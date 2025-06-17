ADVERTISEMENT

If you love cartoons that are as clever as they are hilarious, you’re in for a treat. Joe Dator—a cartoonist whose work is sharp, surreal, and just the right amount of absurd—turns everyday observations into laugh-out-loud moments in his single-panel comics. Joe’s work blends pop culture, irony, and a deep appreciation for the weirdness of being human.

A long-time contributor to The New Yorker, Joe’s style feels timeless—effortlessly smart and always unexpected. Whether it's a visual pun or a subtle jab at modern life, his cartoons have that rare quality: they make you laugh, think, and maybe even question reality a little.

The cartoonist is also the author of INKED, a collection of his iconic strips that belongs on the shelf of anyone who loves intelligent, offbeat humor.

Scroll down to explore some of Joe Dator’s best cartoons—and prepare to snort-laugh at least once.

#1

Cartoon by Joe Dator showing a store employee explaining different pillows in a witty housewares section.

    #2

    Cartoon by Joe Dator showing a game show where a contestant is unfairly awarded points despite a correct answer.

    Kevin had done his own research. And now he has a job in the current administration.

    #3

    Black and white witty cartoon by Joe Dator showing a monster arrested by police with skeletons behind crime scene tape.

    They are *ALL* monsters - well the colorful furry ones, anyway..

    #4

    Witty cartoon by Joe Dator showing Dorothy with the lion and tin man on the yellow brick road in a clever comic scene.

    They used to be vital organs, now the lack of them are a employment requirement for certain government jobs.

    #5

    Witty cartoon by Joe Dator showing a tall stack of mattresses with a person lying on top in a clever scene.

    #6

    Cartoon by Joe Dator showing a receptionist offering an appointment in 2038 or early tomorrow morning.

    #7

    Cartoon by Joe Dator showing a cafe overrun by rats with a customer missing the cat cafe atmosphere.

    #8

    Witty cartoon by Joe Dator showing a couple at a table discussing music preferences humorously.

    #9

    Cartoon by Joe Dator showing a cat interviewer pointing and saying "You're hired" during a quirky office interview.

    #10

    Cartoon by Joe Dator showing giant robots destroying a city with people walking in a line amid the ruins, witty humor.

    #11

    Cartoon by Joe Dator showing a pregnant woman’s ultrasound with a doctor humorously saying the baby is Pedro Pascal.

    #12

    Witty cartoon by Joe Dator showing a disheveled man, a woman with a drink, and a cat with a beard.

    My only childhood experience with cats was my friend's cat that scratched the heck out of my ankles every time. No one in the family could get near the animal without getting scratched to shreds. I wondered why they even had it.

    #13

    Cartoon by Joe Dator showing two people with laptops and a bag of cash in a witty office scene.

    #14

    Cartoon by Joe Dator showing a humorous funeral scene with people confused about the event, illustrating witty cartoons.

    #15

    Cartoon by Joe Dator showing a fish speaking underwater about happiness with zero locomotion in a witty illustration.

    #16

    Cartoon of a Darth Vader-like character saying I find your lack of faith disturbing in a witty cartoon style.

    #17

    Cartoon by Joe Dator showing a dog thinking well duh while looking at a sign that says breakfast any time.

    #18

    Cartoon by Joe Dator shows a woman in superhero costume talking to a man at a table with a witty caption about saving.

    #19

    Two whales in a witty cartoon by Joe Dator discussing the last piece of plankton in a humorous style.

    #20

    Cartoon by Joe Dator showing a bunny apologizing for a trail of droppings while handing an Easter egg to a child.

    #21

    Cartoon by Joe Dator showing a man who looks like a 3D printed figure arriving to fix a 3D printer in an office setting.

    #22

    Witty cartoon shows a monster scaring characters in a forest, capturing the clever humor of Joe Dator’s cartoons.

    #23

    Cartoon by Joe Dator showing Abraham Lincoln in colorful clothes among men in gray Civil War uniforms.

    #24

    Cartoon by Joe Dator showing bears day drinking in a zoo enclosure while visitors watch.

    #25

    Witty cartoon by Joe Dator depicting a man walking in heavy Los Angeles traffic, surprising frustrated drivers.

    #26

    Cartoon by Joe Dator showing a man at a hotel checkout with a sign saying you can never leave.

    #27

    Santa pulling sleigh with reindeer inside instead of harnessed outside in a witty cartoon by Joe Dator.

    #28

    Cartoon by Joe Dator showing a man in military uniform looking out a window while others relax in a living room.

    #29

    Cartoon of a Christmas tree on a city sidewalk thinking about finally having some me time in a witty cartoon style.

    #30

    Black and white witty cartoon by Joe Dator showing a nearly empty city square on New Year's Eve.

    #31

    Witty cartoon by Joe Dator showing Santa checking if a child is playing with all the toys he brought.

    #32

    Cartoon by Joe Dator depicts a determined dog wearing a medal, humorously imagining punishing challengers at Westminster.

    #33

    Two women sitting at a kitchen table with drinks, in a witty cartoon by Joe Dator showing a spilled kegger nearby.

    #34

    Two men sitting at a bar in a witty cartoon by Joe Dator discussing fake death and real friends.

    #35

    Cartoon by Joe Dator showing a superhero in a cape being advised by a large floating head in a rain-like setting.

    #36

    Cartoon by Joe Dator showing two people discussing a show with witty and clever humor in a minimalist style.

    #37

    Black and white witty cartoon by Joe Dator showing a king, two men, and a jester holding a doll in a humorous scene.

    #38

    Black and white witty cartoon by Joe Dator showing people impaled on poles with a humorous twist.

    #39

    Cartoon by Joe Dator showing a couple at a restaurant overwhelmed by the smell of neighbors’ cooking in a witty cartoon style.

    #40

    Cartoon by Joe Dator showing a priest offering deep dish communion wafers during a church service.

    #41

    Two people sitting on a couch talking while a crowd watches from the doorway in a witty cartoon by Joe Dator.

    #42

    Cartoon by Joe Dator showing a waiter greeting customers in a restaurant with a witty pancake pun.

    #43

    Cartoon by Joe Dator showing Julius Caesar stabbed with a speech bubble saying E.T. Tu in a witty cartoon style.

    #44

    Cartoon by Joe Dator showing diners at tables next to a towering Great Wall of China inside a cafe.

    #45

    Man wearing a witty cartoon shirt saying kiss me I'm desperately lonely in a crowd, humor by Joe Dator.

    #46

    Cartoon by Joe Dator showing a man shielding himself from a bear in an office, witty cartoons humor concept.

    #47

    Black and white witty cartoon by Joe Dator depicting a family gathered in a living room with a humorous caption.

