“Her Kids Were Crying”: Brats Terrorize Their Neighborhood, End Up Being Publicly Shamed

ADVERTISEMENT

Neighbors can really make or break a living experience. Some are loud, rude and downright dangerous, while others can be helpful and downright wholesome. However, sometimes the folks next door can be so intolerable that one has to take matters into their own hands.

A young woman wondered if she was wrong to make posters of her neighbors’ annoying kids that would damage her packages and hammer on her door. As it turns out, their mom, who would never stop them, hated her bit of revenge. We reached out to the teen who made the post via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

RELATED:

It’s often best to speak to the parents of annoying kids

Share icon

Image credits: Blake Cheek/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

But one teen had to devise a more complicated scheme when her neighbors kept destroying her parcels

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Andrej Lišakov/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages/Envato (not the actual photo)

She later shared a few more details

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Ok-Zookeepergame1485

Some parents truly do not care what their kids get up to

It shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone what, quite often, terrible children are, surprise, surprise, the result of bad parents. Case in point, the mom in this story who can’t seem to comprehend the fact that her kids being “humiliated” is the best case scenario when the young woman has video evidence of their misbehavior.

We don’t have a lot of details, but this mom does seem like what some might describe as an “indulgent” parent, since she seems willing to overlook literal property damage. Indeed, not only is she downright passive, she seems to want to gaslight someone that a “little” damage to her door is actually ok.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of course, this act is dropped the second her kids feel the smallest amount of consequences. One comment (who voted YTA) argued that the young woman “doxed” the kids, but this is ridiculous, given that the entire neighborhood already knows what they look like, since they’ve been going around harassing people.

Indeed, there is a fine line between being “indulgent” and just indifferent. Because at some point, these kids are going to get into real trouble. The young woman didn’t want to involve the police, but what if they had destroyed a package of another neighbor containing something valuable?

Being selfish and entitled is just shortsighted

A few people might argue that allowing them to be a menace (and get punished for it) is the best way for them to learn a lesson, but the fact that the mother is so angry, to the point that she will curse out a teen, means that this isn’t some experiment in individualism. Indeed, the only explanation is that she is just a nasty entitled person, seeing as multiple people have already complained to her.

This is perhaps why one of the top comments (more of which can be found below) speculates that now the mom was forced to be around her horrible children since, reportedly, they don’t want to go outside. Perhaps, for her own sanity, she will actually discipline them. After all, in the long run they will do more damage and get them all in more serious trouble.

ADVERTISEMENT

This sort of blatant disregard for other’s comfort and possessions is, sadly, pretty normal for a certain kind of entitled person. They simply can’t see the world beyond their own comfort. While one can argue that there is a sort of selfish logic to this, it’s pretty easy to see how this mindset and horrible children aren’t actually compatible.

After all, they will, at some point, cause enough chaos that the authorities might get involved. Damaged goods need to be replaced, chipped doors repaired and perhaps the authorities might wonder why exactly the mother seems to be utterly uninvolved. Of course, like this teen, some folks might prefer to just take matters into their own hands.

Most thought her actions were reasonable

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A few people thought she went too far