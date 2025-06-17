ADVERTISEMENT

If you love cartoons that are as clever as they are hilarious, you’re in for a treat. Joe Dator—a cartoonist whose work is sharp, surreal, and just the right amount of absurd—turns everyday observations into laugh-out-loud moments in his single-panel comics. Joe’s work blends pop culture, irony, and a deep appreciation for the weirdness of being human.

A long-time contributor to The New Yorker, Joe’s style feels timeless—effortlessly smart and always unexpected. Whether it's a visual pun or a subtle jab at modern life, his cartoons have that rare quality: they make you laugh, think, and maybe even question reality a little.

The cartoonist is also the author of INKED, a collection of his iconic strips that belongs on the shelf of anyone who loves intelligent, offbeat humor.

Scroll down to explore some of Joe Dator’s best cartoons—and prepare to snort-laugh at least once.

