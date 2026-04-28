To state the obvious, we know now that Kelly’s relationship with Aaliyah was the tip of the iceberg, but this is one of the best examples of his disgusting behaviour being brushed off at the time.



Aaliyah, who sadly passed away at only 22, in a plane crash, started working with Kelly when she was 13 or 14 — he was her musical mentor. It’s alleged that the grooming began at this age. They were illegally married when she was 15 and Kelly was 27, and her age was forged as 18 on the certificate.



When the marriage certificate was leaked to the press, after ongoing rumours for some time, some people had ish to say — BUT, people looked riiiight past this so that they could continue enjoying Kelly and Aaliyah’s music. Some people even blamed Aaliyah, shaming her like she wasn’t a child, like the grown man wasn’t to fault.



Aaliyah even released an album, under Kelly’s mentorship (i.e. control), at age 15 called ‘Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number’. Kelly wrote the titular track and you can see him looking creepy as hell in the background of the album cover. I wish she’d never had to put her beautiful name to this exploitative album.



The marriage was annulled, and records expunged, in 1997 and professional ties were cut. Aaliyah continued to be asked about Kelly in interviews and could not and would not discuss him at all. She also could not discuss him in her personal life. People who were close to her believe this was trauma related — and I don’t see how it couldn’t be.



It sickens me that R. Kelly was able to get away with awful, awful things for so long. This alone should’ve been enough to finish him and put him behind bars.



May Aaliyah Dana Haughton rest in peace

