apart Janet Jacksons Costume And A Wardrobe Malfunction Caused Her To Be Exposed

    After, she was uninvited to the grammys, suffered major public backlash, had her songs cut by MTV, suffered record sales for her new album and was blackballed from the industry.

    KMazur/gettyimages Report

    2points
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    kelliwilson avatar
    Kelli Wilson
    Kelli Wilson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can't believe they blamed her and not Justin

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    #26

    The Concept Of "Hooters" As A Whole

    The Concept Of "Hooters" As A Whole

    delphiedith Report

    2points
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    #27

    Remember When Russell Brand Did This?

    Remember When Russell Brand Did This?

    Can you imagine living with that maniac? Taking a picture of his then wife Katy Perry at like 4 in the morning then posting it on the internet

    abussinessman Report

    2points
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    #28

    Joel Madden Dated Hilary Duff When He Was 25 And She Was 16

    Joel Madden Dated Hilary Duff When He Was 25 And She Was 16

    Evan Agostini /gettyimages Report

    2points
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    #29

    Girl Orientated Magazines vs. Boy Oriented Magazines

    Girl Orientated Magazines vs. Boy Oriented Magazines

    AdrianaLaServing Report

    2points
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    kirstin-peter avatar
    Shark Lady
    Shark Lady
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When we finished primary school we were given a book as a gift, for years you either got the girls handbook or the boys handbook and they were very much like these magazines. The girls in my year staged a protest and said we wouldn't accept the handbook and we finally managed to get it changed so we could have a book of our choice.

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    #30

    How Were People Okay With This? Britney Was 16/17 Years Old When She Did This Music Video. Hollywood Is Beyond Disgusting

    How Were People Okay With This? Britney Was 16/17 Years Old When She Did This Music Video. Hollywood Is Beyond Disgusting

    Falcon_Gray Report

    2points
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    scarlettohara193674 avatar
    Scarlett O'Hara's Ghost
    Scarlett O'Hara's Ghost
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People weren't ok. Everyone was crying foul

    0
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    #31

    Jim Carey Forcibly Kissing 19 Year Old Alicia Silverstone At The MTV Movie Awards

    Jim Carey Forcibly Kissing 19 Year Old Alicia Silverstone At The MTV Movie Awards

    Feel like this doesn't get called out enough.

    MTV Report

    2points
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    mscprestage avatar
    Cindy
    Cindy
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is this the same event he kissed Chris Isaak in protest of him trying to kiss Cameron Diaz??

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    #32

    That Time SNL Sexualized Hermione From Harry Potter

    That Time SNL Sexualized Hermione From Harry Potter

    Heart_breakerr Report

    2points
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    #33

    Pop Russian Duo T.A.T.U Were 14 Being Sexualized And Exploited While Also Being Portrayed As A Lesbian Couple Which They Weren’t Which Plays Into Fetishization

    Pop Russian Duo T.A.T.U Were 14 Being Sexualized And Exploited While Also Being Portrayed As A Lesbian Couple Which They Weren’t Which Plays Into Fetishization

    R0ttenStrawberry Report

    2points
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    #34

    How Did This Even Air?

    How Did This Even Air?

    becauseimhappy24 Report

    2points
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    kirstin-peter avatar
    Shark Lady
    Shark Lady
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thank goodness her daughter is being well protected and is rarely seen in public.

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    #35

    Anyone Remembers The Swan Reality Show?

    Anyone Remembers The Swan Reality Show?

    PeachwoodArts Report

    2points
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    #36

    Heart's Ann Wilson Was Called And Considered Fat During The 1980's

    Heart's Ann Wilson Was Called And Considered Fat During The 1980's

    TheGoldDigga Report

    2points
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    #37

    In The 2008 Movie Pineapple Express Seth Rogan’s 25 Year Old Character Is A Dating A Girl In High School

    In The 2008 Movie Pineapple Express Seth Rogan’s 25 Year Old Character Is A Dating A Girl In High School

    Columbia Pictures Report

    1point
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    #38

    An Episode Of My Strange Addiction Mocks And Makes A Spectacle Of A Woman Who Seems To Be Neurodivergent And Has A Special Interest In Puppetry And Ventriloquism

    An Episode Of My Strange Addiction Mocks And Makes A Spectacle Of A Woman Who Seems To Be Neurodivergent And Has A Special Interest In Puppetry And Ventriloquism

    A disclaimer… Yes- I know that the people featured on the show consented to being on the show. Despite this, the way the show is presented makes a mockery and spectacle of subjects of the show. A recent episode I watched spurred me to make this post. The supposed therapists or family members interviewed on the show don’t help either because they don’t seem to really understand the root of the cause or try to be compassionate. A lot of the people featured on the show either experienced trauma that they’re trying to heal from or seem to have undiagnosed neurodivergence.

    TLC Report

    1point
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    kirstin-peter avatar
    Shark Lady
    Shark Lady
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So what if you have what other's consider a strange obsession or a*******n. If it's not damaging you or others then it's not a problem. As you can tell by my username and some of my comments, I am totally obsessed with sharks!

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    #39

    2015 Film Duff “Designated Ugly Fat Friend “ - Expect She Wasn’t Fat Or Ugly…

    2015 Film Duff “Designated Ugly Fat Friend “ - Expect She Wasn’t Fat Or Ugly…

    ufocatchers Report

    1point
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    kirstin-peter avatar
    Shark Lady
    Shark Lady
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I take it the girl at the front is supposed to be the "duff" but she doesn't look any bigger than the other girl.

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    #40

    Emmy Rossum Was 17 Irl Making Out With Two Men In Their 30s In Phantom

    Emmy Rossum Was 17 Irl Making Out With Two Men In Their 30s In Phantom

    Ok_Caterpillar_6689 Report

    1point
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    #41

    This Scene In Mean Girls Being Played For Laughs

    This Scene In Mean Girls Being Played For Laughs

    R0ttenStrawberry Report

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