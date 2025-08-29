Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Cat Mom Finds Out That Her Black Rescue Furball Has Mystical Talents, Folks Can’t Get Enough
Black rescue cat with mystical talents standing on carpet near tarot cards, captivating cat mom and onlookers.
Animals, Cats

From their bleps to their beans to their frankly schizophrenic behavior, there’s so much to love about the internet’s favorite animal – cats. Unfortunately, black kitties have always gotten a bad rap for being a sign of bad luck, at least among superstitious folks.

One unlucky black cat, returned to a shelter twice before he was even six months old, finally found his forever home. That’s when he revealed a hidden talent for pulling tarot cards. After clips of him in action went viral, fans are now lining up around the block for readings.

    Black cats are considered to be harbingers of bad luck by a lot of superstitious folks, and this poor kitty had quite the run of it

    Black rescue cat with bright green eyes standing on tarot cards on a carpet, showing mystical talents.

    Image credits: mycatdoestarot / Instagram

    Returned to a shelter twice before he was even six months old, his fortunes finally changed when he found his forever home

    Cole may resemble your run-of-the-mill black housecat, but on social media he’s a mystical creature and his “familiar”, Emily Cook, is the person who first picked up on his unique talent. Across millennia of witchcraft, the lore of familiars (and loyal animal companions) has been rooted in the notion that these creatures assist witches in channeling magic and intuition, frequently serving as a connection between realms. 

    The bond Cook and Cole share is no exception. The pair has already amassed a community of nearly 60,000 followers on TikTok (where they post under the handle @mycatdoestarot) with devoted fans frothing to find out which cards Cole will pull next – and what the magical readings might imply.

    Black rescue cat lying near large crystals, showcasing mystical talents and attracting attention from cat moms.

    Image credits: mycatdoestarot / Instagram

    It wasn’t long before his new owner, an astrology enthusiast, noticed the cat, since named “Cole”, had an uncanny knack for pulling tarot cards

    “I am very interested in tarot and astrology, so I had a deck of cards out, a traditional Rider–Waite deck, and I kept it in a cup holder on my couch,” recalls Cook. “[Cole] just decided one day to go in there, and he started grabbing the cards, you know, almost like a litter box shuffle. Then he would grab whatever ones he picked in his little cat mouth and drop [the cards] on the carpet with his teeth. And I was like, ‘What the heck?’”

    Intrigued by Cole’s behavior, Cook began rewarding the cat with treats every time he selected a card. The positive reinforcement kicked in, and soon, he was pulling cards over and over again. “There are times that I don’t wanna play 78 card pickup,” Cook adds. “But overall, it is super cool, and it’s kind of freaky how accurate he gets sometimes.”

    Black rescue cat holding a tarot card with mystical talents, captured in a cozy home setting by its cat mom.

    Image credits: mycatdoestarot / TikTok

    In the Tarot, every card is layered with deep symbolism and spiritual meaning, often reflecting back what the reader (or querent) is already going through on a subconscious level. For many folks, tarot cards act as a mirror, revealing unspoken truths, hidden emotions, and the complex energetic patterns at play in someone’s life.

    Black rescue cat picking a tarot card, showing mystical talents in a cozy living room setting.

    Image credits: mycatdoestarot / TikTok

    Intrigued, she began rewarding him with treats every time he selected a card, and soon, he was pulling cards over and over again

    When asked if the cat had ever given a reading that stopped her in her tracks, Cook instantly recalled, “Gosh, I do remember one of the first times that it hit me. I was going through some relationship issues and some backstabbing issues,” she recalls. “He had pulled the Seven of Swords, and I think it was The Lovers reverse. It was just like uncanny, and it just kept coming through over and over.”

    Tarot card Queen of Swords on carpet representing mystical talents linked to a black rescue cat mom’s story.

    Image credits: mycatdoestarot / TikTok

    In tarot, the Seven of Swords often represents betrayal, deception, or someone acting in secrecy, while The Lovers reversed can point to conflict in relationships, disharmony, or choices made for the wrong reasons. According to Cook, who’d been through a horrific divorce, Cole’s card pulls hit close to home.

    While Cole’s readings can be remarkably accurate, Cook wastes no time reminding fans of the feline that they happen wholly on his terms. 

    “People thinking that I can schedule an appointment with a cat is kinda crazy because he wants to do what he wants to do,” she says. Instead, Cook keeps a waitlist she can turn to whenever Cole is in the mood to work his magic. For the moment, readings are offered in exchange for donations, keeping the purrfect process as off-the-cuff and magical as it all started.

    For many, tarot cards act as a mirror, revealing hidden emotions, unspoken truths and the energetic patterns at play in a person’s life

    Tarot card Queen of Swords with mystical symbols and text about insight, judgment, and astute qualities for mystical talents.

    Image credits: mycatdoestarot / TikTok

    After posting some clips of the Cole the cat in mystical action, the pair racked up a devoted following 60, 000 fans strong

    Black rescue cat pawing tarot cards on a brown couch, showing mystical talents and intriguing its cat mom.

    Image credits: mycatdoestarot / TikTok

    Watch the full video:

    @mycatdoestarot♬ original sound – Our Tranquillum House

    Tarot card The Tower showing chaos and sudden upheaval, related to mystical talents and rescue cat mysticism.

    Image credits: mycatdoestarot / TikTok

    While Cole’s readings can be strikingly spot-on, his owner is quick to remind fans that they happen entirely on his terms, but accepts donations to keep the magic going

    Comment about cat mom amazed by her black rescue cat's mystical talents from social media post.

    Comment praising a video as one of the coolest seen, posted by user Meg with 1620 likes on a social platform.

    Comment saying cat turned around and wished good luck, highlighting a black rescue cat with mystical talents.

    Comment from user thisisthelma about her cat being truthful on Friday the 13th, related to a black rescue cat with mystical talents.

    Comment by Save111e about letting go of the old world and embracing the new, with 455 likes shown.

    Comment saying the oracle has spoken, related to cat mom and her black rescue furball’s mystical talents.

    Comment by Becky saying she only wants to see tarot reading on her fyp, mentioning mystical talents of black rescue cat.

    Comment from Marieta with red hair and glasses saying Noooo put it back kitty with 91 likes, related to cat mom and black rescue furball.

    Comment text saying black cat pulling the tower is diabolical with a user profile image of a woman with red hair.

    Comment by Tayla expressing surprise about the tower, related to cat mom and black rescue furball mystical talents.

    Comment asking if he is taking any new clients, with 17 likes, on a social media post about a mystical black rescue cat.

    Comment about needing a cat more, related to a cat mom and her black rescue furball's mystical talents.

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

