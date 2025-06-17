47 Witty Cartoons By Joe Dator That Are Too Clever Not To Laugh At
If you love cartoons that are as clever as they are hilarious, you’re in for a treat. Joe Dator—a cartoonist whose work is sharp, surreal, and just the right amount of absurd—turns everyday observations into laugh-out-loud moments in his single-panel comics. Joe’s work blends pop culture, irony, and a deep appreciation for the weirdness of being human.
A long-time contributor to The New Yorker, Joe’s style feels timeless—effortlessly smart and always unexpected. Whether it's a visual pun or a subtle jab at modern life, his cartoons have that rare quality: they make you laugh, think, and maybe even question reality a little.
The cartoonist is also the author of INKED, a collection of his iconic strips that belongs on the shelf of anyone who loves intelligent, offbeat humor.
Scroll down to explore some of Joe Dator’s best cartoons—and prepare to snort-laugh at least once.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | joedator.com
This post may include affiliate links.
They are *ALL* monsters - well the colorful furry ones, anyway..
My only childhood experience with cats was my friend's cat that scratched the heck out of my ankles every time. No one in the family could get near the animal without getting scratched to shreds. I wondered why they even had it.